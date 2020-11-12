X

Maxwell Week 11 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Nov 12

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
33.87AASouth Atlanta84.2%28 - 1414KIPP Atlanta CollegiateAA
33.05AAAAWestside (Macon)92.0%30 - 723SpaldingAAAA
26.17AAAAWest Laurens97.4%33 - 033RutlandAAAA
24.49A PublicPelham95.9%34 - 034Seminole CountyA Public
22.36AAAARiverdale96.2%31 - 031McDonoughAAAA
21.37AABleckley County98.5%41 - 041SouthwestAA
8.98AAAAShaw92.7%28 - 028SpencerAAAA
0.51AAAAColumbus95.8%40 - 1426KendrickAAAA

Nov 13

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
94.00AAAAAALee County52.9%19 - 172ValdostaAAAAAA
80.09AAAAAAACollins Hill78.3%27 - 1413Mill CreekAAAAAAA
77.41AAAAACartersville58.7%23 - 212CalhounAAAAA
75.92AAAAAWare County87.1%28 - 1018VeteransAAAAA
75.66AAAAAALovejoy54.4%21 - 201WestlakeAAAAAA
74.29AAAAAAALowndes97.1%37 - 631Camden CountyAAAAAAA
74.23AAAAAAAEast Coweta72.0%28 - 208McEachernAAAAAAA
73.49AAAAAAHouston County71.9%20 - 911Northside (Warner Robins)AAAAAA
73.45AAAAAAABrookwood66.6%26 - 206South GwinnettAAAAAAA
72.99AAAAAARome51.6%14 - 140Douglas CountyAAAAAA
72.83AAAAAAARoswell80.2%28 - 1414AlpharettaAAAAAAA
71.21AAAAAACarrollton81.2%30 - 1812AlexanderAAAAAA
70.96AAAAAAAWalton56.7%21 - 183HarrisonAAAAAAA
70.25AAAGreater Atlanta Christian73.1%27 - 189Carver (Atlanta)AAA
70.01AAAAAAAColquitt County99.5%41 - 041Tift CountyAAAAAAA
69.14AAAAAAAGrayson98.2%34 - 034NewtonAAAAAAA
68.70AAAAAAADenmark58.7%21 - 174GainesvilleAAAAAAA
68.21AAAAAASprayberry50.7%28 - 280KellAAAAAA
67.49AAAAAAHughes78.4%25 - 1411TuckerAAAAAA
65.62AAAAAAANorth Forsyth73.9%28 - 199South ForsythAAAAAAA
63.83AAAAAARiver Ridge77.1%26 - 1412Johns CreekAAAAAA
63.52AAAAAAAHillgrove83.7%28 - 1414North PauldingAAAAAAA
63.21AAAAAAAWest Forsyth78.6%27 - 1512LambertAAAAAAA
62.91AAAAAAANorth Cobb96.0%38 - 1028MariettaAAAAAAA
62.32AAAAStephenson50.6%15 - 150Hapeville CharterAAAA
62.20AAAAJefferson95.1%34 - 727North OconeeAAAA
61.63AAAAAAAMilton95.1%33 - 330WoodstockAAAAAAA
61.30AAAAAASouth Paulding62.1%22 - 202East PauldingAAAAAA
60.19AAAAAHarris County55.3%20 - 191GriffinAAAAA
60.08AAAAAALanier72.6%27 - 198ShilohAAAAAA
60.08A PrivateAthens Academy71.3%21 - 147George Walton AcademyA Private
59.77AAAAAAAMountain View52.4%22 - 211Peachtree RidgeAAAAAAA
59.49A PublicBrooks County80.7%27 - 1413Turner CountyA Public
58.97A PublicIrwin County85.6%28 - 1216Clinch CountyA Public
57.31AAAAAABuford97.7%35 - 035Winder-BarrowAAAAAA
57.28AAACrisp County93.2%29 - 623Central (Macon)AAA
57.26AAWashington County59.8%22 - 202Dodge CountyAA
57.11AAAACarver (Columbus)64.8%24 - 204HardawayAAAA
56.88AAAABainbridge90.4%30 - 1020Thomas County CentralAAAA
55.86AAAAAARiverwood57.1%21 - 201SequoyahAAAAAA
55.77AAAAABlessed Trinity98.1%37 - 037CassAAAAA
55.37AAAAAJones County89.2%34 - 1420Woodland (Stockbridge)AAAAA
54.99AAAAADecatur57.6%20 - 173Southwest DeKalbAAAAA
54.98AAAAAAAForsyth Central78.0%24 - 1410EtowahAAAAAAA
54.72AAAACedartown87.1%28 - 1018Central (Carrollton)AAAA
54.58AAAAACreekside72.3%20 - 128JonesboroAAAAA
54.49AAAMonroe Area69.3%24 - 177Franklin CountyAAA
54.22A PublicWashington-Wilkes64.7%27 - 216CommerceA Public
53.51AAAAAUnion Grove60.8%27 - 216StockbridgeAAAAA
53.50AAHeard County54.3%24 - 213BremenAA
52.75AAToombs County52.2%20 - 200SwainsboroAA
52.44AAAAAADalton69.9%24 - 177Paulding CountyAAAAAA
52.32AAAAAACambridge76.8%28 - 208ChattahoocheeAAAAAA
50.62AAABurke County77.3%25 - 1411Morgan CountyAAA
49.85AAAMary Persons53.3%21 - 210JacksonAAA
49.44AAAAPerry82.4%28 - 1414HowardAAAA
49.39AAAANew Hampstead54.8%21 - 201JenkinsAAAA
49.11AAACherokee Bluff81.3%28 - 1414North HallAAA
49.09AAAAAAAArcher98.7%40 - 040DuluthAAAAAAA
48.83AAAAANorthgate61.9%23 - 203WhitewaterAAAAA
48.64AAANorth Murray55.3%21 - 210AdairsvilleAAA
48.49AAAAAAEvans77.7%24 - 1410Heritage (Conyers)AAAAAA
48.24AAAPeach County97.4%36 - 036Upson-LeeAAA
48.19A PrivateEagle's Landing Christian93.4%31 - 724Whitefield AcademyA Private
47.62A PrivateFirst Presbyterian55.0%21 - 201Stratford AcademyA Private
47.52AAAAAADacula96.9%36 - 630Central GwinnettAAAAAA
47.51AAAAMarist98.6%32 - 032Miller GroveAAAA
47.48AAAAAWoodward Academy82.9%27 - 1314Tri-CitiesAAAAA
47.07AAEarly County84.3%32 - 1715Worth CountyAA
46.55A PublicTaylor County57.1%22 - 211Marion CountyA Public
45.86AAAAALoganville77.5%26 - 1412ApalacheeAAAAA
45.07AAVidalia83.6%28 - 1414Bacon CountyAA
44.59AAAAAGreenbrier77.0%27 - 1413Jackson CountyAAAAA
43.72AAAAADutchtown94.6%28 - 028Locust GroveAAAAA
43.43AAAAAAANewnan98.5%40 - 040CampbellAAAAAAA
43.08AAAATroup66.9%26 - 206LaGrangeAAAA
41.28AAAAAEastside93.5%28 - 028Walnut GroveAAAAA
41.18AAAAAHiram80.1%28 - 1414Woodland (Cartersville)AAAAA
41.03AAAAMadison County65.6%26 - 206East HallAAAA
40.96A PublicCharlton County51.5%21 - 201Lanier CountyA Public
40.31AAAAAAAllatoona99.0%34 - 034LassiterAAAAAA
39.72AAAALuella64.4%20 - 146Fayette CountyAAAA
39.62AAAAALithonia61.8%23 - 203SalemAAA
39.05A PublicSchley County58.5%19 - 145ManchesterA Public
38.71AAAAAM.L. King72.4%25 - 169NorthviewAAAAA
38.66AARabun County98.4%41 - 338Union CountyAA
38.56AAAAAAStatesboro89.8%27 - 621Effingham CountyAAAAAA
38.55AAAHarlem66.0%27 - 216HephzibahAAA
38.54A PublicBowdon75.4%21 - 138B.E.S.T. AcademyA Public
37.57AAAAAOla98.4%38 - 038Eagle's LandingAAAAA
37.50AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)75.6%22 - 139PickensAAAA
37.45GISA AAAPinewood Christian85.4%28 - 1414Frederica AcademyGISA AAA
37.19A PublicMetter98.3%35 - 035ClaxtonA Public
37.17A PublicDublin97.1%38 - 731Telfair CountyA Public
36.93AAAACairo96.2%32 - 032DoughertyAAAA
36.91A PrivatePacelli54.1%21 - 201BrookstoneA Private
36.36AAARinggold74.3%29 - 218SonoravilleAAA
36.07A PublicJohnson County83.2%21 - 714Dooly CountyA Public
35.61AAAAABanneker83.3%29 - 1514Mundy's MillAAAAA
35.26AAASandy Creek96.4%34 - 034RedanAAA
35.09AAAAAANorth Atlanta90.7%28 - 622MorrowAAAAAA
34.97AAAAAARichmond Hill99.6%42 - 042South EffinghamAAAAAA
34.86A PrivateStrong Rock Christian56.5%21 - 201Tattnall SquareA Private
34.73AAAANorthwest Whitfield90.5%34 - 1420RidgelandAAAA
34.62A PublicMontgomery County57.2%26 - 224Wheeler CountyA Public
33.96AAAAAAGrovetown53.8%20 - 182Lakeside (Evans)AAAAAA
33.52AAPepperell90.3%31 - 1219ChattoogaAA
32.69AAJefferson County97.7%34 - 034Westside (Augusta)AA
32.60AAAAAABrunswick98.7%38 - 038Bradwell InstituteAAAAAA
32.19AAAAAAADiscovery78.9%24 - 1410DunwoodyAAAAAAA
32.05AAASoutheast Bulloch79.5%26 - 1412Rockdale CountyAAAAAA
31.85A PublicScreven County63.5%21 - 165Jenkins CountyA Public
31.80AAAAmericus-Sumter70.5%26 - 188Pike CountyAAA
30.29AAAHart County97.4%41 - 1031East JacksonAAA
30.22AAThomasville99.1%42 - 042BerrienAA
29.20A PublicMitchell County86.1%31 - 1417Terrell CountyA Public
28.97A PrivateMount Pisgah Christian89.8%28 - 721King's Ridge ChristianA Private
28.92AAAAALithia Springs90.8%30 - 822GradyAAAAA
28.73A PrivateMount de Sales83.6%28 - 1414Deerfield-WindsorA Private
28.52AAJeff Davis97.7%35 - 035East LaurensAA
28.49AANortheast96.0%35 - 629MonticelloAA
28.36A PublicMount Zion (Carroll)56.9%27 - 243TrionA Public
27.69AAAAFlowery Branch99.2%44 - 044ChestateeAAAA
27.69GISA AAABrookwood School75.6%30 - 219Valwood SchoolGISA AAA
27.61GISA AAGatewood School83.9%27 - 1215Piedmont AcademyGISA AA
26.94AAAAASt. Pius X99.4%43 - 043Stone MountainAAAAA
26.80GISA AAAJohn Milledge Academy99.5%41 - 041Creekside ChristianGISA AAA
26.70AAAAAStarr's Mill99.5%40 - 040McIntoshAAAAA
26.31AAAMurray County65.2%26 - 206Lakeview-Ft. OglethorpeAAA
26.28AAGordon Central54.1%21 - 210Dade CountyAA
26.08AAFannin County98.4%40 - 040CoosaAA
25.85AAAJohnson (Savannah)75.3%27 - 1710BeachAAA
25.16A PrivateAthens Christian80.5%27 - 1413Loganville ChristianA Private
24.95AAAPierce County99.8%42 - 042Tattnall CountyAAA
23.36AALaney58.0%14 - 131Oglethorpe CountyAA
23.08A PublicHawkinsville67.4%24 - 186TreutlenA Public
21.78GISA AAATiftarea Academy87.8%26 - 719Southland AcademyGISA AAA
21.70AATherrell66.0%25 - 205TowersAA
19.21A PrivateHebron Christian96.0%35 - 629Providence ChristianA Private
19.07A PublicChattahoochee County99.2%41 - 041GreenvilleA Public
18.37GISA AABriarwood Academy71.6%21 - 138Thomas JeffersonGISA AA
16.95A PublicSocial Circle82.1%28 - 1414Towns CountyA Public
15.63AAAAAChamblee94.1%29 - 029Lakeside (Atlanta)AAAAAA
15.57A PrivateDarlington98.0%35 - 035WalkerA Private
14.42AAAAIslands99.5%40 - 040SavannahAAA
14.17A PrivateTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)99.2%37 - 037Heritage SchoolA Private
13.91AAAAAAPope99.1%39 - 039OsborneAAAAAA
12.38A PublicHancock Central97.5%35 - 035Wilkinson CountyA Public
11.55A PublicGordon Lee98.6%35 - 035ArmucheeA Public
8.14AAPutnam County99.5%42 - 042JoseyAA
7.75AAAAADrew93.4%28 - 028Forest ParkAAAAA
6.23A PublicWarren County97.2%35 - 035ACE CharterA Public
5.99GISA AAAWestfield School97.1%40 - 832Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA AAA
4.97GISA AASouthwest Georgia Academy96.6%41 - 1427Memorial DayGISA AA
4.91A PrivateLakeview Academy95.6%35 - 728St. FrancisA Private
3.33AAAWindsor Forest99.6%38 - 038GrovesAAA
3.11A PublicEmanuel County Institute98.6%38 - 038Bryan CountyA Public
2.80AAARichmond Academy99.9%42 - 042Cross CreekAAA
2.27GISA AAABulloch Academy99.3%33 - 033St. Andrew's SchoolGISA AAA
2.20A PublicRandolph-Clay55.0%21 - 201Baconton CharterA Public
1.64A PublicLincoln County99.3%38 - 038Greene CountyA Public
-1.27AAButler93.2%31 - 724Glenn HillsAA
-10.64AAADawson County100.0%49 - 049Lumpkin CountyAAA
-17.66GISA AAEdmund Burke Academy95.6%35 - 728Augusta PrepGISA AA
-24.14GISA AATerrell Academy99.8%50 - 050Robert Toombs AcademyGISA AA

Nov 14

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
56.58AACallaway73.9%22 - 148TempleAA
51.35A PrivateWesleyan66.9%22 - 166Holy InnocentsA Private
36.30AAAAAAWheeler67.8%24 - 195South CobbAAAAAA

Nov 16

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
27.12AAAAHampton52.8%19 - 172Mount Zion (Jonesboro)AAAA
26.44AAAAWestside (Macon)96.0%34 - 034RutlandAAAA
24.27A PublicMiller County73.7%21 - 138Seminole CountyA Public

Nov 17

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
47.36AAAAAAHabersham Central85.6%28 - 1414Central GwinnettAAAAAA
42.15A PublicBrooks County96.6%35 - 629Charlton CountyA Public
34.00AAModel74.6%21 - 138ChattoogaAA
15.37AAAATroup98.0%36 - 036JordanAAAA

