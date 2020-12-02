Maxwell playoff projections heading into Round Two

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Colquitt County Lowndes Lowndes Collins Hill Colquitt County Grayson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lowndes Milton Collins Hill East Coweta Lowndes North Cobb Archer Milton Denmark Collins Hill Parkview East Coweta Reg 4, #3 64 71.46 4-6 Newton Reg 1, #2 3 97.96 8-1 Lowndes Reg 2, #4 118 61.96 6-5 Pebblebrook Reg 3, #1 12 88.30 10-1 North Cobb Reg 6, #3 70 70.59 6-5 Gainesville Reg 7, #2 25 81.35 7-4 Archer Reg 8, #4 120 61.50 4-5 Peachtree Ridge Reg 5, #1 16 85.71 9-1 Milton Reg 7, #3 249 45.95 4-7 Discovery Reg 6, #2 62 71.72 6-4 Denmark Reg 5, #4 65 71.46 3-6 Alpharetta Reg 8, #1 9 89.57 9-2 Collins Hill Reg 1, #3 47 74.83 5-6 Camden County Reg 4, #2 29 79.52 7-3 Parkview Reg 3, #4 85 68.65 3-8 Marietta Reg 2, #1 22 82.20 9-1 East Coweta Norcross Colquitt County Grayson North Gwinnett Roswell Norcross Walton Colquitt County Newnan Grayson North Gwinnett West Forsyth Reg 8, #3 30 79.13 5-6 Mill Creek Reg 5, #2 34 78.89 8-2 Roswell Reg 6, #4 69 70.72 5-4 South Forsyth Reg 7, #1 7 90.98 11-0 Norcross Reg 2, #3 81 68.97 4-6 McEachern Reg 3, #2 41 75.66 6-5 Walton Reg 4, #4 23 81.65 8-3 Brookwood Reg 1, #1 1 110.82 8-0 Colquitt County Reg 3, #3 48 74.75 4-5 Harrison Reg 2, #2 46 74.85 9-2 Newnan Reg 1, #4 79 69.02 2-7 Tift County Reg 4, #1 2 101.67 10-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 27 80.51 8-3 Cherokee Reg 8, #2 17 85.71 8-3 North Gwinnett Reg 7, #4 223 48.97 3-7 Meadowcreek Reg 6, #1 40 75.76 8-3 West Forsyth

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Colquitt County #1 (1 - AAAAAAA) 8-0 110.82 90.59 4.26 989,071.03 918,744.79 714,856.06 637,433.01 0.57 Grayson #1 (4 - AAAAAAA) 10-0 101.67 93.16 3.31 970,611.40 886,513.99 258,058.64 191,124.74 4.23 Lowndes #2 (1 - AAAAAAA) 8-1 97.96 94.69 2.87 725,343.61 591,959.05 443,505.41 107,795.10 8.28 Collins Hill #1 (8 - AAAAAAA) 9-2 89.57 92.16 2.92 916,066.49 684,158.85 292,245.03 32,473.39 29.79 Norcross #1 (7 - AAAAAAA) 11-0 90.98 98.48 1.95 843,655.67 76,028.20 20,706.49 9,652.19 102.60 North Cobb #1 (3 - AAAAAAA) 10-1 88.30 95.73 1.55 274,656.39 173,428.92 94,186.92 9,197.30 107.73 Milton #1 (5 - AAAAAAA) 9-1 85.71 94.60 1.95 677,142.88 184,542.67 86,604.92 6,448.16 154.08 East Coweta #1 (2 - AAAAAAA) 9-1 82.20 94.19 1.90 630,992.12 210,222.53 52,064.74 2,652.59 375.99 North Gwinnett #2 (8 - AAAAAAA) 8-3 85.71 99.44 1.83 732,493.41 91,340.75 5,471.41 1,798.10 555.14 Archer #2 (7 - AAAAAAA) 7-4 81.35 96.41 1.39 322,857.12 50,069.36 15,431.36 715.94 1,395.76 Parkview #2 (4 - AAAAAAA) 7-3 79.52 95.68 1.47 369,007.88 87,254.26 14,579.88 551.07 1,813.66 Roswell #2 (5 - AAAAAAA) 8-2 78.89 101.39 1.16 156,344.33 3,515.53 291.69 54.22 18,443.54 West Forsyth #1 (6 - AAAAAAA) 8-3 75.76 98.74 1.28 267,506.59 15,081.20 381.32 52.49 19,050.63 Denmark #2 (6 - AAAAAAA) 6-4 71.72 95.73 1.10 83,933.51 18,364.36 1,381.72 21.28 46,987.16 Harrison #3 (3 - AAAAAAA) 4-5 74.75 100.30 1.04 29,388.60 7,064.06 130.84 16.29 61,397.21 Walton #2 (3 - AAAAAAA) 6-5 75.66 101.32 1.01 10,928.97 1,711.48 103.54 14.11 70,859.06

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lee County Buford Valdosta Buford Lee County Westlake First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Valdosta Carrollton Buford Hughes Valdosta Evans Sprayberry Carrollton Kell Buford Hughes Glynn Academy Reg 4, #3 38 76.63 8-3 Lovejoy Reg 1, #2 10 89.19 6-3 Valdosta Reg 2, #4 211 50.16 4-7 Statesboro Reg 3, #1 150 57.93 9-2 Evans Reg 6, #3 54 73.24 6-4 Sprayberry Reg 7, #2 80 69.02 7-3 Creekview Reg 8, #4 132 60.32 5-6 Winder-Barrow Reg 5, #1 28 79.96 7-2 Carrollton Reg 7, #3 98 65.54 6-5 Cambridge Reg 6, #2 91 67.27 6-4 Kell Reg 5, #4 67 71.22 7-4 Douglas County Reg 8, #1 6 91.17 9-1 Buford Reg 1, #3 55 72.89 4-7 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 4, #2 21 82.37 10-1 Hughes Reg 3, #4 346 30.95 2-9 Grovetown Reg 2, #1 75 70.05 8-3 Glynn Academy Rome Lee County Westlake Allatoona Rome River Ridge Brunswick Lee County Richmond Hill Westlake Dacula Allatoona Reg 8, #3 112 62.80 6-5 Habersham Central Reg 5, #2 43 75.34 8-3 Rome Reg 6, #4 168 55.76 4-6 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 7, #1 56 72.75 10-0 River Ridge Reg 2, #3 78 69.17 8-3 Brunswick Reg 3, #2 235 47.85 2-7 Alcovy Reg 4, #4 94 66.08 3-5 Tucker Reg 1, #1 4 94.94 9-1 Lee County Reg 3, #3 322 35.28 2-9 Lakeside (Evans) Reg 2, #2 31 79.09 9-2 Richmond Hill Reg 1, #4 51 74.27 5-6 Houston County Reg 4, #1 15 85.93 9-1 Westlake Reg 5, #3 73 70.49 6-4 Alexander Reg 8, #2 39 75.97 7-3 Dacula Reg 7, #4 110 62.94 4-5 Johns Creek Reg 6, #1 26 81.15 10-0 Allatoona

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lee County #1 (1 - AAAAAA) 9-1 94.94 79.73 4.08 966,345.75 902,770.03 729,719.35 484,605.86 1.06 Buford #1 (8 - AAAAAA) 9-1 91.17 82.21 3.52 965,775.47 786,741.05 521,593.43 248,765.14 3.02 Valdosta #2 (1 - AAAAAA) 6-3 89.19 83.82 3.20 973,703.21 742,742.98 341,767.85 144,626.50 5.91 Westlake #1 (4 - AAAAAA) 9-1 85.93 85.62 2.47 739,675.00 511,409.51 156,564.12 63,551.43 14.74 Hughes #2 (4 - AAAAAA) 10-1 82.37 87.24 2.06 785,289.00 188,788.82 69,600.55 18,015.32 54.51 Allatoona #1 (6 - AAAAAA) 10-0 81.15 86.15 2.08 698,714.71 296,582.39 63,102.87 17,750.43 55.34 Carrollton #1 (5 - AAAAAA) 7-2 79.96 86.12 2.03 736,900.52 222,586.64 59,899.62 12,692.00 77.79 Richmond Hill #2 (2 - AAAAAA) 9-2 79.09 88.63 1.40 260,325.00 116,958.92 18,365.43 4,322.29 230.36 Rome #2 (5 - AAAAAA) 8-3 75.34 87.40 1.59 526,972.23 47,929.58 12,426.95 2,061.24 484.15 Dacula #2 (8 - AAAAAA) 7-3 75.97 88.47 1.39 301,285.29 75,049.18 9,050.39 1,595.08 625.93 River Ridge #1 (7 - AAAAAA) 10-0 72.75 86.31 1.52 473,027.77 38,924.29 9,340.68 1,195.39 835.55 Sprayberry #3 (6 - AAAAAA) 6-4 73.24 89.03 1.30 263,099.48 32,336.42 3,857.11 438.70 2,278.46 Glynn Academy #1 (2 - AAAAAA) 8-3 70.05 87.51 1.24 214,711.00 19,597.19 2,871.43 236.30 4,230.92 Brunswick #3 (2 - AAAAAA) 8-3 69.17 88.00 1.05 33,654.25 10,376.10 1,430.20 125.54 7,964.41 Cambridge #3 (7 - AAAAAA) 6-5 65.54 89.18 1.04 34,224.53 4,872.94 340.93 17.32 57,746.80 Evans #1 (3 - AAAAAA) 9-2 57.93 87.10 1.03 26,296.79 2,333.96 69.08 1.48 676,476.09

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Warner Robins Ware County Ware County Coffee Warner Robins Jones County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Ware County Cartersville Calhoun Coffee Ware County Creekside Cartersville St. Pius X Calhoun Clarke Central Coffee Starr's Mill Reg 4, #3 106 63.39 6-5 Dutchtown Reg 1, #2 11 89.07 9-1 Ware County Reg 2, #4 149 57.99 6-5 Harris County Reg 3, #1 92 67.11 7-2 Creekside Reg 6, #3 253 45.66 3-7 Maynard Jackson Reg 7, #2 19 84.05 9-1 Cartersville Reg 8, #4 154 57.64 5-6 Loganville Reg 5, #1 60 71.86 9-1 St. Pius X Reg 7, #3 52 74.06 8-3 Calhoun Reg 6, #2 221 49.06 4-7 Lithia Springs Reg 5, #4 196 51.35 2-6 M.L. King Reg 8, #1 83 68.71 8-2 Clarke Central Reg 1, #3 18 84.38 8-2 Coffee Reg 4, #2 77 69.24 9-2 Ola Reg 3, #4 268 42.90 4-7 Mundy's Mill Reg 2, #1 57 72.52 9-1 Starr's Mill Blessed Trinity Warner Robins Jones County Eastside Decatur Blessed Trinity Woodward Academy Warner Robins Griffin Jones County Eastside New Manchester Reg 8, #3 202 51.19 7-4 Greenbrier Reg 5, #2 115 62.48 7-1 Decatur Reg 6, #4 208 50.33 6-5 Chapel Hill Reg 7, #1 14 86.26 7-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 2, #3 187 53.22 5-6 Whitewater Reg 3, #2 136 59.52 7-4 Woodward Academy Reg 4, #4 145 58.58 6-5 Union Grove Reg 1, #1 5 92.83 8-2 Warner Robins Reg 3, #3 200 51.27 7-3 Jonesboro Reg 2, #2 107 63.35 7-4 Griffin Reg 1, #4 90 67.38 3-8 Wayne County Reg 4, #1 59 72.20 8-3 Jones County Reg 5, #3 166 56.28 4-4 Southwest DeKalb Reg 8, #2 93 66.24 9-2 Eastside Reg 7, #4 214 49.76 1-10 Hiram Reg 6, #1 148 58.00 6-3 New Manchester

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Warner Robins #1 (1 - AAAAA) 8-2 92.83 77.64 3.79 986,330.76 693,117.32 655,200.35 453,603.71 1.20 Ware County #2 (1 - AAAAA) 9-1 89.07 80.99 3.29 922,357.22 642,646.90 488,056.33 233,668.91 3.28 Blessed Trinity #1 (7 - AAAAA) 7-0 86.26 80.85 2.67 957,505.08 305,091.54 270,629.67 138,520.29 6.22 Coffee #3 (1 - AAAAA) 8-2 84.38 82.56 2.72 775,603.11 624,707.88 239,628.43 84,805.26 10.79 Cartersville #2 (7 - AAAAA) 9-1 84.05 83.42 2.35 782,615.07 306,090.69 195,696.49 67,650.20 13.78 Jones County #1 (4 - AAAAA) 8-3 72.20 79.40 2.45 784,001.42 595,234.24 59,173.57 10,332.53 95.78 Calhoun #3 (7 - AAAAA) 8-3 74.06 83.94 1.81 609,666.49 172,097.67 27,761.23 4,275.85 232.87 Starr's Mill #1 (2 - AAAAA) 9-1 72.52 83.10 1.37 224,396.89 122,948.38 23,315.48 3,125.54 318.94 St. Pius X #1 (5 - AAAAA) 9-1 71.86 84.56 1.27 217,384.93 37,026.12 11,912.16 1,502.12 664.73 Clarke Central #1 (8 - AAAAA) 8-2 68.71 82.75 1.48 390,333.51 80,246.07 10,517.06 984.23 1,015.03 Eastside #2 (8 - AAAAA) 9-2 66.24 81.21 1.94 689,528.35 239,714.86 10,153.44 982.51 1,016.80 Creekside #1 (3 - AAAAA) 7-2 67.11 84.50 1.10 77,642.78 14,236.30 3,112.82 249.32 4,009.96 Griffin #2 (2 - AAAAA) 7-4 63.35 81.88 1.32 215,998.58 102,342.08 3,108.55 221.48 4,514.12 New Manchester #1 (6 - AAAAA) 6-3 58.00 80.60 1.37 310,471.65 62,708.82 1,245.20 49.00 20,407.76 Decatur #2 (5 - AAAAA) 7-1 62.48 86.46 1.04 42,494.92 1,160.34 343.42 22.25 44,935.17 Woodward Academy #2 (3 - AAAAA) 7-4 59.52 86.39 1.01 13,669.24 630.80 145.80 6.81 146,914.79

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Jefferson Marist Benedictine Jefferson Bainbridge Marist First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Benedictine Riverdale Jefferson Carver (Columbus) Cairo Benedictine Stephenson Riverdale Hapeville Charter Jefferson Baldwin Carver (Columbus) Reg 4, #3 177 54.81 5-5 West Laurens Reg 1, #2 104 63.72 5-4 Cairo Reg 2, #4 191 52.54 6-5 Troup Reg 3, #1 68 71.15 7-2 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 152 57.68 4-3 Stephenson Reg 7, #2 176 54.93 8-2 Northwest Whitfield Reg 8, #4 218 49.34 2-7 Cedar Shoals Reg 5, #1 156 57.40 7-2 Riverdale Reg 7, #3 226 48.60 5-5 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 6, #2 117 62.20 5-3 Hapeville Charter Reg 5, #4 318 36.47 2-6 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) Reg 8, #1 13 87.42 9-0 Jefferson Reg 1, #3 185 53.44 4-6 Thomas County Central Reg 4, #2 151 57.89 5-1 Baldwin Reg 3, #4 243 46.50 4-4 Jenkins Reg 2, #1 97 65.58 9-0 Carver (Columbus) Cedartown Bainbridge Perry Marist North Oconee Cedartown Islands Bainbridge New Hampstead Perry Flowery Branch Marist Reg 8, #3 138 59.40 5-5 North Oconee Reg 5, #2 254 45.66 7-3 Fayette County Reg 6, #4 215 49.71 3-4 Arabia Mountain Reg 7, #1 71 70.56 6-2 Cedartown Reg 2, #3 184 53.44 7-4 Hardaway Reg 3, #2 153 57.67 7-1 Islands Reg 4, #4 224 48.69 4-6 Westside (Macon) Reg 1, #1 50 74.47 8-3 Bainbridge Reg 3, #3 188 53.08 6-2 New Hampstead Reg 2, #2 210 50.22 8-3 LaGrange Reg 1, #4 217 49.36 1-5 Westover Reg 4, #1 128 60.55 7-4 Perry Reg 5, #3 292 39.86 6-5 Luella Reg 8, #2 87 68.26 9-2 Flowery Branch Reg 7, #4 175 54.94 5-4 Central (Carrollton) Reg 6, #1 33 78.94 9-0 Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Jefferson #1 (8 - AAAA) 9-0 87.42 67.37 4.37 964,114.45 911,651.84 829,969.21 661,948.23 0.51 Marist #1 (6 - AAAA) 9-0 78.94 72.25 3.27 819,728.52 752,398.98 514,160.68 179,118.12 4.58 Bainbridge #1 (1 - AAAA) 8-3 74.47 73.28 2.86 905,648.51 600,777.72 282,566.37 71,871.18 12.91 Benedictine #1 (3 - AAAA) 7-2 71.15 72.70 2.56 753,480.32 651,127.47 111,928.90 41,678.33 22.99 Cedartown #1 (7 - AAAA) 6-2 70.56 74.54 2.34 828,163.45 354,027.30 131,506.72 24,772.79 39.37 Carver (Columbus) #1 (2 - AAAA) 9-0 65.58 74.35 1.86 759,278.79 65,200.30 29,853.74 7,126.29 139.33 Flowery Branch #2 (8 - AAAA) 9-2 68.26 76.75 1.36 180,271.48 129,349.76 43,381.90 6,771.79 146.67 Cairo #2 (1 - AAAA) 5-4 63.72 75.74 1.43 246,519.68 167,082.05 13,090.42 2,643.39 377.30 Perry #1 (4 - AAAA) 7-4 60.55 74.22 1.95 813,193.77 111,275.30 22,336.99 1,747.28 571.32 Hapeville Charter #2 (6 - AAAA) 5-3 62.20 76.93 1.06 35,885.55 14,947.68 4,915.46 861.50 1,159.77 Riverdale #1 (5 - AAAA) 7-2 57.40 73.84 1.76 624,814.78 129,792.61 6,578.62 714.80 1,398.00 North Oconee #3 (8 - AAAA) 5-5 59.40 77.61 1.20 171,836.55 25,863.16 3,389.01 237.05 4,217.45 Baldwin #2 (4 - AAAA) 5-1 57.89 76.70 1.25 240,721.21 8,200.18 1,933.72 221.06 4,522.68 Northwest Whitfield #2 (7 - AAAA) 8-2 54.93 75.38 1.43 375,185.22 51,997.87 1,729.94 144.85 6,902.53 Islands #2 (3 - AAAA) 7-1 57.67 77.50 1.12 94,351.49 19,331.82 2,242.83 132.17 7,565.03 LaGrange #2 (2 - AAAA) 8-3 50.22 76.19 1.19 186,806.23 6,975.95 415.50 11.16 89,610.04

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Oconee County Greater Atlanta Christian Oconee County Pierce County Cedar Grove First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Appling County Greater Atlanta Christian Oconee County Peach County Appling County Upson-Lee North Hall Greater Atlanta Christian Dawson County Oconee County Thomson Peach County Reg 4, #3 180 54.19 6-5 Morgan County Reg 1, #2 49 74.63 8-1 Appling County Reg 2, #4 190 52.82 6-5 Upson-Lee Reg 3, #1 266 43.12 6-4 Southeast Bulloch Reg 6, #3 232 48.09 6-4 North Murray Reg 7, #2 201 51.26 7-4 North Hall Reg 8, #4 192 52.40 7-3 Franklin County Reg 5, #1 37 76.70 9-1 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 7, #3 183 53.53 6-5 Dawson County Reg 6, #2 227 48.51 6-4 Adairsville Reg 5, #4 95 66.06 4-4 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 8, #1 20 82.82 9-0 Oconee County Reg 1, #3 370 27.16 2-9 Tattnall County Reg 4, #2 113 62.78 9-2 Thomson Reg 3, #4 326 34.77 3-5 Johnson (Savannah) Reg 2, #1 36 77.46 8-1 Peach County Carver (Atlanta) Pierce County Crisp County Cedar Grove Carver (Atlanta) Cherokee Bluff Central (Macon) Pierce County Crisp County Richmond Academy Cedar Grove Rockmart Reg 8, #3 139 59.29 3-6 Hart County Reg 5, #2 84 68.69 4-5 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 6, #4 297 39.07 4-6 LaFayette Reg 7, #1 167 56.13 10-1 Cherokee Bluff Reg 2, #3 162 56.75 7-2 Central (Macon) Reg 3, #2 296 39.13 2-4 Liberty County Reg 4, #4 212 50.14 3-6 Burke County Reg 1, #1 32 78.99 9-1 Pierce County Reg 3, #3 186 53.29 6-2 Windsor Forest Reg 2, #2 35 78.04 9-1 Crisp County Reg 1, #4 391 21.45 1-9 Brantley County Reg 4, #1 127 60.60 10-1 Richmond Academy Reg 5, #3 8 90.22 6-0 Cedar Grove Reg 8, #2 105 63.62 8-3 Monroe Area Reg 7, #4 99 65.53 7-3 White County Reg 6, #1 61 71.81 9-1 Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove #3 (5 - AAA) 6-0 90.22 77.43 3.61 885,139.55 713,513.03 567,705.14 442,254.81 1.26 Oconee County #1 (8 - AAA) 9-0 82.82 74.98 3.35 977,846.50 675,452.40 483,273.05 213,483.60 3.68 Pierce County #1 (1 - AAA) 9-1 78.99 74.13 3.15 949,104.23 797,152.38 274,405.37 132,646.18 6.54 Greater Atlanta Christian #1 (5 - AAA) 9-1 76.70 75.77 2.87 965,034.33 609,727.75 229,463.15 67,115.61 13.90 Peach County #1 (2 - AAA) 8-1 77.46 77.71 2.43 881,117.80 313,477.28 178,335.40 55,218.28 17.11 Crisp County #2 (2 - AAA) 9-1 78.04 78.53 2.27 872,453.50 231,651.08 114,262.65 52,069.22 18.21 Appling County #2 (1 - AAA) 8-1 74.63 77.89 2.46 946,516.49 384,433.79 107,183.20 26,649.72 36.52 Carver (Atlanta) #2 (5 - AAA) 4-5 68.69 78.00 1.99 790,049.78 174,273.75 23,667.91 5,142.23 193.47 Rockmart #1 (6 - AAA) 9-1 71.81 80.60 1.19 114,860.45 48,259.00 17,915.44 5,133.97 193.78 Thomson #2 (4 - AAA) 9-2 62.78 81.46 1.13 118,882.20 9,708.50 1,519.32 123.43 8,100.50 Richmond Academy #1 (4 - AAA) 10-1 60.60 80.17 1.14 127,546.50 6,576.89 982.87 93.86 10,652.71 Cherokee Bluff #1 (7 - AAA) 10-1 56.13 78.23 1.23 209,950.22 17,197.62 689.41 40.02 24,987.55 Central (Macon) #3 (2 - AAA) 7-2 56.75 79.84 1.06 50,895.77 11,376.26 371.21 23.12 43,258.26 Upson-Lee #4 (2 - AAA) 6-5 52.82 80.63 1.06 53,483.51 3,096.26 87.52 2.35 425,154.18 Dawson County #3 (7 - AAA) 6-5 53.53 81.42 1.02 22,153.50 1,361.82 72.61 2.12 472,419.32 North Hall #2 (7 - AAA) 7-4 51.26 80.28 1.04 34,965.67 2,742.20 65.76 1.47 678,536.54

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Fitzgerald Rabun County Thomasville Rabun County Fitzgerald Jefferson County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Thomasville Callaway Rabun County Early County Thomasville Dodge County Lovett Callaway Model Rabun County Early County Bleckley County Reg 4, #3 299 38.68 6-5 Westside (Augusta) Reg 1, #2 74 70.18 7-4 Thomasville Reg 2, #4 229 48.32 4-7 Swainsboro Reg 3, #1 114 62.78 6-3 Dodge County Reg 6, #3 125 60.81 7-2 Lovett Reg 7, #2 209 50.25 5-5 Pepperell Reg 8, #4 387 23.70 1-9 Banks County Reg 5, #1 100 65.51 7-1 Callaway Reg 7, #3 248 45.95 7-4 Model Reg 6, #2 270 42.77 7-3 Washington Reg 5, #4 144 58.80 7-3 Haralson County Reg 8, #1 44 75.32 10-1 Rabun County Reg 1, #3 119 61.69 7-2 Early County Reg 4, #2 216 49.59 9-2 Putnam County Reg 3, #4 133 60.29 7-3 Bleckley County Reg 2, #1 171 55.33 7-3 Vidalia Fannin County Fitzgerald Jefferson County Bremen Heard County Fannin County Northeast Fitzgerald Jeff Davis Jefferson County Bremen South Atlanta Reg 8, #3 275 42.22 4-6 Union County Reg 5, #2 170 55.35 7-4 Heard County Reg 6, #4 174 55.02 6-3 Pace Academy Reg 7, #1 109 62.97 9-0 Fannin County Reg 2, #3 179 54.32 7-4 Toombs County Reg 3, #2 140 59.06 8-2 Northeast Reg 4, #4 390 22.12 3-8 Oglethorpe County Reg 1, #1 24 81.54 10-0 Fitzgerald Reg 3, #3 165 56.41 6-5 Washington County Reg 2, #2 142 58.94 9-1 Jeff Davis Reg 1, #4 172 55.20 5-5 Cook Reg 4, #1 122 61.22 8-2 Jefferson County Reg 5, #3 164 56.70 7-4 Bremen Reg 8, #2 256 45.40 3-6 Elbert County Reg 7, #4 332 33.48 3-8 Chattooga Reg 6, #1 238 47.52 7-3 South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald #1 (1 - AA) 10-0 81.54 62.89 4.26 950,538.36 875,653.21 825,729.33 612,794.70 0.63 Rabun County #1 (8 - AA) 10-1 75.32 64.81 3.75 978,040.25 855,157.14 645,921.31 265,915.64 2.76 Thomasville #2 (1 - AA) 7-4 70.18 71.22 2.31 667,238.21 436,288.12 162,757.15 48,316.57 19.70 Callaway #1 (5 - AA) 7-1 65.51 70.25 2.12 686,319.54 321,052.28 95,348.57 20,373.85 48.08 Fannin County #1 (7 - AA) 9-0 62.97 68.84 1.92 757,721.15 92,446.72 59,288.02 15,218.45 64.71 Jefferson County #1 (4 - AA) 8-2 61.22 67.92 2.14 619,713.84 450,865.16 58,464.58 12,905.21 76.49 Dodge County #1 (3 - AA) 6-3 62.78 71.40 1.54 332,761.79 159,026.94 38,132.82 6,625.30 149.94 Early County #3 (1 - AA) 7-2 61.69 71.73 1.72 593,939.11 88,754.67 28,051.86 4,475.29 222.45 Jeff Davis #2 (2 - AA) 9-1 58.94 69.62 1.66 380,286.16 251,138.90 22,729.02 4,071.67 244.60 Bremen #3 (5 - AA) 7-4 56.70 69.11 1.98 713,689.91 244,513.17 17,513.09 2,531.23 394.07 Lovett #3 (6 - AA) 7-2 60.81 72.77 1.41 313,680.46 83,632.66 14,917.82 2,215.80 450.30 Bleckley County #4 (3 - AA) 7-3 60.29 72.43 1.48 406,060.89 52,855.27 14,655.36 2,086.47 478.28 Northeast #2 (3 - AA) 8-2 59.06 71.62 1.08 49,461.64 19,870.94 9,789.62 1,774.02 562.69 Heard County #2 (5 - AA) 7-4 55.35 71.35 1.26 242,278.85 12,029.13 4,661.79 588.51 1,698.21 South Atlanta #1 (6 - AA) 7-3 47.52 68.54 1.34 286,310.09 53,482.77 1,824.53 99.52 10,047.48 Model #3 (7 - AA) 7-4 45.95 72.15 1.03 21,959.75 3,232.92 215.11 7.77 128,706.41

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Brooks County Irwin County Metter Irwin County Clinch County Brooks County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Metter Macon County Commerce Irwin County Mitchell County Metter Warren County Macon County Gordon Lee Commerce Wilcox County Irwin County Reg 4, #3 260 44.79 8-3 Johnson County Reg 1, #2 237 47.69 5-3 Mitchell County Reg 2, #4 163 56.72 6-5 Turner County Reg 3, #1 88 68.25 11-0 Metter Reg 6, #3 334 33.38 8-3 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 7, #2 280 41.57 8-2 Warren County Reg 8, #4 344 31.08 4-7 Social Circle Reg 5, #1 147 58.02 9-1 Macon County Reg 7, #3 396 19.84 6-5 Georgia Military College Reg 6, #2 240 47.29 10-1 Gordon Lee Reg 5, #4 288 40.68 4-7 Manchester Reg 8, #1 130 60.47 10-1 Commerce Reg 1, #3 339 32.89 3-6 Miller County Reg 4, #2 173 55.06 9-2 Wilcox County Reg 3, #4 327 34.69 4-7 Jenkins County Reg 2, #1 76 69.65 8-3 Irwin County Chattahoochee County Clinch County Brooks County Washington-Wilkes Chattahoochee County Hancock Central Clinch County Pelham Brooks County Dublin Washington-Wilkes Bowdon Reg 8, #3 225 48.68 6-4 Lincoln County Reg 5, #2 194 52.14 8-2 Chattahoochee County Reg 6, #4 333 33.46 3-6 B.E.S.T. Academy Reg 7, #1 258 45.14 7-0 Hancock Central Reg 2, #3 129 60.54 7-3 Clinch County Reg 3, #2 193 52.30 6-4 McIntosh County Academy Reg 4, #4 311 37.30 6-5 Montgomery County Reg 1, #1 181 53.82 6-1 Pelham Reg 3, #3 283 41.45 3-6 Claxton Reg 2, #2 63 71.67 10-1 Brooks County Reg 1, #4 324 35.19 4-5 Terrell County Reg 4, #1 108 63.08 10-1 Dublin Reg 5, #3 241 46.95 6-3 Taylor County Reg 8, #2 143 58.83 8-1 Washington-Wilkes Reg 7, #4 401 18.08 2-7 Wilkinson County Reg 6, #1 247 46.11 7-4 Bowdon

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Brooks County #2 (2 - A Public) 10-1 71.67 61.77 3.13 698,673.75 595,783.72 516,647.41 321,626.09 2.11 Irwin County #1 (2 - A Public) 8-3 69.65 61.39 3.24 879,923.08 687,715.35 420,935.51 250,552.58 2.99 Metter #1 (3 - A Public) 11-0 68.25 60.17 3.32 938,231.82 746,945.68 409,330.08 228,613.78 3.37 Dublin #1 (4 - A Public) 10-1 63.08 63.09 1.73 301,326.25 216,576.82 154,821.85 58,425.31 16.12 Clinch County #3 (2 - A Public) 7-3 60.54 61.57 2.38 648,644.10 534,608.38 150,794.52 46,935.14 20.31 Commerce #1 (8 - A Public) 10-1 60.47 63.01 2.25 860,491.84 258,870.20 93,019.15 33,200.13 29.12 Washington-Wilkes #2 (8 - A Public) 8-1 58.83 61.96 2.10 793,427.58 173,277.35 102,434.43 27,700.94 35.10 Macon County #1 (5 - A Public) 9-1 58.02 62.67 2.22 901,986.55 233,815.25 65,481.71 19,628.66 49.95 Pelham #1 (1 - A Public) 6-1 53.82 61.14 1.66 351,355.90 252,179.89 51,757.61 8,898.24 111.38 Wilcox County #2 (4 - A Public) 9-2 55.06 66.68 1.17 120,076.92 42,582.03 8,636.58 2,053.36 486.01 Lincoln County #3 (8 - A Public) 6-4 48.68 62.17 1.70 555,976.85 127,626.21 12,107.00 1,238.12 806.68 Hancock Central #1 (7 - A Public) 7-0 45.14 60.82 1.54 444,023.15 85,585.52 7,564.55 527.35 1,895.28 Bowdon #1 (6 - A Public) 7-4 46.11 62.67 1.23 206,572.42 14,362.11 3,872.63 300.30 3,329.02 Mitchell County #2 (1 - A Public) 5-3 47.69 66.11 1.08 61,768.18 14,517.61 1,330.73 162.81 6,141.29 Gordon Lee #2 (6 - A Public) 10-1 47.29 66.40 1.15 139,508.16 10,832.42 1,042.70 122.64 8,152.85 Warren County #2 (7 - A Public) 8-2 41.57 65.95 1.10 98,013.45 4,721.47 223.53 14.56 68,661.21

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Fellowship Christian Savannah Christian Prince Avenue Christian Christian Heritage Fellowship Christian First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Savannah Christian North Cobb Christian Prince Avenue Christian Eagle's Landing Christian Pacelli Savannah Christian North Cobb Christian Wesleyan Darlington Prince Avenue Christian Stratford Academy Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 4, #3 263 43.94 7-3 Pacelli Reg 1, #2 303 38.13 6-5 Mount de Sales Reg 3, #1 135 59.54 9-1 Savannah Christian Reg 6, #3 341 31.35 5-4 Lakeview Academy Reg 7, #2 123 61.18 8-2 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 298 38.69 5-6 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 155 57.59 9-2 Wesleyan Reg 7, #3 195 51.45 7-4 Darlington Reg 6, #2 259 45.04 6-5 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 5, #4 252 45.77 3-7 Hebron Christian Reg 8, #1 42 75.52 9-1 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 1, #3 198 51.30 8-2 Stratford Academy Reg 4, #2 300 38.34 5-6 Brookstone Reg 3, #4 234 47.89 7-4 Aquinas Reg 2, #1 82 68.85 7-3 Eagle's Landing Christian Christian Heritage Calvary Day Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Fellowship Christian George Walton Academy Christian Heritage Calvary Day First Presbyterian Whitefield Academy Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Athens Academy Fellowship Christian Reg 8, #3 126 60.78 8-2 George Walton Academy Reg 5, #2 204 50.63 4-6 Holy Innocents Reg 6, #4 348 30.84 3-5 King's Ridge Christian Reg 7, #1 96 65.61 8-1 Christian Heritage Reg 2, #3 379 25.58 1-9 Landmark Christian Reg 3, #2 189 52.87 6-4 Calvary Day Reg 4, #4 399 19.13 0-10 Heritage School Reg 1, #1 233 47.96 7-4 First Presbyterian Reg 3, #3 281 41.56 3-6 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #2 207 50.45 6-4 Whitefield Academy Reg 1, #4 321 35.42 4-7 Tattnall Square Reg 4, #1 158 57.20 8-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 5, #3 219 49.29 5-5 Mount Vernon Presbyterian Reg 8, #2 89 67.94 9-1 Athens Academy Reg 7, #4 312 37.28 1-7 Mount Paran Christian Reg 6, #1 45 75.10 9-0 Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian #1 (8 - A Private) 9-1 75.52 63.02 3.63 958,870.76 686,921.04 606,107.69 382,802.90 1.61 Fellowship Christian #1 (6 - A Private) 9-0 75.10 64.42 3.33 747,081.08 683,940.51 561,331.97 333,458.82 2.00 Eagle's Landing Christian #1 (2 - A Private) 7-3 68.85 65.60 2.55 913,091.49 302,817.86 232,832.30 105,098.35 8.51 Christian Heritage #1 (7 - A Private) 8-1 65.61 64.63 2.57 689,756.01 600,779.50 208,603.47 71,265.88 13.03 Athens Academy #2 (8 - A Private) 9-1 67.94 68.55 1.63 252,918.92 199,463.48 126,168.53 50,505.14 18.80 Savannah Christian #1 (3 - A Private) 9-1 59.54 64.46 2.46 892,236.68 470,447.37 78,457.73 18,110.05 54.22 North Cobb Christian #2 (7 - A Private) 8-2 61.18 67.18 1.92 557,226.28 302,272.74 50,209.99 13,257.35 74.43 George Walton Academy #3 (8 - A Private) 8-2 60.78 67.62 1.59 310,243.99 225,579.72 45,690.91 10,766.09 91.88 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) #1 (4 - A Private) 8-2 57.20 65.80 1.89 737,566.24 102,061.79 38,798.77 6,704.32 148.16 Wesleyan #1 (5 - A Private) 9-2 57.59 66.33 1.69 442,773.72 215,541.93 29,671.27 5,794.31 171.58 Calvary Day #2 (3 - A Private) 6-4 52.87 66.53 1.73 596,472.47 119,146.28 12,324.23 1,409.65 708.40 First Presbyterian #1 (1 - A Private) 7-4 47.96 65.81 1.46 403,527.53 54,494.50 4,093.53 281.84 3,547.16 Whitefield Academy #2 (2 - A Private) 6-4 50.45 67.92 1.28 262,433.76 14,534.23 2,988.58 267.56 3,736.51 Darlington #3 (7 - A Private) 7-4 51.45 70.36 1.05 41,129.24 5,122.15 1,215.30 133.02 7,516.62 Stratford Academy #3 (1 - A Private) 8-2 51.30 70.37 1.09 86,908.51 5,138.95 1,202.73 129.69 7,709.59 Pacelli #3 (4 - A Private) 7-3 43.94 67.80 1.12 107,763.32 11,737.96 302.98 15.01 66,602.31