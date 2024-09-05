Week 4 High School Football Schedule

Thursday
Clarkston at SW DeKalb
East Laurens at Central-Macon
Jefferson County at Northeast
Long County at Groves
Oceanside Coll., S.C. at Savannah Christian
Temple at South Atlanta
Tift County at Bainbridge
Tri-Cities at KIPP Atlanta
Trinity Christian at LaGrange
Friday
Adairsville at Woodland-Cartersville
Alcovy at Rockdale County
Appling County at Swainsboro
Archer at Eastside
Armuchee at Southeast Whitfield
Athens Academy at John Milledge Academy
B.E.S.T. Academy at Wesleyan
Bartram Trail, Fla. at Ware County
Bluffton, S.C. at Savannah Country Day
Bowdon at Westside-Macon
Bradwell Institute at Glynn Academy
Brentwood at Lake Oconee Academy
Brooks County at Worth County
Brunswick at Effingham County
Bryan County at Savannah
Buford at Roswell
Cambridge at Denmark
Cartersville at Calhoun
Cedartown at Pepperell
Chapel Hill at Etowah
Cherokee at Lambert
Cherokee Bluff at Habersham Central
Chestatee at East Forsyth
Clarke Central at North Oconee
Clinch County at Berrien
Collins Hill at Parkview
Commerce at Madison County
Cook at Callaway
Cross Creek at Baldwin
Cross Keys at Pinecrest Academy
Dalton at Rabun County
Dawson County at Banks County
Discovery at Centennial
Dodge County at ACE Charter
Douglass at Columbia
Dunwoody at Lumpkin County
Eagle’s Landing Christian at Locust Grove
East Hall at North Hall
East Jackson at White County
East Paulding at Hiram
Fayette County at Mary Persons
Fellowship Christian at Osborne
Flowery Branch at Hart County
Fox Creek, S.C. at Glenn Hills
Grayson at Mallard Creek, N.C.
Greater Atlanta Christian at Westminster
Greene County at Morgan County
Greenville, S.C. at Towns County
Griffin at Spencer
Haralson County at Putnam County
Harris County at Dougherty
Hephzibah at Aquinas
Heritage-Ringgold at Gordon Lee
Holy Innocents’ at Allatoona
Howard at West Laurens
Langston Hughes at Douglas County
Islands at Johnson-Savannah
Jenkins at Liberty County
Jenkins County at Portal
Johnson County at Butler
Jones County at Ola
Jonesboro at Banneker
Jordan at Terrell County
Josey at Hancock Central
Kathleen, Fla. at Cairo
Kennesaw Mountain at Johns Creek
Lakeside-Evans at Evans
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at North Murray
Lamar County at Rutland
Lanier Christian at St. Francis
Lassiter at Creekview
Lithia Springs at Carrollton
Loganville at Oconee County
Lovejoy at East Coweta
Lovett at Pace Academy
Manatee, Fla. at Lowndes
Manchester at Macon County
Marietta at Hillgrove
McCormick, S.C. at Washington-Wilkes
McDonough at Hampton
McIntosh County Academy at Emanuel County Institute
McNair at Bremen
Miller County at Marion County
Miller Grove at Heritage-Conyers
Model at Trion
Monroe at Northside-Columbus
Mt. Pisgah Christian at Providence Christian
Mt. Zion-Carroll at Chattooga
Mundy’s Mill at Carver, Atlanta
Murray County at Union County
Norcross at Walton
North Clayton at Riverdale
North Cobb at Cass
North Cobb Christian at Sonoraville
North Gwinnett at Mill Creek
North Paulding at South Paulding
North Springs at Druid Hills
Oglethorpe County at Laney
Pataula Charter at Atkinson County
Peach County at Crisp County
Peachtree Ridge at Mountain View
Pebblebrook at Meadowcreek
Pelham at Valwood
Pierce County at Wayne County
Pike County at Greenville
Redan at Jackson-Atlanta
Ribault, Fla. at Camden County
Richmond Hill at New Hampstead
Ridgeland at Coosa
Riverwood at Sequoyah
Rock Springs Christian at Central-Talbotton
Rockmart at Ringgold
Schley County at Early County
Screven County at Claxton
Social Circle at Whitefield Academy
Southeast Bulloch at Calvary Day
Southwest at Bleckley County
Sprayberry at Pope
St. Pius X at Northview
Statesboro at Greenbrier
Stephens County at Jefferson
Stephenson at Decatur
Stockbridge at Eagle’s Landing
Stone Mountain at St. Anne-Pacelli
Southwest Georgia STEM at Spring Creek
Tattnall County at Jeff Davis
Taylor County at Georgia Military Prep
Telfair County at Lanier County
Therrell at Westlake
Thomas County Central at Thomasville
Thomson at Grovetown
Toombs County at Rome
Troup at Whitewater
Tucker at Lithonia
Turner County at Mitchell County
Twiggs County at Wheeler County
Union Grove at Woodland-Stockbridge
Upson-Lee at Spalding
Valdosta at Jesuit, Fla.
Vidalia at Brantley County
Walker at King’s Ridge
Warner Robins at Houston County
Warren County at Burke County
Washington at Salem
Washington County at Dublin
West Hall at Johnson-Gainesville
Westside-Augusta at Richmond Academy
Wheeler at Kell
Wilkinson County at Stratford Academy
Windsor Forest at Beach
Woodstock at River Ridge
Yulee, Fla. at Charlton County
Saturday
Creekside Christian at Mount Bethel Christian
Newton at East St. Louis, Ill.
Utopian Academy at Woodson, D.C.
