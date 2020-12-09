Ray Perkins, former Alabama football coach, dead at 79

Before succeeding Bryant, Perkins was head coach of the New York Giants. He hired future NFL head coaches Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick and Romeo Crennel as young assistants.

He was later head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arkansas State University. He has also coached for the Patriots, Browns and Raiders.

From 1964 to ’66, Perkins was a wide receiver at Alabama, during which time the team compiled a 30-2-1 record, including two national championships and three SEC titles. As a senior, he was team captain, SEC Player of the Year and an All-American. He played in two Orange Bowls and one Sugar Bowl.

Perkins was drafted by the Baltimore Colts and played five seasons, including in Super Bowl III in 1969 and Super Bowl V in 1971 when the Colts were Super Bowl champions.