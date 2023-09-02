Dream lose to the Lynx in overtime

Explore Dream schedule and results

Napheesa Collier scored seven of her 27 points in a 9-0 run in overtime for the Lynx.

Both teams entered the game with 17-19 records, tied with idle Washington for fifth place with a week left in the season. The Dream, which have lost nine straight on the road, hold the tiebreaker over the Lynx.

Collier had five points and Kayla McBride scored on a driving layup with 11.1 seconds left in regulation as the Lynx scored the last seven points to force overtime tied at 74. McBride, who finished with 20 points, also had a basket in the game-winning surge.

Rachel Banham and rookie Dorka Juhasz both had 12 points and Nikolina Milic 10 for Minnesota. Colliert scored 17 points with four blocks and Juhasz had 16 rebounds and six assists.

The Dream erased an early nine-point deficit and led 21-20 after one quarter. The score was tied at 43 at halftime.

The Dream got their biggest lead up to that point on McDonald’s layup that made it 61-55 with 1:48 left in the third, but Banham made two 3s to tie it before McDonald’s layup gave the Dream a two-point lead heading into the fourth.