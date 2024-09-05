High School Sports

Week 4 High School Football Schedule

North Atlanta quarterback Ian Reynolds (15) rolls out of the pocket as he looks to pass against Kell during the first half of the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

North Atlanta quarterback Ian Reynolds (15) rolls out of the pocket as he looks to pass against Kell during the first half of the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Score Atlanta
16 minutes ago

Thursday

Clarkston at SW DeKalb

East Laurens at Central-Macon

Jefferson County at Northeast

Long County at Groves

Oceanside Coll., S.C. at Savannah Christian

Temple at South Atlanta

Tift County at Bainbridge

Tri-Cities at KIPP Atlanta

Trinity Christian at LaGrange

Friday

Adairsville at Woodland-Cartersville

Alcovy at Rockdale County

Appling County at Swainsboro

Archer at Eastside

Armuchee at Southeast Whitfield

Athens Academy at John Milledge Academy

B.E.S.T. Academy at Wesleyan

Bartram Trail, Fla. at Ware County

Bluffton, S.C. at Savannah Country Day

Bowdon at Westside-Macon

Bradwell Institute at Glynn Academy

Brentwood at Lake Oconee Academy

Brooks County at Worth County

Brunswick at Effingham County

Bryan County at Savannah

Buford at Roswell

Cambridge at Denmark

Cartersville at Calhoun

Cedartown at Pepperell

Chapel Hill at Etowah

Cherokee at Lambert

Cherokee Bluff at Habersham Central

Chestatee at East Forsyth

Clarke Central at North Oconee

Clinch County at Berrien

Collins Hill at Parkview

Commerce at Madison County

Cook at Callaway

Cross Creek at Baldwin

Cross Keys at Pinecrest Academy

Dalton at Rabun County

Dawson County at Banks County

Discovery at Centennial

Dodge County at ACE Charter

Douglass at Columbia

Dunwoody at Lumpkin County

Eagle’s Landing Christian at Locust Grove

East Hall at North Hall

East Jackson at White County

East Paulding at Hiram

Fayette County at Mary Persons

Fellowship Christian at Osborne

Flowery Branch at Hart County

Fox Creek, S.C. at Glenn Hills

Grayson at Mallard Creek, N.C.

Greater Atlanta Christian at Westminster

Greene County at Morgan County

Greenville, S.C. at Towns County

Griffin at Spencer

Haralson County at Putnam County

Harris County at Dougherty

Hephzibah at Aquinas

Heritage-Ringgold at Gordon Lee

Holy Innocents’ at Allatoona

Howard at West Laurens

Langston Hughes at Douglas County

Islands at Johnson-Savannah

Jenkins at Liberty County

Jenkins County at Portal

Johnson County at Butler

Jones County at Ola

Jonesboro at Banneker

Jordan at Terrell County

Josey at Hancock Central

Kathleen, Fla. at Cairo

Kennesaw Mountain at Johns Creek

Lakeside-Evans at Evans

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at North Murray

Lamar County at Rutland

Lanier Christian at St. Francis

Lassiter at Creekview

Lithia Springs at Carrollton

Loganville at Oconee County

Lovejoy at East Coweta

Lovett at Pace Academy

Manatee, Fla. at Lowndes

Manchester at Macon County

Marietta at Hillgrove

McCormick, S.C. at Washington-Wilkes

McDonough at Hampton

McIntosh County Academy at Emanuel County Institute

McNair at Bremen

Miller County at Marion County

Miller Grove at Heritage-Conyers

Model at Trion

Monroe at Northside-Columbus

Mt. Pisgah Christian at Providence Christian

Mt. Zion-Carroll at Chattooga

Mundy’s Mill at Carver, Atlanta

Murray County at Union County

Norcross at Walton

North Clayton at Riverdale

North Cobb at Cass

North Cobb Christian at Sonoraville

North Gwinnett at Mill Creek

North Paulding at South Paulding

North Springs at Druid Hills

Oglethorpe County at Laney

Pataula Charter at Atkinson County

Peach County at Crisp County

Peachtree Ridge at Mountain View

Pebblebrook at Meadowcreek

Pelham at Valwood

Pierce County at Wayne County

Pike County at Greenville

Redan at Jackson-Atlanta

Ribault, Fla. at Camden County

Richmond Hill at New Hampstead

Ridgeland at Coosa

Riverwood at Sequoyah

Rock Springs Christian at Central-Talbotton

Rockmart at Ringgold

Schley County at Early County

Screven County at Claxton

Social Circle at Whitefield Academy

Southeast Bulloch at Calvary Day

Southwest at Bleckley County

Sprayberry at Pope

St. Pius X at Northview

Statesboro at Greenbrier

Stephens County at Jefferson

Stephenson at Decatur

Stockbridge at Eagle’s Landing

Stone Mountain at St. Anne-Pacelli

Southwest Georgia STEM at Spring Creek

Tattnall County at Jeff Davis

Taylor County at Georgia Military Prep

Telfair County at Lanier County

Therrell at Westlake

Thomas County Central at Thomasville

Thomson at Grovetown

Toombs County at Rome

Troup at Whitewater

Tucker at Lithonia

Turner County at Mitchell County

Twiggs County at Wheeler County

Union Grove at Woodland-Stockbridge

Upson-Lee at Spalding

Valdosta at Jesuit, Fla.

Vidalia at Brantley County

Walker at King’s Ridge

Warner Robins at Houston County

Warren County at Burke County

Washington at Salem

Washington County at Dublin

West Hall at Johnson-Gainesville

Westside-Augusta at Richmond Academy

Wheeler at Kell

Wilkinson County at Stratford Academy

Windsor Forest at Beach

Woodstock at River Ridge

Yulee, Fla. at Charlton County

Saturday

Creekside Christian at Mount Bethel Christian

Newton at East St. Louis, Ill.

Utopian Academy at Woodson, D.C.

Score Atlanta
