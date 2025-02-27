Breaking: Shelter-in-place order for area around Howell Mill Road due to gas leak
No. 1 Grayson, No. 2 Wheeler to meet in 6A boys semifinal

Creekside (30-0) to face 2024 champion Marist in Class 4A girls semifinal matchup Saturday in Fort Valley, championship games in all classes will be played March 5-8 in Macon.
Grayson won the boys state championship in Class 7A last season, and currently stands two wins away from the Class 6A boys title this season. The state's top-ranked team will face No. 2 Wheeler Saturday in the state semifinals Saturday at Georgia State. (AJC file photo/Hyosub Shin)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By AJC Sports
54 minutes ago

The state’s top-ranked team will meet the No. 2 team Saturday when the Class 6A boys high school basketball tournament resumes at Georgia State.

But this is a semifinals matchup, and one of the teams won’t be around when the championship game is played March 8 in Macon.

Complete schedule of GHSA boys and girls semifinals and championship games

Class 6A boys

Semifinals - Saturday at Georgia State

(R4 #1) Grayson vs. (R5 #1) Wheeler, 3 p.m.

(R3 #2) Pebblebrook vs. (R4 #2) Newton, 7 p.m.

Championship

7:30 p.m., March 8, Macon Coliseum

Class 5A boys

Semifinals - Friday at Georgia State

(R4 #1) Woodward Academy vs. (R3 #1) Hughes, 3 p.m.

(R2 #1) Lee County vs. (R4 #2) Tri-Cities, 7 p.m.

Championship

7:30 p.m., March 7, Macon Coliseum

Class 4A boys

Semifinals - Saturday at Fort Valley State

(R4 #1) Pace Academy vs. (R5 #1) Tucker, 3 p.m.

(R2 #1) McDonough vs. (R8 #1) North Oconee, 7 p.m.

Championship

7:30 p.m., March 6, Macon Coliseum

Class 3A boys

Semifinals - Friday at Fort Valley State

(#1) Sandy Creek vs. (#5) Windsor Forest, 3 p.m.

(#3) Cedar Grove vs. (#7) Monroe, 7 p.m.

Championship

7 p.m., March 5, Macon Coliseum

Class 2A boys

Semifinals - Friday at Georgia Southwestern

(#1) Carver-Columbus vs. (#4) Butler, 3 p.m.

(#6) Union County vs. (#2) Tattnall County, 7 p.m.

Championship

3 p.m., March 6, Macon Coliseum

Class A Division 1

Semifinals - Saturday at Georgia College & State

(#1) Southwest-Macon vs. (#5) Toombs County, 3 p.m.

(#14) East Laurens vs. (#15) B.E.S.T. Academy, 7 p.m.

Championship

1 p.m., March 8, Macon Coliseum

Class A Division 2

Semifinals - Friday at Georgia College & State

(R8 #2) Warren County vs. (R3 #1) Savannah, 3 p.m.

(R3 #2) McIntosh County Academy vs. (R8 #1) Greene County, 7 p.m.

Championship

3 p.m., March 7, Macon Coliseum

Class 3A-A private

Semifinals - Friday at University of North Georgia

(#1) North Cobb Christian vs. (#4) Greenforest Christian, 3 p.m.

(#3) Holy Innocents’ vs. (#7) Mount Paran Christian, 7 p.m.

Championship

3 p.m., March 5, Macon Coliseum

------------------------------------------------------

Class 6A girls

Semifinals - Saturday at Georgia State

(R4 #1) Grayson vs. (R5 #1) Cherokee, 1 p.m.

(R6 #1) North Forsyth vs. (R4 #2) Newton, 5 p.m.

Championship

5:30 p.m., March 8, Macon Coliseum

Class 5A girls

Semifinals - Friday at Georgia State

(R1 #1) Bradwell Institute vs. (R3 #1) Hughes, 1 p.m.

(R6 #1) River Ridge vs. (R7 #1) Milton, 5 p.m.

Championship

5:30 p.m., March 7, Macon Coliseum

Class 4A girls

Semifinals - Saturday at Fort Valley State

(R4 #1) Creekside vs. (R5 #1) Marist, 1 p.m.

(R4 #3) Jackson-Atlanta vs. (R8 #1) North Oconee, 5 p.m.

Championship

5:30 p.m., March 6, Macon Coliseum

Class 3A girls

Semifinals - Friday at Fort Valley State

(#8) Jenkins vs. (#4) Cherokee Bluff, 1 p.m.

(#3) Fayette County vs. (#7) Baldwin, 5 p.m.

Championship

5 p.m., March 5, Macon Coliseum

Class 2A girls

Semifinals - Friday at Georgia Southwestern

(#1) Murray County vs. (#5) Morgan County, 1 p.m.

(#3) Hardaway vs. (#2) Josey, 5 p.m.

Championship

1 p.m., March 6, Macon Coliseum

Class A Division I girls

Semifinals - Saturday at Georgia College & State

(#1) Fannin County vs. (#5) East Laurens, 1 p.m.

(#3) Model vs. (#2) Banks County, 5 p.m.

Championship

11 a.m., March 8, Macon Coliseum

Class A Division II girls

Semifinals - Friday at Georgia College & State

(R4 #1) Wilcox County vs. (R3 #1) Screven County, 1 p.m.

(R6 #1) Macon County vs. (R8 #1) Washington-Wilkes, 5 p.m.

Championship

1 p.m., March 7, Macon Coliseum

Class 3A-A private girls

Semifinals - Friday at North Georgia

(#1) Hebron Christian vs. (#5) Galloway, 1 p.m.

(#3) Holy Innocents’ vs. (#2) St. Francis, 5 p.m.

Championship

1 p.m., March 5, Macon Coliseum

Greenforest's Russ White (3) goes to the basket for a shot during the first half of GHSA Basketball Class A Division II Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2024, in Macon. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

