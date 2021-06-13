Dream make 13 3s in win over Mystics

Odyssey Sims added a season-high 20 points for the Dream, who made 13 of 29 from 3-point range and 36 of 71 overall from the field.

Atlanta (5-6), which trailed for most of the first half and by 11 early in the second quarter, took a 51-49 lead into the break and pulled away with a 17-3 run after the Mystics tied it at 51 to open the third quarter.