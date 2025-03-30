In another sense, though, his story from Auburn freshman to feared SEC leader tracks easier than most. It’s the story of a young man who worked in an era where valued players typically wait for no one.

Cardwell’s journey to SEC stardom actually followed the traditional design of college sports, often considered old-school and self-sabotaging.

As a high school recruit, the Augusta native had gained interest from colleges across the country with his 6-foot-10, 210-pound frame and physical brand of basketball. Cardwell played at Evans High School before transferring to a renowned basketball prep school, Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.

Cardwell played two seasons at Oak Hill before transferring back home to Georgia basketball powerhouse McEachern High School for his senior year. Cardwell was poised to play with a star-studded roster that featured future Hawks guard Sharife Cooper among several Division I players.

Then Cardwell was ruled ineligible to play by the Georgia High School Association.

“Terrible. Poor kid, single mom, all he tried to do was go to McEachern, a college preparatory school, go play with Sharife Cooper and a great group of guys,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “And somehow, because he didn’t transfer the right way, they made the kid ineligible. Shame on them.”

Cardwell did not play a minute of basketball for McEachern as the Indians made a run to the state’s Class 7A Final Four.

“Not being able to play my senior year hurt, it really did,” Cardwell wrote in part of a long Instagram post shortly after the season ended. “This past year has been a year of ups and downs and twists and turns. Not being able to play in front of my family one last time before I graduated really left a bad taste in my mouth.

“My faith was being tested, and I’ve grown a lot while weathering this storm. Though the ending didn’t go how I wanted it to, I must remember that this is God’s plan for me. And his plans are far much more greater than mine.”

Cardwell didn’t let those frustrations show, according to Cooper. The team’s starting point guard, who went on to play with Cardwell at Auburn, recognized his teammate’s resiliency throughout the process on social media.

i have more respect than ever for that man. senior year is one of your most important years in not only basketball but in life . never did he complain, pout, cry, anything. he practiced everyday he came on time he was a leader was the loudest person on the bench every game! https://t.co/7sEN7LsjG2 — Sharife Cooper (@SharifeCooper) March 2, 2020

Cardwell committed to Auburn in May of 2020. The center could soon be back on the court if he could earn playing time as the Tigers were coming off their first Final Four since 1986.

Cardwell did play in limited minutes of all 27 games his freshman season. He averaged 3.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game off the bench.

That alone would be enough for some players to transfer, combined with the fact that Pearl recruited future NBA first-rounder Walker Kessler to play center for Auburn the next season.

Cardwell played the same bench role as a sophomore as Kessler dominated the SEC and impressed NBA scouts.

With Kessler gone the next season, Pearl either needed to start Cardwell as a junior or bring in a center out of the transfer portal. Cardwell was asked to wait again, as Pearl imported a center from Morehead State in 2023.

That was 2025 national player of the year candidate Johni Broome, who has since led the Tigers to two regular season SEC titles and the NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 overall seed.

“What do most guys do? Flee, but not Dylan Cardwell,” Pearl said. “He stays, stays another year with Johni, always coming off the bench playing 10 to 15 minutes.”

Cardwell and Broome both entered their fifth and final years of eligibility with business decisions to make. Broome had dominated the paint against SEC competition, but his NBA draft stock was questioned in 2024.

It was time for Pearl to approach Broome and Cardwell with a deal.

“We said, ‘Look, if Johni comes back, you either need to leave because it’s not fair to play you behind him again, you deserve more,‘” Pearl said. “‘Or, I’ll tell you right now, I’m going to start the two of you every game, together, if you stay.‘”

To offer Broome a starting position was nothing special, of course. But Pearl said his offer to Cardwell was new to his 34-year coaching career.

“I don’t think I could ever remember … telling a player that had never started that I promised if he came back, he’d start every game, and that was Dylan,” Pearl said.

Cardwell and Broome have started every game in 2025, the only two Tigers to do so. Auburn led the SEC with six blocks per game this season.

Broome has remained the superstar, no doubt. His 22 points and 16 rebounds led Auburn past No. 5 Michigan in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday.

Cardwell finished with one point, nine rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes. He also led the Tigers with a plus-19 in the plus-minus category.

“Dylan Cardwell blows away every analytic that’s out there,” Pearl said. “Like, you can’t look at his stat sheet and think that he’s going to lead in plus-minus, and he does all the time, so what does he do?

“He dominates the boards, he’s the best defender on the floor, he doesn’t turn the basketball over.”

Cardwell defined the role with a basketball buzz word and shot his shot for an NIL deal in the process.

“The role I play is just I try to be the glue, shoutout Gorilla Glue, if y’all want an NIL deal,” Cardwell said on Thursday. “I’m super glue. I love Elmer’s, but I don’t know if Elmer’s got a super glue, so Gorilla Glue.

“I just try to hold it tight, without glue you can’t build things, and I just try to be the glue guy for this time, and you really can’t go anywhere without that guy that’s kind of just been here before.”

Cardwell is clearly proud of his role and how it has morphed over the last five years at Auburn. He was also proud to mention his three championship rings in five years as a Tiger.

“Two regular season, one SEC Tournament, you know what I’m saying,” Cardwell said. “More coming soon.”