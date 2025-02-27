No. 1 Grayson, No. 2 Wheeler to meet in 6A boys semifinal

The state’s top-ranked team will meet the No. 2 team Saturday when the Class 6A boys high school basketball tournament resumes at Georgia State.
But this is a semifinals matchup, and one of the teams won’t be around when the championship game is played March 8 in Macon.
Complete schedule of GHSA boys and girls semifinals and championship games
Class 6A boys
Semifinals - Saturday at Georgia State
(R4 #1) Grayson vs. (R5 #1) Wheeler, 3 p.m.
(R3 #2) Pebblebrook vs. (R4 #2) Newton, 7 p.m.
Championship
7:30 p.m., March 8, Macon Coliseum
Class 5A boys
Semifinals - Friday at Georgia State
(R4 #1) Woodward Academy vs. (R3 #1) Hughes, 3 p.m.
(R2 #1) Lee County vs. (R4 #2) Tri-Cities, 7 p.m.
Championship
7:30 p.m., March 7, Macon Coliseum
Class 4A boys
Semifinals - Saturday at Fort Valley State
(R4 #1) Pace Academy vs. (R5 #1) Tucker, 3 p.m.
(R2 #1) McDonough vs. (R8 #1) North Oconee, 7 p.m.
Championship
7:30 p.m., March 6, Macon Coliseum
Class 3A boys
Semifinals - Friday at Fort Valley State
(#1) Sandy Creek vs. (#5) Windsor Forest, 3 p.m.
(#3) Cedar Grove vs. (#7) Monroe, 7 p.m.
Championship
7 p.m., March 5, Macon Coliseum
Class 2A boys
Semifinals - Friday at Georgia Southwestern
(#1) Carver-Columbus vs. (#4) Butler, 3 p.m.
(#6) Union County vs. (#2) Tattnall County, 7 p.m.
Championship
3 p.m., March 6, Macon Coliseum
Class A Division 1
Semifinals - Saturday at Georgia College & State
(#1) Southwest-Macon vs. (#5) Toombs County, 3 p.m.
(#14) East Laurens vs. (#15) B.E.S.T. Academy, 7 p.m.
Championship
1 p.m., March 8, Macon Coliseum
Class A Division 2
Semifinals - Friday at Georgia College & State
(R8 #2) Warren County vs. (R3 #1) Savannah, 3 p.m.
(R3 #2) McIntosh County Academy vs. (R8 #1) Greene County, 7 p.m.
Championship
3 p.m., March 7, Macon Coliseum
Class 3A-A private
Semifinals - Friday at University of North Georgia
(#1) North Cobb Christian vs. (#4) Greenforest Christian, 3 p.m.
(#3) Holy Innocents’ vs. (#7) Mount Paran Christian, 7 p.m.
Championship
3 p.m., March 5, Macon Coliseum
------------------------------------------------------
Class 6A girls
Semifinals - Saturday at Georgia State
(R4 #1) Grayson vs. (R5 #1) Cherokee, 1 p.m.
(R6 #1) North Forsyth vs. (R4 #2) Newton, 5 p.m.
Championship
5:30 p.m., March 8, Macon Coliseum
Class 5A girls
Semifinals - Friday at Georgia State
(R1 #1) Bradwell Institute vs. (R3 #1) Hughes, 1 p.m.
(R6 #1) River Ridge vs. (R7 #1) Milton, 5 p.m.
Championship
5:30 p.m., March 7, Macon Coliseum
Class 4A girls
Semifinals - Saturday at Fort Valley State
(R4 #1) Creekside vs. (R5 #1) Marist, 1 p.m.
(R4 #3) Jackson-Atlanta vs. (R8 #1) North Oconee, 5 p.m.
Championship
5:30 p.m., March 6, Macon Coliseum
Class 3A girls
Semifinals - Friday at Fort Valley State
(#8) Jenkins vs. (#4) Cherokee Bluff, 1 p.m.
(#3) Fayette County vs. (#7) Baldwin, 5 p.m.
Championship
5 p.m., March 5, Macon Coliseum
Class 2A girls
Semifinals - Friday at Georgia Southwestern
(#1) Murray County vs. (#5) Morgan County, 1 p.m.
(#3) Hardaway vs. (#2) Josey, 5 p.m.
Championship
1 p.m., March 6, Macon Coliseum
Class A Division I girls
Semifinals - Saturday at Georgia College & State
(#1) Fannin County vs. (#5) East Laurens, 1 p.m.
(#3) Model vs. (#2) Banks County, 5 p.m.
Championship
11 a.m., March 8, Macon Coliseum
Class A Division II girls
Semifinals - Friday at Georgia College & State
(R4 #1) Wilcox County vs. (R3 #1) Screven County, 1 p.m.
(R6 #1) Macon County vs. (R8 #1) Washington-Wilkes, 5 p.m.
Championship
1 p.m., March 7, Macon Coliseum
Class 3A-A private girls
Semifinals - Friday at North Georgia
(#1) Hebron Christian vs. (#5) Galloway, 1 p.m.
(#3) Holy Innocents’ vs. (#2) St. Francis, 5 p.m.
Championship
1 p.m., March 5, Macon Coliseum
About the Author
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate
Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.
MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?
Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.
CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister
Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake