Maxwell playoff projections heading into Round Two

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Colquitt County
|#1 (1 - AAAAAAA)
|8-0
|110.82
|90.59
|4.26
|989,071.03
|918,744.79
|714,856.06
|637,433.01
|0.57
|Grayson
|#1 (4 - AAAAAAA)
|10-0
|101.67
|93.16
|3.31
|970,611.40
|886,513.99
|258,058.64
|191,124.74
|4.23
|Lowndes
|#2 (1 - AAAAAAA)
|8-1
|97.96
|94.69
|2.87
|725,343.61
|591,959.05
|443,505.41
|107,795.10
|8.28
|Collins Hill
|#1 (8 - AAAAAAA)
|9-2
|89.57
|92.16
|2.92
|916,066.49
|684,158.85
|292,245.03
|32,473.39
|29.79
|Norcross
|#1 (7 - AAAAAAA)
|11-0
|90.98
|98.48
|1.95
|843,655.67
|76,028.20
|20,706.49
|9,652.19
|102.60
|North Cobb
|#1 (3 - AAAAAAA)
|10-1
|88.30
|95.73
|1.55
|274,656.39
|173,428.92
|94,186.92
|9,197.30
|107.73
|Milton
|#1 (5 - AAAAAAA)
|9-1
|85.71
|94.60
|1.95
|677,142.88
|184,542.67
|86,604.92
|6,448.16
|154.08
|East Coweta
|#1 (2 - AAAAAAA)
|9-1
|82.20
|94.19
|1.90
|630,992.12
|210,222.53
|52,064.74
|2,652.59
|375.99
|North Gwinnett
|#2 (8 - AAAAAAA)
|8-3
|85.71
|99.44
|1.83
|732,493.41
|91,340.75
|5,471.41
|1,798.10
|555.14
|Archer
|#2 (7 - AAAAAAA)
|7-4
|81.35
|96.41
|1.39
|322,857.12
|50,069.36
|15,431.36
|715.94
|1,395.76
|Parkview
|#2 (4 - AAAAAAA)
|7-3
|79.52
|95.68
|1.47
|369,007.88
|87,254.26
|14,579.88
|551.07
|1,813.66
|Roswell
|#2 (5 - AAAAAAA)
|8-2
|78.89
|101.39
|1.16
|156,344.33
|3,515.53
|291.69
|54.22
|18,443.54
|West Forsyth
|#1 (6 - AAAAAAA)
|8-3
|75.76
|98.74
|1.28
|267,506.59
|15,081.20
|381.32
|52.49
|19,050.63
|Denmark
|#2 (6 - AAAAAAA)
|6-4
|71.72
|95.73
|1.10
|83,933.51
|18,364.36
|1,381.72
|21.28
|46,987.16
|Harrison
|#3 (3 - AAAAAAA)
|4-5
|74.75
|100.30
|1.04
|29,388.60
|7,064.06
|130.84
|16.29
|61,397.21
|Walton
|#2 (3 - AAAAAAA)
|6-5
|75.66
|101.32
|1.01
|10,928.97
|1,711.48
|103.54
|14.11
|70,859.06
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lee County
|#1 (1 - AAAAAA)
|9-1
|94.94
|79.73
|4.08
|966,345.75
|902,770.03
|729,719.35
|484,605.86
|1.06
|Buford
|#1 (8 - AAAAAA)
|9-1
|91.17
|82.21
|3.52
|965,775.47
|786,741.05
|521,593.43
|248,765.14
|3.02
|Valdosta
|#2 (1 - AAAAAA)
|6-3
|89.19
|83.82
|3.20
|973,703.21
|742,742.98
|341,767.85
|144,626.50
|5.91
|Westlake
|#1 (4 - AAAAAA)
|9-1
|85.93
|85.62
|2.47
|739,675.00
|511,409.51
|156,564.12
|63,551.43
|14.74
|Hughes
|#2 (4 - AAAAAA)
|10-1
|82.37
|87.24
|2.06
|785,289.00
|188,788.82
|69,600.55
|18,015.32
|54.51
|Allatoona
|#1 (6 - AAAAAA)
|10-0
|81.15
|86.15
|2.08
|698,714.71
|296,582.39
|63,102.87
|17,750.43
|55.34
|Carrollton
|#1 (5 - AAAAAA)
|7-2
|79.96
|86.12
|2.03
|736,900.52
|222,586.64
|59,899.62
|12,692.00
|77.79
|Richmond Hill
|#2 (2 - AAAAAA)
|9-2
|79.09
|88.63
|1.40
|260,325.00
|116,958.92
|18,365.43
|4,322.29
|230.36
|Rome
|#2 (5 - AAAAAA)
|8-3
|75.34
|87.40
|1.59
|526,972.23
|47,929.58
|12,426.95
|2,061.24
|484.15
|Dacula
|#2 (8 - AAAAAA)
|7-3
|75.97
|88.47
|1.39
|301,285.29
|75,049.18
|9,050.39
|1,595.08
|625.93
|River Ridge
|#1 (7 - AAAAAA)
|10-0
|72.75
|86.31
|1.52
|473,027.77
|38,924.29
|9,340.68
|1,195.39
|835.55
|Sprayberry
|#3 (6 - AAAAAA)
|6-4
|73.24
|89.03
|1.30
|263,099.48
|32,336.42
|3,857.11
|438.70
|2,278.46
|Glynn Academy
|#1 (2 - AAAAAA)
|8-3
|70.05
|87.51
|1.24
|214,711.00
|19,597.19
|2,871.43
|236.30
|4,230.92
|Brunswick
|#3 (2 - AAAAAA)
|8-3
|69.17
|88.00
|1.05
|33,654.25
|10,376.10
|1,430.20
|125.54
|7,964.41
|Cambridge
|#3 (7 - AAAAAA)
|6-5
|65.54
|89.18
|1.04
|34,224.53
|4,872.94
|340.93
|17.32
|57,746.80
|Evans
|#1 (3 - AAAAAA)
|9-2
|57.93
|87.10
|1.03
|26,296.79
|2,333.96
|69.08
|1.48
|676,476.09
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Warner Robins
|#1 (1 - AAAAA)
|8-2
|92.83
|77.64
|3.79
|986,330.76
|693,117.32
|655,200.35
|453,603.71
|1.20
|Ware County
|#2 (1 - AAAAA)
|9-1
|89.07
|80.99
|3.29
|922,357.22
|642,646.90
|488,056.33
|233,668.91
|3.28
|Blessed Trinity
|#1 (7 - AAAAA)
|7-0
|86.26
|80.85
|2.67
|957,505.08
|305,091.54
|270,629.67
|138,520.29
|6.22
|Coffee
|#3 (1 - AAAAA)
|8-2
|84.38
|82.56
|2.72
|775,603.11
|624,707.88
|239,628.43
|84,805.26
|10.79
|Cartersville
|#2 (7 - AAAAA)
|9-1
|84.05
|83.42
|2.35
|782,615.07
|306,090.69
|195,696.49
|67,650.20
|13.78
|Jones County
|#1 (4 - AAAAA)
|8-3
|72.20
|79.40
|2.45
|784,001.42
|595,234.24
|59,173.57
|10,332.53
|95.78
|Calhoun
|#3 (7 - AAAAA)
|8-3
|74.06
|83.94
|1.81
|609,666.49
|172,097.67
|27,761.23
|4,275.85
|232.87
|Starr's Mill
|#1 (2 - AAAAA)
|9-1
|72.52
|83.10
|1.37
|224,396.89
|122,948.38
|23,315.48
|3,125.54
|318.94
|St. Pius X
|#1 (5 - AAAAA)
|9-1
|71.86
|84.56
|1.27
|217,384.93
|37,026.12
|11,912.16
|1,502.12
|664.73
|Clarke Central
|#1 (8 - AAAAA)
|8-2
|68.71
|82.75
|1.48
|390,333.51
|80,246.07
|10,517.06
|984.23
|1,015.03
|Eastside
|#2 (8 - AAAAA)
|9-2
|66.24
|81.21
|1.94
|689,528.35
|239,714.86
|10,153.44
|982.51
|1,016.80
|Creekside
|#1 (3 - AAAAA)
|7-2
|67.11
|84.50
|1.10
|77,642.78
|14,236.30
|3,112.82
|249.32
|4,009.96
|Griffin
|#2 (2 - AAAAA)
|7-4
|63.35
|81.88
|1.32
|215,998.58
|102,342.08
|3,108.55
|221.48
|4,514.12
|New Manchester
|#1 (6 - AAAAA)
|6-3
|58.00
|80.60
|1.37
|310,471.65
|62,708.82
|1,245.20
|49.00
|20,407.76
|Decatur
|#2 (5 - AAAAA)
|7-1
|62.48
|86.46
|1.04
|42,494.92
|1,160.34
|343.42
|22.25
|44,935.17
|Woodward Academy
|#2 (3 - AAAAA)
|7-4
|59.52
|86.39
|1.01
|13,669.24
|630.80
|145.80
|6.81
|146,914.79
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Jefferson
|#1 (8 - AAAA)
|9-0
|87.42
|67.37
|4.37
|964,114.45
|911,651.84
|829,969.21
|661,948.23
|0.51
|Marist
|#1 (6 - AAAA)
|9-0
|78.94
|72.25
|3.27
|819,728.52
|752,398.98
|514,160.68
|179,118.12
|4.58
|Bainbridge
|#1 (1 - AAAA)
|8-3
|74.47
|73.28
|2.86
|905,648.51
|600,777.72
|282,566.37
|71,871.18
|12.91
|Benedictine
|#1 (3 - AAAA)
|7-2
|71.15
|72.70
|2.56
|753,480.32
|651,127.47
|111,928.90
|41,678.33
|22.99
|Cedartown
|#1 (7 - AAAA)
|6-2
|70.56
|74.54
|2.34
|828,163.45
|354,027.30
|131,506.72
|24,772.79
|39.37
|Carver (Columbus)
|#1 (2 - AAAA)
|9-0
|65.58
|74.35
|1.86
|759,278.79
|65,200.30
|29,853.74
|7,126.29
|139.33
|Flowery Branch
|#2 (8 - AAAA)
|9-2
|68.26
|76.75
|1.36
|180,271.48
|129,349.76
|43,381.90
|6,771.79
|146.67
|Cairo
|#2 (1 - AAAA)
|5-4
|63.72
|75.74
|1.43
|246,519.68
|167,082.05
|13,090.42
|2,643.39
|377.30
|Perry
|#1 (4 - AAAA)
|7-4
|60.55
|74.22
|1.95
|813,193.77
|111,275.30
|22,336.99
|1,747.28
|571.32
|Hapeville Charter
|#2 (6 - AAAA)
|5-3
|62.20
|76.93
|1.06
|35,885.55
|14,947.68
|4,915.46
|861.50
|1,159.77
|Riverdale
|#1 (5 - AAAA)
|7-2
|57.40
|73.84
|1.76
|624,814.78
|129,792.61
|6,578.62
|714.80
|1,398.00
|North Oconee
|#3 (8 - AAAA)
|5-5
|59.40
|77.61
|1.20
|171,836.55
|25,863.16
|3,389.01
|237.05
|4,217.45
|Baldwin
|#2 (4 - AAAA)
|5-1
|57.89
|76.70
|1.25
|240,721.21
|8,200.18
|1,933.72
|221.06
|4,522.68
|Northwest Whitfield
|#2 (7 - AAAA)
|8-2
|54.93
|75.38
|1.43
|375,185.22
|51,997.87
|1,729.94
|144.85
|6,902.53
|Islands
|#2 (3 - AAAA)
|7-1
|57.67
|77.50
|1.12
|94,351.49
|19,331.82
|2,242.83
|132.17
|7,565.03
|LaGrange
|#2 (2 - AAAA)
|8-3
|50.22
|76.19
|1.19
|186,806.23
|6,975.95
|415.50
|11.16
|89,610.04
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|#3 (5 - AAA)
|6-0
|90.22
|77.43
|3.61
|885,139.55
|713,513.03
|567,705.14
|442,254.81
|1.26
|Oconee County
|#1 (8 - AAA)
|9-0
|82.82
|74.98
|3.35
|977,846.50
|675,452.40
|483,273.05
|213,483.60
|3.68
|Pierce County
|#1 (1 - AAA)
|9-1
|78.99
|74.13
|3.15
|949,104.23
|797,152.38
|274,405.37
|132,646.18
|6.54
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|#1 (5 - AAA)
|9-1
|76.70
|75.77
|2.87
|965,034.33
|609,727.75
|229,463.15
|67,115.61
|13.90
|Peach County
|#1 (2 - AAA)
|8-1
|77.46
|77.71
|2.43
|881,117.80
|313,477.28
|178,335.40
|55,218.28
|17.11
|Crisp County
|#2 (2 - AAA)
|9-1
|78.04
|78.53
|2.27
|872,453.50
|231,651.08
|114,262.65
|52,069.22
|18.21
|Appling County
|#2 (1 - AAA)
|8-1
|74.63
|77.89
|2.46
|946,516.49
|384,433.79
|107,183.20
|26,649.72
|36.52
|Carver (Atlanta)
|#2 (5 - AAA)
|4-5
|68.69
|78.00
|1.99
|790,049.78
|174,273.75
|23,667.91
|5,142.23
|193.47
|Rockmart
|#1 (6 - AAA)
|9-1
|71.81
|80.60
|1.19
|114,860.45
|48,259.00
|17,915.44
|5,133.97
|193.78
|Thomson
|#2 (4 - AAA)
|9-2
|62.78
|81.46
|1.13
|118,882.20
|9,708.50
|1,519.32
|123.43
|8,100.50
|Richmond Academy
|#1 (4 - AAA)
|10-1
|60.60
|80.17
|1.14
|127,546.50
|6,576.89
|982.87
|93.86
|10,652.71
|Cherokee Bluff
|#1 (7 - AAA)
|10-1
|56.13
|78.23
|1.23
|209,950.22
|17,197.62
|689.41
|40.02
|24,987.55
|Central (Macon)
|#3 (2 - AAA)
|7-2
|56.75
|79.84
|1.06
|50,895.77
|11,376.26
|371.21
|23.12
|43,258.26
|Upson-Lee
|#4 (2 - AAA)
|6-5
|52.82
|80.63
|1.06
|53,483.51
|3,096.26
|87.52
|2.35
|425,154.18
|Dawson County
|#3 (7 - AAA)
|6-5
|53.53
|81.42
|1.02
|22,153.50
|1,361.82
|72.61
|2.12
|472,419.32
|North Hall
|#2 (7 - AAA)
|7-4
|51.26
|80.28
|1.04
|34,965.67
|2,742.20
|65.76
|1.47
|678,536.54
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Fitzgerald
|#1 (1 - AA)
|10-0
|81.54
|62.89
|4.26
|950,538.36
|875,653.21
|825,729.33
|612,794.70
|0.63
|Rabun County
|#1 (8 - AA)
|10-1
|75.32
|64.81
|3.75
|978,040.25
|855,157.14
|645,921.31
|265,915.64
|2.76
|Thomasville
|#2 (1 - AA)
|7-4
|70.18
|71.22
|2.31
|667,238.21
|436,288.12
|162,757.15
|48,316.57
|19.70
|Callaway
|#1 (5 - AA)
|7-1
|65.51
|70.25
|2.12
|686,319.54
|321,052.28
|95,348.57
|20,373.85
|48.08
|Fannin County
|#1 (7 - AA)
|9-0
|62.97
|68.84
|1.92
|757,721.15
|92,446.72
|59,288.02
|15,218.45
|64.71
|Jefferson County
|#1 (4 - AA)
|8-2
|61.22
|67.92
|2.14
|619,713.84
|450,865.16
|58,464.58
|12,905.21
|76.49
|Dodge County
|#1 (3 - AA)
|6-3
|62.78
|71.40
|1.54
|332,761.79
|159,026.94
|38,132.82
|6,625.30
|149.94
|Early County
|#3 (1 - AA)
|7-2
|61.69
|71.73
|1.72
|593,939.11
|88,754.67
|28,051.86
|4,475.29
|222.45
|Jeff Davis
|#2 (2 - AA)
|9-1
|58.94
|69.62
|1.66
|380,286.16
|251,138.90
|22,729.02
|4,071.67
|244.60
|Bremen
|#3 (5 - AA)
|7-4
|56.70
|69.11
|1.98
|713,689.91
|244,513.17
|17,513.09
|2,531.23
|394.07
|Lovett
|#3 (6 - AA)
|7-2
|60.81
|72.77
|1.41
|313,680.46
|83,632.66
|14,917.82
|2,215.80
|450.30
|Bleckley County
|#4 (3 - AA)
|7-3
|60.29
|72.43
|1.48
|406,060.89
|52,855.27
|14,655.36
|2,086.47
|478.28
|Northeast
|#2 (3 - AA)
|8-2
|59.06
|71.62
|1.08
|49,461.64
|19,870.94
|9,789.62
|1,774.02
|562.69
|Heard County
|#2 (5 - AA)
|7-4
|55.35
|71.35
|1.26
|242,278.85
|12,029.13
|4,661.79
|588.51
|1,698.21
|South Atlanta
|#1 (6 - AA)
|7-3
|47.52
|68.54
|1.34
|286,310.09
|53,482.77
|1,824.53
|99.52
|10,047.48
|Model
|#3 (7 - AA)
|7-4
|45.95
|72.15
|1.03
|21,959.75
|3,232.92
|215.11
|7.77
|128,706.41
Class A Public
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Brooks County
|#2 (2 - A Public)
|10-1
|71.67
|61.77
|3.13
|698,673.75
|595,783.72
|516,647.41
|321,626.09
|2.11
|Irwin County
|#1 (2 - A Public)
|8-3
|69.65
|61.39
|3.24
|879,923.08
|687,715.35
|420,935.51
|250,552.58
|2.99
|Metter
|#1 (3 - A Public)
|11-0
|68.25
|60.17
|3.32
|938,231.82
|746,945.68
|409,330.08
|228,613.78
|3.37
|Dublin
|#1 (4 - A Public)
|10-1
|63.08
|63.09
|1.73
|301,326.25
|216,576.82
|154,821.85
|58,425.31
|16.12
|Clinch County
|#3 (2 - A Public)
|7-3
|60.54
|61.57
|2.38
|648,644.10
|534,608.38
|150,794.52
|46,935.14
|20.31
|Commerce
|#1 (8 - A Public)
|10-1
|60.47
|63.01
|2.25
|860,491.84
|258,870.20
|93,019.15
|33,200.13
|29.12
|Washington-Wilkes
|#2 (8 - A Public)
|8-1
|58.83
|61.96
|2.10
|793,427.58
|173,277.35
|102,434.43
|27,700.94
|35.10
|Macon County
|#1 (5 - A Public)
|9-1
|58.02
|62.67
|2.22
|901,986.55
|233,815.25
|65,481.71
|19,628.66
|49.95
|Pelham
|#1 (1 - A Public)
|6-1
|53.82
|61.14
|1.66
|351,355.90
|252,179.89
|51,757.61
|8,898.24
|111.38
|Wilcox County
|#2 (4 - A Public)
|9-2
|55.06
|66.68
|1.17
|120,076.92
|42,582.03
|8,636.58
|2,053.36
|486.01
|Lincoln County
|#3 (8 - A Public)
|6-4
|48.68
|62.17
|1.70
|555,976.85
|127,626.21
|12,107.00
|1,238.12
|806.68
|Hancock Central
|#1 (7 - A Public)
|7-0
|45.14
|60.82
|1.54
|444,023.15
|85,585.52
|7,564.55
|527.35
|1,895.28
|Bowdon
|#1 (6 - A Public)
|7-4
|46.11
|62.67
|1.23
|206,572.42
|14,362.11
|3,872.63
|300.30
|3,329.02
|Mitchell County
|#2 (1 - A Public)
|5-3
|47.69
|66.11
|1.08
|61,768.18
|14,517.61
|1,330.73
|162.81
|6,141.29
|Gordon Lee
|#2 (6 - A Public)
|10-1
|47.29
|66.40
|1.15
|139,508.16
|10,832.42
|1,042.70
|122.64
|8,152.85
|Warren County
|#2 (7 - A Public)
|8-2
|41.57
|65.95
|1.10
|98,013.45
|4,721.47
|223.53
|14.56
|68,661.21
Class A Private
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|#1 (8 - A Private)
|9-1
|75.52
|63.02
|3.63
|958,870.76
|686,921.04
|606,107.69
|382,802.90
|1.61
|Fellowship Christian
|#1 (6 - A Private)
|9-0
|75.10
|64.42
|3.33
|747,081.08
|683,940.51
|561,331.97
|333,458.82
|2.00
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|#1 (2 - A Private)
|7-3
|68.85
|65.60
|2.55
|913,091.49
|302,817.86
|232,832.30
|105,098.35
|8.51
|Christian Heritage
|#1 (7 - A Private)
|8-1
|65.61
|64.63
|2.57
|689,756.01
|600,779.50
|208,603.47
|71,265.88
|13.03
|Athens Academy
|#2 (8 - A Private)
|9-1
|67.94
|68.55
|1.63
|252,918.92
|199,463.48
|126,168.53
|50,505.14
|18.80
|Savannah Christian
|#1 (3 - A Private)
|9-1
|59.54
|64.46
|2.46
|892,236.68
|470,447.37
|78,457.73
|18,110.05
|54.22
|North Cobb Christian
|#2 (7 - A Private)
|8-2
|61.18
|67.18
|1.92
|557,226.28
|302,272.74
|50,209.99
|13,257.35
|74.43
|George Walton Academy
|#3 (8 - A Private)
|8-2
|60.78
|67.62
|1.59
|310,243.99
|225,579.72
|45,690.91
|10,766.09
|91.88
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|#1 (4 - A Private)
|8-2
|57.20
|65.80
|1.89
|737,566.24
|102,061.79
|38,798.77
|6,704.32
|148.16
|Wesleyan
|#1 (5 - A Private)
|9-2
|57.59
|66.33
|1.69
|442,773.72
|215,541.93
|29,671.27
|5,794.31
|171.58
|Calvary Day
|#2 (3 - A Private)
|6-4
|52.87
|66.53
|1.73
|596,472.47
|119,146.28
|12,324.23
|1,409.65
|708.40
|First Presbyterian
|#1 (1 - A Private)
|7-4
|47.96
|65.81
|1.46
|403,527.53
|54,494.50
|4,093.53
|281.84
|3,547.16
|Whitefield Academy
|#2 (2 - A Private)
|6-4
|50.45
|67.92
|1.28
|262,433.76
|14,534.23
|2,988.58
|267.56
|3,736.51
|Darlington
|#3 (7 - A Private)
|7-4
|51.45
|70.36
|1.05
|41,129.24
|5,122.15
|1,215.30
|133.02
|7,516.62
|Stratford Academy
|#3 (1 - A Private)
|8-2
|51.30
|70.37
|1.09
|86,908.51
|5,138.95
|1,202.73
|129.69
|7,709.59
|Pacelli
|#3 (4 - A Private)
|7-3
|43.94
|67.80
|1.12
|107,763.32
|11,737.96
|302.98
|15.01
|66,602.31
