Dream fall to Lynx as WNBA returns

The game was the first of three in the WNBA bubble Friday after play was postponed the previous two days following the weekend shooting of Jacob Blake.

Betnijah Laney led Atlanta (3-12) with 22 points and five assists. Courtney Williams scored 17 points, Elizabeth Williams had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Monique Billings added 10 points and eight boards. Atlanta was looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this season.