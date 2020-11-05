Maxwell Week 10 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Nov 05
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|65.34
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|96.7%
|31 - 0
|31
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|AAA
|54.14
|AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|80.7%
|26 - 13
|13
|Arabia Mountain
|AAAA
|53.24
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|93.7%
|31 - 6
|25
|Westover
|AAAA
|52.81
|AA
|Haralson County
|85.7%
|31 - 14
|17
|Heard County
|AA
|45.00
|AAAAA
|Eastside
|90.1%
|29 - 7
|22
|Jackson County
|AAAAA
|43.88
|AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|81.4%
|28 - 14
|14
|Salem
|AAA
|41.86
|A Public
|Gordon Lee
|70.6%
|26 - 18
|8
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|A Public
|33.70
|AAAAA
|Jonesboro
|94.4%
|23 - 0
|23
|Drew
|AAAAA
|33.22
|AAAA
|Jenkins
|92.2%
|29 - 6
|23
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|24.71
|AAAA
|Jefferson
|99.9%
|49 - 0
|49
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|12.78
|AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|99.7%
|45 - 0
|45
|Forest Park
|AAAAA
|7.44
|AAAA
|LaGrange
|98.9%
|38 - 0
|38
|Spencer
|AAAA
|-4.39
|AAAA
|Shaw
|99.0%
|41 - 0
|41
|Kendrick
|AAAA
Nov 06
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|103.54
|AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|57.6%
|28 - 25
|3
|Colquitt County
|AAAAAAA
|85.07
|AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|73.9%
|21 - 12
|9
|Houston County
|AAAAAA
|82.33
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|62.7%
|22 - 20
|2
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|82.19
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|92.0%
|35 - 14
|21
|Brookwood
|AAAAAAA
|78.40
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|75.5%
|21 - 13
|8
|Veterans
|AAAAA
|74.66
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|66.3%
|18 - 12
|6
|Newton
|AAAAAAA
|74.65
|AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|75.5%
|26 - 14
|12
|Alpharetta
|AAAAAAA
|74.45
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|92.8%
|31 - 7
|24
|Wayne County
|AAAAA
|73.93
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|75.8%
|24 - 14
|10
|Thomasville
|AA
|73.79
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|77.5%
|27 - 14
|13
|South Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|73.66
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|95.0%
|28 - 0
|28
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|AAAAAA
|73.62
|AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|56.6%
|20 - 17
|3
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|72.39
|AAAAAAA
|Gainesville
|54.1%
|22 - 21
|1
|West Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|71.94
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|57.4%
|20 - 15
|5
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|70.86
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|76.2%
|26 - 14
|12
|Kell
|AAAAAA
|67.52
|AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|53.3%
|21 - 21
|0
|Harrison
|AAAAAAA
|67.42
|AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|62.0%
|21 - 19
|2
|South Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|67.23
|AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|90.1%
|34 - 14
|20
|Glynn Academy
|AAAAAA
|66.19
|AAAA
|Marist
|90.8%
|23 - 0
|23
|Stephenson
|AAAA
|65.64
|AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|57.5%
|21 - 19
|2
|Sandy Creek
|AAA
|65.37
|AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|87.3%
|34 - 17
|17
|East Paulding
|AAAAAA
|64.24
|AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|94.6%
|35 - 7
|28
|Mountain View
|AAAAAAA
|62.74
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|81.1%
|24 - 12
|12
|Dalton
|AAAAAA
|62.57
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|86.0%
|31 - 14
|17
|North Paulding
|AAAAAAA
|62.50
|AAA
|Oconee County
|94.0%
|30 - 0
|30
|Monroe Area
|AAA
|62.19
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|64.7%
|20 - 14
|6
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAAA
|61.87
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|85.8%
|27 - 10
|17
|Cass
|AAAAA
|60.70
|A Public
|Brooks County
|81.1%
|28 - 14
|14
|Clinch County
|A Public
|60.33
|AAAA
|Thomas County Central
|50.0%
|21 - 21
|0
|Cairo
|AAAA
|60.33
|AAAA
|Cairo
|50.0%
|21 - 21
|0
|Thomas County Central
|AAAA
|59.69
|AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|73.7%
|27 - 17
|10
|Lambert
|AAAAAAA
|59.62
|AAAAAA
|Dacula
|90.0%
|33 - 13
|20
|Shiloh
|AAAAAA
|59.48
|AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|55.1%
|22 - 21
|1
|Riverwood
|AAAAAA
|59.39
|AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|95.6%
|38 - 10
|28
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|59.26
|AAAAA
|Ola
|83.1%
|31 - 18
|13
|Stockbridge
|AAAAA
|58.94
|AAA
|Hart County
|60.2%
|25 - 21
|4
|Stephens County
|AAA
|58.59
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|96.9%
|35 - 0
|35
|Peachtree Ridge
|AAAAAAA
|58.38
|AA
|Bleckley County
|66.3%
|24 - 20
|4
|Washington County
|AA
|58.07
|AA
|Northeast
|53.1%
|22 - 21
|1
|Dodge County
|AA
|57.79
|AAAAA
|Griffin
|54.1%
|23 - 21
|2
|Northgate
|AAAAA
|57.61
|AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|61.6%
|21 - 19
|2
|Etowah
|AAAAAAA
|57.60
|AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|89.5%
|32 - 14
|18
|Sequoyah
|AAAAAA
|57.38
|AA
|Cook
|65.6%
|23 - 18
|5
|Early County
|AA
|57.21
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|84.2%
|27 - 12
|15
|Loganville
|AAAAA
|57.19
|AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|63.5%
|21 - 17
|4
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|57.06
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|50.6%
|21 - 21
|0
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAA
|55.89
|AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|87.1%
|31 - 14
|17
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|55.53
|A Private
|Savannah Christian
|64.1%
|27 - 21
|6
|Aquinas
|A Private
|55.45
|AA
|Swainsboro
|52.7%
|20 - 20
|0
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|55.31
|AA
|Putnam County
|60.1%
|20 - 15
|5
|Jefferson County
|AA
|55.06
|AA
|Temple
|50.2%
|21 - 21
|0
|Bremen
|AA
|54.85
|AAAA
|New Hampstead
|51.3%
|21 - 21
|0
|Islands
|AAAA
|54.23
|AA
|Vidalia
|65.8%
|24 - 19
|5
|Toombs County
|AA
|54.05
|AAA
|Peach County
|95.0%
|34 - 7
|27
|Jackson
|AAA
|53.94
|AAA
|Rockmart
|86.3%
|33 - 15
|18
|Adairsville
|AAA
|53.63
|AAAAAA
|Westlake
|94.5%
|34 - 6
|28
|North Atlanta
|AAAAAA
|53.09
|A Public
|Dublin
|82.8%
|28 - 14
|14
|Johnson County
|A Public
|52.85
|AAA
|Dawson County
|71.4%
|28 - 20
|8
|Cherokee Bluff
|AAA
|52.55
|A Private
|North Cobb Christian
|76.3%
|28 - 18
|10
|Darlington
|A Private
|52.38
|AAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|98.8%
|42 - 0
|42
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|52.34
|AAA
|Upson-Lee
|64.3%
|27 - 21
|6
|Mary Persons
|AAA
|50.22
|AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|56.8%
|23 - 21
|2
|Chapel Hill
|AAAAA
|49.95
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|94.1%
|30 - 0
|30
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAAA
|49.82
|AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|95.3%
|28 - 0
|28
|Whitewater
|AAAAA
|49.80
|A Private
|Holy Innocents
|54.9%
|24 - 21
|3
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|A Private
|49.70
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|99.3%
|42 - 0
|42
|Duluth
|AAAAAAA
|48.54
|AAAAA
|Banneker
|52.7%
|21 - 21
|0
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|48.21
|AAAAA
|Union Grove
|82.8%
|29 - 15
|14
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|48.04
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|76.3%
|22 - 13
|9
|Southeast Bulloch
|AAA
|47.38
|AAAA
|Mays
|63.8%
|21 - 17
|4
|Miller Grove
|AAAA
|47.21
|AAAAA
|St. Pius X
|93.6%
|34 - 7
|27
|M.L. King
|AAAAA
|45.85
|A Public
|Chattahoochee County
|85.4%
|21 - 0
|21
|Schley County
|A Public
|45.83
|AA
|Rabun County
|96.3%
|38 - 8
|30
|Elbert County
|AA
|45.80
|A Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|83.5%
|28 - 14
|14
|Lincoln County
|A Public
|45.33
|AA
|Pepperell
|65.9%
|21 - 15
|6
|Model
|AA
|44.38
|AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|96.2%
|35 - 3
|32
|Madison County
|AAAA
|44.02
|A Public
|Lanier County
|65.9%
|22 - 17
|5
|Atkinson County
|A Public
|43.84
|A Private
|Calvary Day
|79.6%
|28 - 16
|12
|Savannah Country Day
|A Private
|43.79
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|99.3%
|40 - 0
|40
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|43.63
|AAAAAA
|Statesboro
|85.8%
|28 - 13
|15
|South Effingham
|AAAAAA
|43.43
|AAA
|Crisp County
|98.9%
|35 - 0
|35
|Americus-Sumter
|AAA
|43.42
|A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|98.0%
|38 - 0
|38
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|A Private
|43.10
|AAA
|Thomson
|94.4%
|35 - 10
|25
|Harlem
|AAA
|43.06
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|99.2%
|41 - 0
|41
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|42.93
|AA
|Lovett
|89.3%
|27 - 6
|21
|Columbia
|AA
|42.69
|A Public
|McIntosh County Academy
|81.2%
|28 - 14
|14
|Screven County
|A Public
|42.12
|A Public
|Macon County
|88.8%
|27 - 7
|20
|Manchester
|A Public
|42.01
|A Public
|Irwin County
|98.4%
|38 - 0
|38
|Charlton County
|A Public
|41.65
|AAA
|Burke County
|90.6%
|34 - 14
|20
|Hephzibah
|AAA
|41.60
|AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|92.2%
|28 - 6
|22
|Centennial
|AAAAAA
|40.27
|AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|50.3%
|19 - 19
|0
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAAA
|39.86
|A Private
|Mount de Sales
|60.5%
|21 - 17
|4
|Strong Rock Christian
|A Private
|39.86
|AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|73.2%
|26 - 16
|10
|Apalachee
|AAAAA
|39.66
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|99.4%
|41 - 0
|41
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|39.51
|AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|74.7%
|27 - 17
|10
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|39.42
|AAAAA
|Harris County
|96.8%
|35 - 0
|35
|Northside (Columbus)
|AAAAA
|39.42
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|95.2%
|34 - 6
|28
|Mundy's Mill
|AAAAA
|39.31
|AAAA
|Monroe
|64.0%
|21 - 16
|5
|Dougherty
|AAAA
|39.03
|AAAAA
|Decatur
|91.2%
|32 - 12
|20
|Northview
|AAAAA
|38.98
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|98.5%
|38 - 0
|38
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|38.33
|AAAAAA
|Tucker
|97.0%
|35 - 0
|35
|Morrow
|AAAAAA
|37.62
|A Private
|Stratford Academy
|81.9%
|24 - 12
|12
|Tattnall Square
|A Private
|37.49
|GISA AAA
|Tiftarea Academy
|58.8%
|24 - 21
|3
|Brookwood School
|GISA AAA
|36.97
|A Private
|Christian Heritage
|95.3%
|34 - 3
|31
|Mount Paran Christian
|A Private
|36.33
|A Private
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|93.3%
|30 - 3
|27
|Brookstone
|A Private
|35.78
|A Public
|Bowdon
|79.5%
|27 - 14
|13
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|A Public
|35.64
|AAAA
|Baldwin
|96.3%
|35 - 6
|29
|Spalding
|AAAA
|35.50
|AA
|Bacon County
|68.8%
|24 - 17
|7
|East Laurens
|AA
|35.44
|AA
|Lamar County
|71.5%
|26 - 17
|9
|Monticello
|AA
|35.41
|AAAA
|Riverdale
|87.3%
|28 - 8
|20
|Hampton
|AAAA
|35.32
|AAAA
|Fayette County
|74.0%
|21 - 13
|8
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|35.18
|AAA
|Central (Macon)
|94.9%
|35 - 7
|28
|Pike County
|AAA
|34.83
|A Private
|Athens Academy
|98.6%
|37 - 0
|37
|Athens Christian
|A Private
|34.59
|GISA AAA
|Creekside Christian
|50.5%
|24 - 24
|0
|Westfield School
|GISA AAA
|34.35
|AAA
|LaFayette
|81.1%
|30 - 18
|12
|Sonoraville
|AAA
|33.32
|AAA
|North Murray
|92.2%
|34 - 13
|21
|Murray County
|AAA
|32.55
|AAA
|Gilmer
|56.8%
|17 - 14
|3
|West Hall
|AAA
|32.19
|A Public
|Commerce
|94.6%
|37 - 13
|24
|Social Circle
|A Public
|31.46
|AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|84.1%
|27 - 12
|15
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|31.28
|A Private
|First Presbyterian
|89.2%
|30 - 12
|18
|Deerfield-Windsor
|A Private
|30.96
|AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|85.0%
|25 - 7
|18
|Grady
|AAAAA
|30.75
|AAA
|Liberty County
|89.0%
|28 - 7
|21
|Chamblee
|AAAAA
|30.58
|AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|66.6%
|28 - 21
|7
|Therrell
|AA
|30.06
|AA
|Worth County
|93.5%
|35 - 13
|22
|Berrien
|AA
|30.01
|AAAA
|Howard
|92.8%
|31 - 7
|24
|Rutland
|AAAA
|29.61
|AAA
|Franklin County
|95.9%
|38 - 12
|26
|East Jackson
|AAA
|29.51
|AAAAA
|Lithonia
|87.6%
|31 - 14
|17
|Stone Mountain
|AAAAA
|29.34
|A Public
|Wilcox County
|97.2%
|35 - 0
|35
|Hawkinsville
|A Public
|28.60
|GISA AA
|Brentwood School
|83.4%
|30 - 16
|14
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA AA
|28.42
|AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|98.5%
|42 - 7
|35
|Columbus
|AAAA
|27.59
|AA
|Dade County
|52.5%
|21 - 21
|0
|Coosa
|AA
|26.24
|A Public
|Pelham
|96.8%
|34 - 0
|34
|Terrell County
|A Public
|25.99
|A Private
|George Walton Academy
|97.9%
|34 - 0
|34
|Banks County
|AA
|25.32
|AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|72.8%
|28 - 20
|8
|Osborne
|AAAAAA
|25.15
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|97.8%
|36 - 0
|36
|McDonough
|AAAA
|23.57
|GISA AAA
|Valwood School
|54.2%
|20 - 19
|1
|Southland Academy
|GISA AAA
|23.40
|AA
|Pace Academy
|97.8%
|34 - 0
|34
|Towers
|AA
|23.17
|A Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|94.8%
|28 - 0
|28
|Jenkins County
|A Public
|23.09
|A Private
|Whitefield Academy
|96.2%
|35 - 0
|35
|Landmark Christian
|A Private
|23.02
|AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|66.8%
|22 - 16
|6
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAAA
|22.72
|AAA
|Brantley County
|54.7%
|21 - 20
|1
|Tattnall County
|AAA
|21.77
|A Public
|Warren County
|86.4%
|27 - 7
|20
|Georgia Military College
|A Public
|18.24
|A Private
|Wesleyan
|99.2%
|42 - 0
|42
|Providence Christian
|A Private
|16.83
|AA
|Butler
|53.2%
|20 - 18
|2
|Josey
|AA
|16.80
|A Private
|Pacelli
|95.3%
|28 - 0
|28
|Heritage School
|A Private
|16.24
|AAAA
|Hardaway
|99.5%
|42 - 0
|42
|Jordan
|AAAA
|15.88
|A Public
|Trion
|88.1%
|27 - 7
|20
|Armuchee
|A Public
|15.03
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|99.1%
|42 - 0
|42
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|14.42
|GISA AA
|Thomas Jefferson
|64.5%
|22 - 17
|5
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA AA
|14.04
|A Private
|King's Ridge Christian
|86.0%
|28 - 12
|16
|St. Francis
|A Private
|12.54
|A Public
|Towns County
|57.2%
|21 - 19
|2
|Greene County
|A Public
|12.40
|A Public
|Claxton
|96.5%
|35 - 0
|35
|Portal
|A Public
|11.77
|GISA AA
|Terrell Academy
|89.7%
|29 - 9
|20
|Memorial Day
|GISA AA
|11.47
|AAA
|Pierce County
|100.0%
|48 - 0
|48
|Long County
|AAA
|8.17
|A Public
|Hancock Central
|98.1%
|38 - 0
|38
|ACE Charter
|A Public
|7.93
|GISA AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|99.9%
|48 - 0
|48
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA AAA
|7.69
|AAA
|Morgan County
|99.5%
|36 - 0
|36
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|6.98
|AAAAA
|New Manchester
|99.7%
|44 - 0
|44
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|4.50
|GISA AAA
|Frederica Academy
|98.5%
|28 - 0
|28
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA AAA
|4.31
|AA
|Oglethorpe County
|92.8%
|32 - 7
|25
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|3.33
|A Public
|Montgomery County
|98.5%
|38 - 0
|38
|Baconton Charter
|A Public
|3.19
|AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|99.7%
|45 - 0
|45
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAAA
|1.72
|A Public
|Greenville
|90.7%
|35 - 14
|21
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Public
|-0.59
|A Public
|Metter
|100.0%
|50 - 0
|50
|Bryan County
|A Public
|-0.80
|GISA AAA
|Pinewood Christian
|99.8%
|47 - 0
|47
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA AAA
|-3.54
|A Public
|Wilkinson County
|93.6%
|31 - 6
|25
|Crawford County
|A Public
|-7.26
|AAA
|White County
|100.0%
|51 - 0
|51
|Lumpkin County
|AAA
|-7.87
|A Public
|Glascock County
|74.6%
|21 - 12
|9
|Pataula Charter
|A Public
|-10.84
|GISA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|98.1%
|38 - 0
|38
|Augusta Prep
|GISA AA
|-17.18
|GISA AAA
|Bulloch Academy
|99.9%
|53 - 0
|53
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA AA
Nov 07
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|84.53
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|57.9%
|21 - 20
|1
|Roswell
|AAAAAAA
|73.08
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|79.3%
|21 - 7
|14
|Hughes
|AAAAAA
|71.02
|AAAAAA
|Buford
|87.0%
|28 - 13
|15
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|57.86
|AAAA
|Perry
|65.3%
|21 - 16
|5
|Westside (Macon)
|AAAA
|37.16
|AAAA
|Ridgeland
|60.1%
|21 - 19
|2
|Pickens
|AAAA
|36.34
|AA
|Fannin County
|94.0%
|35 - 10
|25
|Chattooga
|AA
|32.61
|AAA
|Ringgold
|88.0%
|28 - 7
|21
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|31.45
|AAA
|Windsor Forest
|90.3%
|27 - 3
|24
|Beach
|AAA
|23.72
|A Public
|Dooly County
|87.0%
|27 - 7
|20
|Treutlen
|A Public
|18.98
|AA
|Washington
|97.2%
|35 - 0
|35
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|AAAAAA
|2.25
|A Public
|Mitchell County
|99.5%
|44 - 0
|44
|Randolph-Clay
|A Public
Nov 09
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|57.68
|AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|61.5%
|20 - 14
|6
|Jonesboro
|AAAAA
|52.19
|AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|50.3%
|21 - 21
|0
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAA
|48.74
|AAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|53.5%
|21 - 20
|1
|Wheeler
|AAAAAA
Nov 10
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|67.23
|AA
|Callaway
|60.9%
|21 - 18
|3
|Haralson County
|AA
