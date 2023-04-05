Larry Mize to play his final competitive rounds at Masters

AUGUSTA - Larry Mize, who in 1987 became the first Augusta-born player to win the Masters, says this will be his last year as a competitor.
Mize, 64, will be playing in his 40th Masters and is best remembered for the chip-in on the second playoff hole to defeat Greg Norman and win the tournament. He was third in 1994 and has 11 top-10 finishes. But Mize hasn’t made the cut since 2017 and has spoken about no longer having the length needed to compete at Augusta National.
The Georgia Tech graduate will likely continue to participate in the par-3 tournament and attend the Champions Diner.
Sandy Lyle, the 1988 Masters champion, also said this will be his final as a competitor. Lyle, 65, is playing in his 42nd Masters and last made the cut in 2014.
Both Mize and Lyle were said to have gotten emotional at the Champions Dinner Tuesday night.
“I was okay,” Lyle said. “The one guy I thought was going to be even brilliant was going to be Larry Mize because he’s used to speaking to people, a man of the church, whatever you want to say. He’s done lots of readings, and I thought he’ll have no problem at all, and he clammed up like a clam shell. He just stood up there and had a glass of water and another glass of water and we all (whistled), but obviously we’ve all got feelings. He’s tough enough to win a Masters, but when it comes to that kind of emotional thing, we’ve all got feelings.
“He’s going to be very emotional going down the last two holes I’m sure. I will be, as well, but I maybe don’t show it as much as he does.”
