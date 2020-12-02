X

Maxwell playoff projections heading into Round Two

The Hillgrove HawkÕs defense brings down McEachern running back Makari Bodiford (22) in the first half of their game at Hillgrove High School Friday, September 25, 2020. PHOTO/Daniel Varnado
The Hillgrove HawkÕs defense brings down McEachern running back Makari Bodiford (22) in the first half of their game at Hillgrove High School Friday, September 25, 2020. PHOTO/Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

By Loren Maxwell

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Colquitt County
Lowndes
Lowndes
Collins Hill
Colquitt County
Grayson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lowndes
Milton
Collins Hill
East Coweta
Lowndes
North Cobb
Archer
Milton
Denmark
Collins Hill
Parkview
East Coweta
Reg 4, #3
64
71.46
4-6
Newton
Reg 1, #2
3
97.96
8-1
Lowndes
Reg 2, #4
118
61.96
6-5
Pebblebrook
Reg 3, #1
12
88.30
10-1
North Cobb
Reg 6, #3
70
70.59
6-5
Gainesville
Reg 7, #2
25
81.35
7-4
Archer
Reg 8, #4
120
61.50
4-5
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 5, #1
16
85.71
9-1
Milton
Reg 7, #3
249
45.95
4-7
Discovery
Reg 6, #2
62
71.72
6-4
Denmark
Reg 5, #4
65
71.46
3-6
Alpharetta
Reg 8, #1
9
89.57
9-2
Collins Hill
Reg 1, #3
47
74.83
5-6
Camden County
Reg 4, #2
29
79.52
7-3
Parkview
Reg 3, #4
85
68.65
3-8
Marietta
Reg 2, #1
22
82.20
9-1
East Coweta
Norcross
Colquitt County
Grayson
North Gwinnett
Roswell
Norcross
Walton
Colquitt County
Newnan
Grayson
North Gwinnett
West Forsyth
Reg 8, #3
30
79.13
5-6
Mill Creek
Reg 5, #2
34
78.89
8-2
Roswell
Reg 6, #4
69
70.72
5-4
South Forsyth
Reg 7, #1
7
90.98
11-0
Norcross
Reg 2, #3
81
68.97
4-6
McEachern
Reg 3, #2
41
75.66
6-5
Walton
Reg 4, #4
23
81.65
8-3
Brookwood
Reg 1, #1
1
110.82
8-0
Colquitt County
Reg 3, #3
48
74.75
4-5
Harrison
Reg 2, #2
46
74.85
9-2
Newnan
Reg 1, #4
79
69.02
2-7
Tift County
Reg 4, #1
2
101.67
10-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
27
80.51
8-3
Cherokee
Reg 8, #2
17
85.71
8-3
North Gwinnett
Reg 7, #4
223
48.97
3-7
Meadowcreek
Reg 6, #1
40
75.76
8-3
West Forsyth

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Colquitt County#1 (1 - AAAAAAA)8-0110.8290.594.26989,071.03918,744.79714,856.06637,433.010.57
Grayson#1 (4 - AAAAAAA)10-0101.6793.163.31970,611.40886,513.99258,058.64191,124.744.23
Lowndes#2 (1 - AAAAAAA)8-197.9694.692.87725,343.61591,959.05443,505.41107,795.108.28
Collins Hill#1 (8 - AAAAAAA)9-289.5792.162.92916,066.49684,158.85292,245.0332,473.3929.79
Norcross#1 (7 - AAAAAAA)11-090.9898.481.95843,655.6776,028.2020,706.499,652.19102.60
North Cobb#1 (3 - AAAAAAA)10-188.3095.731.55274,656.39173,428.9294,186.929,197.30107.73
Milton#1 (5 - AAAAAAA)9-185.7194.601.95677,142.88184,542.6786,604.926,448.16154.08
East Coweta#1 (2 - AAAAAAA)9-182.2094.191.90630,992.12210,222.5352,064.742,652.59375.99
North Gwinnett#2 (8 - AAAAAAA)8-385.7199.441.83732,493.4191,340.755,471.411,798.10555.14
Archer#2 (7 - AAAAAAA)7-481.3596.411.39322,857.1250,069.3615,431.36715.941,395.76
Parkview#2 (4 - AAAAAAA)7-379.5295.681.47369,007.8887,254.2614,579.88551.071,813.66
Roswell#2 (5 - AAAAAAA)8-278.89101.391.16156,344.333,515.53291.6954.2218,443.54
West Forsyth#1 (6 - AAAAAAA)8-375.7698.741.28267,506.5915,081.20381.3252.4919,050.63
Denmark#2 (6 - AAAAAAA)6-471.7295.731.1083,933.5118,364.361,381.7221.2846,987.16
Harrison#3 (3 - AAAAAAA)4-574.75100.301.0429,388.607,064.06130.8416.2961,397.21
Walton#2 (3 - AAAAAAA)6-575.66101.321.0110,928.971,711.48103.5414.1170,859.06

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lee County
Buford
Valdosta
Buford
Lee County
Westlake
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Valdosta
Carrollton
Buford
Hughes
Valdosta
Evans
Sprayberry
Carrollton
Kell
Buford
Hughes
Glynn Academy
Reg 4, #3
38
76.63
8-3
Lovejoy
Reg 1, #2
10
89.19
6-3
Valdosta
Reg 2, #4
211
50.16
4-7
Statesboro
Reg 3, #1
150
57.93
9-2
Evans
Reg 6, #3
54
73.24
6-4
Sprayberry
Reg 7, #2
80
69.02
7-3
Creekview
Reg 8, #4
132
60.32
5-6
Winder-Barrow
Reg 5, #1
28
79.96
7-2
Carrollton
Reg 7, #3
98
65.54
6-5
Cambridge
Reg 6, #2
91
67.27
6-4
Kell
Reg 5, #4
67
71.22
7-4
Douglas County
Reg 8, #1
6
91.17
9-1
Buford
Reg 1, #3
55
72.89
4-7
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 4, #2
21
82.37
10-1
Hughes
Reg 3, #4
346
30.95
2-9
Grovetown
Reg 2, #1
75
70.05
8-3
Glynn Academy
Rome
Lee County
Westlake
Allatoona
Rome
River Ridge
Brunswick
Lee County
Richmond Hill
Westlake
Dacula
Allatoona
Reg 8, #3
112
62.80
6-5
Habersham Central
Reg 5, #2
43
75.34
8-3
Rome
Reg 6, #4
168
55.76
4-6
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 7, #1
56
72.75
10-0
River Ridge
Reg 2, #3
78
69.17
8-3
Brunswick
Reg 3, #2
235
47.85
2-7
Alcovy
Reg 4, #4
94
66.08
3-5
Tucker
Reg 1, #1
4
94.94
9-1
Lee County
Reg 3, #3
322
35.28
2-9
Lakeside (Evans)
Reg 2, #2
31
79.09
9-2
Richmond Hill
Reg 1, #4
51
74.27
5-6
Houston County
Reg 4, #1
15
85.93
9-1
Westlake
Reg 5, #3
73
70.49
6-4
Alexander
Reg 8, #2
39
75.97
7-3
Dacula
Reg 7, #4
110
62.94
4-5
Johns Creek
Reg 6, #1
26
81.15
10-0
Allatoona

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lee County#1 (1 - AAAAAA)9-194.9479.734.08966,345.75902,770.03729,719.35484,605.861.06
Buford#1 (8 - AAAAAA)9-191.1782.213.52965,775.47786,741.05521,593.43248,765.143.02
Valdosta#2 (1 - AAAAAA)6-389.1983.823.20973,703.21742,742.98341,767.85144,626.505.91
Westlake#1 (4 - AAAAAA)9-185.9385.622.47739,675.00511,409.51156,564.1263,551.4314.74
Hughes#2 (4 - AAAAAA)10-182.3787.242.06785,289.00188,788.8269,600.5518,015.3254.51
Allatoona#1 (6 - AAAAAA)10-081.1586.152.08698,714.71296,582.3963,102.8717,750.4355.34
Carrollton#1 (5 - AAAAAA)7-279.9686.122.03736,900.52222,586.6459,899.6212,692.0077.79
Richmond Hill#2 (2 - AAAAAA)9-279.0988.631.40260,325.00116,958.9218,365.434,322.29230.36
Rome#2 (5 - AAAAAA)8-375.3487.401.59526,972.2347,929.5812,426.952,061.24484.15
Dacula#2 (8 - AAAAAA)7-375.9788.471.39301,285.2975,049.189,050.391,595.08625.93
River Ridge#1 (7 - AAAAAA)10-072.7586.311.52473,027.7738,924.299,340.681,195.39835.55
Sprayberry#3 (6 - AAAAAA)6-473.2489.031.30263,099.4832,336.423,857.11438.702,278.46
Glynn Academy#1 (2 - AAAAAA)8-370.0587.511.24214,711.0019,597.192,871.43236.304,230.92
Brunswick#3 (2 - AAAAAA)8-369.1788.001.0533,654.2510,376.101,430.20125.547,964.41
Cambridge#3 (7 - AAAAAA)6-565.5489.181.0434,224.534,872.94340.9317.3257,746.80
Evans#1 (3 - AAAAAA)9-257.9387.101.0326,296.792,333.9669.081.48676,476.09

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Warner Robins
Ware County
Ware County
Coffee
Warner Robins
Jones County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Ware County
Cartersville
Calhoun
Coffee
Ware County
Creekside
Cartersville
St. Pius X
Calhoun
Clarke Central
Coffee
Starr's Mill
Reg 4, #3
106
63.39
6-5
Dutchtown
Reg 1, #2
11
89.07
9-1
Ware County
Reg 2, #4
149
57.99
6-5
Harris County
Reg 3, #1
92
67.11
7-2
Creekside
Reg 6, #3
253
45.66
3-7
Maynard Jackson
Reg 7, #2
19
84.05
9-1
Cartersville
Reg 8, #4
154
57.64
5-6
Loganville
Reg 5, #1
60
71.86
9-1
St. Pius X
Reg 7, #3
52
74.06
8-3
Calhoun
Reg 6, #2
221
49.06
4-7
Lithia Springs
Reg 5, #4
196
51.35
2-6
M.L. King
Reg 8, #1
83
68.71
8-2
Clarke Central
Reg 1, #3
18
84.38
8-2
Coffee
Reg 4, #2
77
69.24
9-2
Ola
Reg 3, #4
268
42.90
4-7
Mundy's Mill
Reg 2, #1
57
72.52
9-1
Starr's Mill
Blessed Trinity
Warner Robins
Jones County
Eastside
Decatur
Blessed Trinity
Woodward Academy
Warner Robins
Griffin
Jones County
Eastside
New Manchester
Reg 8, #3
202
51.19
7-4
Greenbrier
Reg 5, #2
115
62.48
7-1
Decatur
Reg 6, #4
208
50.33
6-5
Chapel Hill
Reg 7, #1
14
86.26
7-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 2, #3
187
53.22
5-6
Whitewater
Reg 3, #2
136
59.52
7-4
Woodward Academy
Reg 4, #4
145
58.58
6-5
Union Grove
Reg 1, #1
5
92.83
8-2
Warner Robins
Reg 3, #3
200
51.27
7-3
Jonesboro
Reg 2, #2
107
63.35
7-4
Griffin
Reg 1, #4
90
67.38
3-8
Wayne County
Reg 4, #1
59
72.20
8-3
Jones County
Reg 5, #3
166
56.28
4-4
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 8, #2
93
66.24
9-2
Eastside
Reg 7, #4
214
49.76
1-10
Hiram
Reg 6, #1
148
58.00
6-3
New Manchester

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Warner Robins#1 (1 - AAAAA)8-292.8377.643.79986,330.76693,117.32655,200.35453,603.711.20
Ware County#2 (1 - AAAAA)9-189.0780.993.29922,357.22642,646.90488,056.33233,668.913.28
Blessed Trinity#1 (7 - AAAAA)7-086.2680.852.67957,505.08305,091.54270,629.67138,520.296.22
Coffee#3 (1 - AAAAA)8-284.3882.562.72775,603.11624,707.88239,628.4384,805.2610.79
Cartersville#2 (7 - AAAAA)9-184.0583.422.35782,615.07306,090.69195,696.4967,650.2013.78
Jones County#1 (4 - AAAAA)8-372.2079.402.45784,001.42595,234.2459,173.5710,332.5395.78
Calhoun#3 (7 - AAAAA)8-374.0683.941.81609,666.49172,097.6727,761.234,275.85232.87
Starr's Mill#1 (2 - AAAAA)9-172.5283.101.37224,396.89122,948.3823,315.483,125.54318.94
St. Pius X#1 (5 - AAAAA)9-171.8684.561.27217,384.9337,026.1211,912.161,502.12664.73
Clarke Central#1 (8 - AAAAA)8-268.7182.751.48390,333.5180,246.0710,517.06984.231,015.03
Eastside#2 (8 - AAAAA)9-266.2481.211.94689,528.35239,714.8610,153.44982.511,016.80
Creekside#1 (3 - AAAAA)7-267.1184.501.1077,642.7814,236.303,112.82249.324,009.96
Griffin#2 (2 - AAAAA)7-463.3581.881.32215,998.58102,342.083,108.55221.484,514.12
New Manchester#1 (6 - AAAAA)6-358.0080.601.37310,471.6562,708.821,245.2049.0020,407.76
Decatur#2 (5 - AAAAA)7-162.4886.461.0442,494.921,160.34343.4222.2544,935.17
Woodward Academy#2 (3 - AAAAA)7-459.5286.391.0113,669.24630.80145.806.81146,914.79

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Jefferson
Marist
Benedictine
Jefferson
Bainbridge
Marist
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Benedictine
Riverdale
Jefferson
Carver (Columbus)
Cairo
Benedictine
Stephenson
Riverdale
Hapeville Charter
Jefferson
Baldwin
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 4, #3
177
54.81
5-5
West Laurens
Reg 1, #2
104
63.72
5-4
Cairo
Reg 2, #4
191
52.54
6-5
Troup
Reg 3, #1
68
71.15
7-2
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
152
57.68
4-3
Stephenson
Reg 7, #2
176
54.93
8-2
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 8, #4
218
49.34
2-7
Cedar Shoals
Reg 5, #1
156
57.40
7-2
Riverdale
Reg 7, #3
226
48.60
5-5
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 6, #2
117
62.20
5-3
Hapeville Charter
Reg 5, #4
318
36.47
2-6
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
Reg 8, #1
13
87.42
9-0
Jefferson
Reg 1, #3
185
53.44
4-6
Thomas County Central
Reg 4, #2
151
57.89
5-1
Baldwin
Reg 3, #4
243
46.50
4-4
Jenkins
Reg 2, #1
97
65.58
9-0
Carver (Columbus)
Cedartown
Bainbridge
Perry
Marist
North Oconee
Cedartown
Islands
Bainbridge
New Hampstead
Perry
Flowery Branch
Marist
Reg 8, #3
138
59.40
5-5
North Oconee
Reg 5, #2
254
45.66
7-3
Fayette County
Reg 6, #4
215
49.71
3-4
Arabia Mountain
Reg 7, #1
71
70.56
6-2
Cedartown
Reg 2, #3
184
53.44
7-4
Hardaway
Reg 3, #2
153
57.67
7-1
Islands
Reg 4, #4
224
48.69
4-6
Westside (Macon)
Reg 1, #1
50
74.47
8-3
Bainbridge
Reg 3, #3
188
53.08
6-2
New Hampstead
Reg 2, #2
210
50.22
8-3
LaGrange
Reg 1, #4
217
49.36
1-5
Westover
Reg 4, #1
128
60.55
7-4
Perry
Reg 5, #3
292
39.86
6-5
Luella
Reg 8, #2
87
68.26
9-2
Flowery Branch
Reg 7, #4
175
54.94
5-4
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 6, #1
33
78.94
9-0
Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Jefferson#1 (8 - AAAA)9-087.4267.374.37964,114.45911,651.84829,969.21661,948.230.51
Marist#1 (6 - AAAA)9-078.9472.253.27819,728.52752,398.98514,160.68179,118.124.58
Bainbridge#1 (1 - AAAA)8-374.4773.282.86905,648.51600,777.72282,566.3771,871.1812.91
Benedictine#1 (3 - AAAA)7-271.1572.702.56753,480.32651,127.47111,928.9041,678.3322.99
Cedartown#1 (7 - AAAA)6-270.5674.542.34828,163.45354,027.30131,506.7224,772.7939.37
Carver (Columbus)#1 (2 - AAAA)9-065.5874.351.86759,278.7965,200.3029,853.747,126.29139.33
Flowery Branch#2 (8 - AAAA)9-268.2676.751.36180,271.48129,349.7643,381.906,771.79146.67
Cairo#2 (1 - AAAA)5-463.7275.741.43246,519.68167,082.0513,090.422,643.39377.30
Perry#1 (4 - AAAA)7-460.5574.221.95813,193.77111,275.3022,336.991,747.28571.32
Hapeville Charter#2 (6 - AAAA)5-362.2076.931.0635,885.5514,947.684,915.46861.501,159.77
Riverdale#1 (5 - AAAA)7-257.4073.841.76624,814.78129,792.616,578.62714.801,398.00
North Oconee#3 (8 - AAAA)5-559.4077.611.20171,836.5525,863.163,389.01237.054,217.45
Baldwin#2 (4 - AAAA)5-157.8976.701.25240,721.218,200.181,933.72221.064,522.68
Northwest Whitfield#2 (7 - AAAA)8-254.9375.381.43375,185.2251,997.871,729.94144.856,902.53
Islands#2 (3 - AAAA)7-157.6777.501.1294,351.4919,331.822,242.83132.177,565.03
LaGrange#2 (2 - AAAA)8-350.2276.191.19186,806.236,975.95415.5011.1689,610.04

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Oconee County
Pierce County
Cedar Grove
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Appling County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Oconee County
Peach County
Appling County
Upson-Lee
North Hall
Greater Atlanta Christian
Dawson County
Oconee County
Thomson
Peach County
Reg 4, #3
180
54.19
6-5
Morgan County
Reg 1, #2
49
74.63
8-1
Appling County
Reg 2, #4
190
52.82
6-5
Upson-Lee
Reg 3, #1
266
43.12
6-4
Southeast Bulloch
Reg 6, #3
232
48.09
6-4
North Murray
Reg 7, #2
201
51.26
7-4
North Hall
Reg 8, #4
192
52.40
7-3
Franklin County
Reg 5, #1
37
76.70
9-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 7, #3
183
53.53
6-5
Dawson County
Reg 6, #2
227
48.51
6-4
Adairsville
Reg 5, #4
95
66.06
4-4
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #1
20
82.82
9-0
Oconee County
Reg 1, #3
370
27.16
2-9
Tattnall County
Reg 4, #2
113
62.78
9-2
Thomson
Reg 3, #4
326
34.77
3-5
Johnson (Savannah)
Reg 2, #1
36
77.46
8-1
Peach County
Carver (Atlanta)
Pierce County
Crisp County
Cedar Grove
Carver (Atlanta)
Cherokee Bluff
Central (Macon)
Pierce County
Crisp County
Richmond Academy
Cedar Grove
Rockmart
Reg 8, #3
139
59.29
3-6
Hart County
Reg 5, #2
84
68.69
4-5
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 6, #4
297
39.07
4-6
LaFayette
Reg 7, #1
167
56.13
10-1
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 2, #3
162
56.75
7-2
Central (Macon)
Reg 3, #2
296
39.13
2-4
Liberty County
Reg 4, #4
212
50.14
3-6
Burke County
Reg 1, #1
32
78.99
9-1
Pierce County
Reg 3, #3
186
53.29
6-2
Windsor Forest
Reg 2, #2
35
78.04
9-1
Crisp County
Reg 1, #4
391
21.45
1-9
Brantley County
Reg 4, #1
127
60.60
10-1
Richmond Academy
Reg 5, #3
8
90.22
6-0
Cedar Grove
Reg 8, #2
105
63.62
8-3
Monroe Area
Reg 7, #4
99
65.53
7-3
White County
Reg 6, #1
61
71.81
9-1
Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove#3 (5 - AAA)6-090.2277.433.61885,139.55713,513.03567,705.14442,254.811.26
Oconee County#1 (8 - AAA)9-082.8274.983.35977,846.50675,452.40483,273.05213,483.603.68
Pierce County#1 (1 - AAA)9-178.9974.133.15949,104.23797,152.38274,405.37132,646.186.54
Greater Atlanta Christian#1 (5 - AAA)9-176.7075.772.87965,034.33609,727.75229,463.1567,115.6113.90
Peach County#1 (2 - AAA)8-177.4677.712.43881,117.80313,477.28178,335.4055,218.2817.11
Crisp County#2 (2 - AAA)9-178.0478.532.27872,453.50231,651.08114,262.6552,069.2218.21
Appling County#2 (1 - AAA)8-174.6377.892.46946,516.49384,433.79107,183.2026,649.7236.52
Carver (Atlanta)#2 (5 - AAA)4-568.6978.001.99790,049.78174,273.7523,667.915,142.23193.47
Rockmart#1 (6 - AAA)9-171.8180.601.19114,860.4548,259.0017,915.445,133.97193.78
Thomson#2 (4 - AAA)9-262.7881.461.13118,882.209,708.501,519.32123.438,100.50
Richmond Academy#1 (4 - AAA)10-160.6080.171.14127,546.506,576.89982.8793.8610,652.71
Cherokee Bluff#1 (7 - AAA)10-156.1378.231.23209,950.2217,197.62689.4140.0224,987.55
Central (Macon)#3 (2 - AAA)7-256.7579.841.0650,895.7711,376.26371.2123.1243,258.26
Upson-Lee#4 (2 - AAA)6-552.8280.631.0653,483.513,096.2687.522.35425,154.18
Dawson County#3 (7 - AAA)6-553.5381.421.0222,153.501,361.8272.612.12472,419.32
North Hall#2 (7 - AAA)7-451.2680.281.0434,965.672,742.2065.761.47678,536.54

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fitzgerald
Rabun County
Thomasville
Rabun County
Fitzgerald
Jefferson County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Thomasville
Callaway
Rabun County
Early County
Thomasville
Dodge County
Lovett
Callaway
Model
Rabun County
Early County
Bleckley County
Reg 4, #3
299
38.68
6-5
Westside (Augusta)
Reg 1, #2
74
70.18
7-4
Thomasville
Reg 2, #4
229
48.32
4-7
Swainsboro
Reg 3, #1
114
62.78
6-3
Dodge County
Reg 6, #3
125
60.81
7-2
Lovett
Reg 7, #2
209
50.25
5-5
Pepperell
Reg 8, #4
387
23.70
1-9
Banks County
Reg 5, #1
100
65.51
7-1
Callaway
Reg 7, #3
248
45.95
7-4
Model
Reg 6, #2
270
42.77
7-3
Washington
Reg 5, #4
144
58.80
7-3
Haralson County
Reg 8, #1
44
75.32
10-1
Rabun County
Reg 1, #3
119
61.69
7-2
Early County
Reg 4, #2
216
49.59
9-2
Putnam County
Reg 3, #4
133
60.29
7-3
Bleckley County
Reg 2, #1
171
55.33
7-3
Vidalia
Fannin County
Fitzgerald
Jefferson County
Bremen
Heard County
Fannin County
Northeast
Fitzgerald
Jeff Davis
Jefferson County
Bremen
South Atlanta
Reg 8, #3
275
42.22
4-6
Union County
Reg 5, #2
170
55.35
7-4
Heard County
Reg 6, #4
174
55.02
6-3
Pace Academy
Reg 7, #1
109
62.97
9-0
Fannin County
Reg 2, #3
179
54.32
7-4
Toombs County
Reg 3, #2
140
59.06
8-2
Northeast
Reg 4, #4
390
22.12
3-8
Oglethorpe County
Reg 1, #1
24
81.54
10-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 3, #3
165
56.41
6-5
Washington County
Reg 2, #2
142
58.94
9-1
Jeff Davis
Reg 1, #4
172
55.20
5-5
Cook
Reg 4, #1
122
61.22
8-2
Jefferson County
Reg 5, #3
164
56.70
7-4
Bremen
Reg 8, #2
256
45.40
3-6
Elbert County
Reg 7, #4
332
33.48
3-8
Chattooga
Reg 6, #1
238
47.52
7-3
South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fitzgerald#1 (1 - AA)10-081.5462.894.26950,538.36875,653.21825,729.33612,794.700.63
Rabun County#1 (8 - AA)10-175.3264.813.75978,040.25855,157.14645,921.31265,915.642.76
Thomasville#2 (1 - AA)7-470.1871.222.31667,238.21436,288.12162,757.1548,316.5719.70
Callaway#1 (5 - AA)7-165.5170.252.12686,319.54321,052.2895,348.5720,373.8548.08
Fannin County#1 (7 - AA)9-062.9768.841.92757,721.1592,446.7259,288.0215,218.4564.71
Jefferson County#1 (4 - AA)8-261.2267.922.14619,713.84450,865.1658,464.5812,905.2176.49
Dodge County#1 (3 - AA)6-362.7871.401.54332,761.79159,026.9438,132.826,625.30149.94
Early County#3 (1 - AA)7-261.6971.731.72593,939.1188,754.6728,051.864,475.29222.45
Jeff Davis#2 (2 - AA)9-158.9469.621.66380,286.16251,138.9022,729.024,071.67244.60
Bremen#3 (5 - AA)7-456.7069.111.98713,689.91244,513.1717,513.092,531.23394.07
Lovett#3 (6 - AA)7-260.8172.771.41313,680.4683,632.6614,917.822,215.80450.30
Bleckley County#4 (3 - AA)7-360.2972.431.48406,060.8952,855.2714,655.362,086.47478.28
Northeast#2 (3 - AA)8-259.0671.621.0849,461.6419,870.949,789.621,774.02562.69
Heard County#2 (5 - AA)7-455.3571.351.26242,278.8512,029.134,661.79588.511,698.21
South Atlanta#1 (6 - AA)7-347.5268.541.34286,310.0953,482.771,824.5399.5210,047.48
Model#3 (7 - AA)7-445.9572.151.0321,959.753,232.92215.117.77128,706.41

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Brooks County
Irwin County
Metter
Irwin County
Clinch County
Brooks County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Metter
Macon County
Commerce
Irwin County
Mitchell County
Metter
Warren County
Macon County
Gordon Lee
Commerce
Wilcox County
Irwin County
Reg 4, #3
260
44.79
8-3
Johnson County
Reg 1, #2
237
47.69
5-3
Mitchell County
Reg 2, #4
163
56.72
6-5
Turner County
Reg 3, #1
88
68.25
11-0
Metter
Reg 6, #3
334
33.38
8-3
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 7, #2
280
41.57
8-2
Warren County
Reg 8, #4
344
31.08
4-7
Social Circle
Reg 5, #1
147
58.02
9-1
Macon County
Reg 7, #3
396
19.84
6-5
Georgia Military College
Reg 6, #2
240
47.29
10-1
Gordon Lee
Reg 5, #4
288
40.68
4-7
Manchester
Reg 8, #1
130
60.47
10-1
Commerce
Reg 1, #3
339
32.89
3-6
Miller County
Reg 4, #2
173
55.06
9-2
Wilcox County
Reg 3, #4
327
34.69
4-7
Jenkins County
Reg 2, #1
76
69.65
8-3
Irwin County
Chattahoochee County
Clinch County
Brooks County
Washington-Wilkes
Chattahoochee County
Hancock Central
Clinch County
Pelham
Brooks County
Dublin
Washington-Wilkes
Bowdon
Reg 8, #3
225
48.68
6-4
Lincoln County
Reg 5, #2
194
52.14
8-2
Chattahoochee County
Reg 6, #4
333
33.46
3-6
B.E.S.T. Academy
Reg 7, #1
258
45.14
7-0
Hancock Central
Reg 2, #3
129
60.54
7-3
Clinch County
Reg 3, #2
193
52.30
6-4
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 4, #4
311
37.30
6-5
Montgomery County
Reg 1, #1
181
53.82
6-1
Pelham
Reg 3, #3
283
41.45
3-6
Claxton
Reg 2, #2
63
71.67
10-1
Brooks County
Reg 1, #4
324
35.19
4-5
Terrell County
Reg 4, #1
108
63.08
10-1
Dublin
Reg 5, #3
241
46.95
6-3
Taylor County
Reg 8, #2
143
58.83
8-1
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 7, #4
401
18.08
2-7
Wilkinson County
Reg 6, #1
247
46.11
7-4
Bowdon

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Brooks County#2 (2 - A Public)10-171.6761.773.13698,673.75595,783.72516,647.41321,626.092.11
Irwin County#1 (2 - A Public)8-369.6561.393.24879,923.08687,715.35420,935.51250,552.582.99
Metter#1 (3 - A Public)11-068.2560.173.32938,231.82746,945.68409,330.08228,613.783.37
Dublin#1 (4 - A Public)10-163.0863.091.73301,326.25216,576.82154,821.8558,425.3116.12
Clinch County#3 (2 - A Public)7-360.5461.572.38648,644.10534,608.38150,794.5246,935.1420.31
Commerce#1 (8 - A Public)10-160.4763.012.25860,491.84258,870.2093,019.1533,200.1329.12
Washington-Wilkes#2 (8 - A Public)8-158.8361.962.10793,427.58173,277.35102,434.4327,700.9435.10
Macon County#1 (5 - A Public)9-158.0262.672.22901,986.55233,815.2565,481.7119,628.6649.95
Pelham#1 (1 - A Public)6-153.8261.141.66351,355.90252,179.8951,757.618,898.24111.38
Wilcox County#2 (4 - A Public)9-255.0666.681.17120,076.9242,582.038,636.582,053.36486.01
Lincoln County#3 (8 - A Public)6-448.6862.171.70555,976.85127,626.2112,107.001,238.12806.68
Hancock Central#1 (7 - A Public)7-045.1460.821.54444,023.1585,585.527,564.55527.351,895.28
Bowdon#1 (6 - A Public)7-446.1162.671.23206,572.4214,362.113,872.63300.303,329.02
Mitchell County#2 (1 - A Public)5-347.6966.111.0861,768.1814,517.611,330.73162.816,141.29
Gordon Lee#2 (6 - A Public)10-147.2966.401.15139,508.1610,832.421,042.70122.648,152.85
Warren County#2 (7 - A Public)8-241.5765.951.1098,013.454,721.47223.5314.5668,661.21

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Fellowship Christian
Savannah Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Christian Heritage
Fellowship Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Savannah Christian
North Cobb Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Eagle's Landing Christian
Pacelli
Savannah Christian
North Cobb Christian
Wesleyan
Darlington
Prince Avenue Christian
Stratford Academy
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 4, #3
263
43.94
7-3
Pacelli
Reg 1, #2
303
38.13
6-5
Mount de Sales
Reg 3, #1
135
59.54
9-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 6, #3
341
31.35
5-4
Lakeview Academy
Reg 7, #2
123
61.18
8-2
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #4
298
38.69
5-6
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
155
57.59
9-2
Wesleyan
Reg 7, #3
195
51.45
7-4
Darlington
Reg 6, #2
259
45.04
6-5
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 5, #4
252
45.77
3-7
Hebron Christian
Reg 8, #1
42
75.52
9-1
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 1, #3
198
51.30
8-2
Stratford Academy
Reg 4, #2
300
38.34
5-6
Brookstone
Reg 3, #4
234
47.89
7-4
Aquinas
Reg 2, #1
82
68.85
7-3
Eagle's Landing Christian
Christian Heritage
Calvary Day
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Fellowship Christian
George Walton Academy
Christian Heritage
Calvary Day
First Presbyterian
Whitefield Academy
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Athens Academy
Fellowship Christian
Reg 8, #3
126
60.78
8-2
George Walton Academy
Reg 5, #2
204
50.63
4-6
Holy Innocents
Reg 6, #4
348
30.84
3-5
King's Ridge Christian
Reg 7, #1
96
65.61
8-1
Christian Heritage
Reg 2, #3
379
25.58
1-9
Landmark Christian
Reg 3, #2
189
52.87
6-4
Calvary Day
Reg 4, #4
399
19.13
0-10
Heritage School
Reg 1, #1
233
47.96
7-4
First Presbyterian
Reg 3, #3
281
41.56
3-6
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #2
207
50.45
6-4
Whitefield Academy
Reg 1, #4
321
35.42
4-7
Tattnall Square
Reg 4, #1
158
57.20
8-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 5, #3
219
49.29
5-5
Mount Vernon Presbyterian
Reg 8, #2
89
67.94
9-1
Athens Academy
Reg 7, #4
312
37.28
1-7
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 6, #1
45
75.10
9-0
Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian#1 (8 - A Private)9-175.5263.023.63958,870.76686,921.04606,107.69382,802.901.61
Fellowship Christian#1 (6 - A Private)9-075.1064.423.33747,081.08683,940.51561,331.97333,458.822.00
Eagle's Landing Christian#1 (2 - A Private)7-368.8565.602.55913,091.49302,817.86232,832.30105,098.358.51
Christian Heritage#1 (7 - A Private)8-165.6164.632.57689,756.01600,779.50208,603.4771,265.8813.03
Athens Academy#2 (8 - A Private)9-167.9468.551.63252,918.92199,463.48126,168.5350,505.1418.80
Savannah Christian#1 (3 - A Private)9-159.5464.462.46892,236.68470,447.3778,457.7318,110.0554.22
North Cobb Christian#2 (7 - A Private)8-261.1867.181.92557,226.28302,272.7450,209.9913,257.3574.43
George Walton Academy#3 (8 - A Private)8-260.7867.621.59310,243.99225,579.7245,690.9110,766.0991.88
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)#1 (4 - A Private)8-257.2065.801.89737,566.24102,061.7938,798.776,704.32148.16
Wesleyan#1 (5 - A Private)9-257.5966.331.69442,773.72215,541.9329,671.275,794.31171.58
Calvary Day#2 (3 - A Private)6-452.8766.531.73596,472.47119,146.2812,324.231,409.65708.40
First Presbyterian#1 (1 - A Private)7-447.9665.811.46403,527.5354,494.504,093.53281.843,547.16
Whitefield Academy#2 (2 - A Private)6-450.4567.921.28262,433.7614,534.232,988.58267.563,736.51
Darlington#3 (7 - A Private)7-451.4570.361.0541,129.245,122.151,215.30133.027,516.62
Stratford Academy#3 (1 - A Private)8-251.3070.371.0986,908.515,138.951,202.73129.697,709.59
Pacelli#3 (4 - A Private)7-343.9467.801.12107,763.3211,737.96302.9815.0166,602.31

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

