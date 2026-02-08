Nation’s No. 1 swim recruit sets GHSA record, leads Brookwood to boys title
Baylor Stanton sets mark in 200 IM. South Forsyth’s girls win 6A. Lassiter sweeps 5A. Kennesaw Mountain swimmer sets record in 100 fly.
Brookwood’s Baylor Stanton warms up prior to his swimming event during the GHSA Swimming State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center. He set the state record in the 200 individual medley, finishing in 1:44.49. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Baylor Stanton, the nation’s No. 1 senior swimming prospect, broke his state record in the boys 200-yard individual medley Saturday in his final high school meet and helped Brookwood to the Class 6A title at the GHSA Swimming State Championships at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.
Brookwood’s boys joined South Forsyth’s girls as Class 6A champions. Lassiter’s boys and girls swept Class 5A.
Stanton, a senior committed to California-Berkeley, won the 200 individual medley in 1:44.49, nearly 4½ seconds ahead of runner-up Camden Cook of North Gwinnett. It’s his fourth straight title in the event.
Stanton also won the 100 backstroke and led off Brookwood’s winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams. Younger brother Collier Stanton was third in the 500 free and anchored the 200 relay team.
Also winning two individual 6A events were South Forsyth’s Oliver Van Peteghem (200 free, 500 free) and North Forsyth’s Owen Cooper (50 free, 100 free).
South Forsyth’s girls, without winning an event, edged two-time defending champion Brookwood. South Forsyth got two top-five finishes apiece from McKenna Williams, Agata Puchala and Haley Pierce.
In 5A, Lassiter’s girls won a championship for the sixth straight season, but it was the boys’ first title. Both won largely because of depth.
Lassiter’s Ashlyn Loftin was the girls team’s top point earner, winning the 100 breaststroke, finishing third in the 100 butterfly and anchoring the 200 free relay team.
The boys won two relays, and Gavin Halusic won the 50 free and was second in the 100 butterfly. Landon Loftin (second) and Jonathan Lewelling (fourth) earned points in diving.
Kennesaw Mountain’s Isaiah Tucker set a state record in the 100 fly in 46.61 seconds.
Brookwood’s Collier Stanton (bottom left) reacts to winning the 200 yard freestyle relay with teammates during the GHSA Swimming State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Class 6A girls
Team standings: 1. South Forsyth 343.; 2. Brookwood 328.; 3. Parkview 261.; 4. Harrison 260.; 5. North Gwinnett 249.; 6. West Forsyth 222.; 7. North Forsyth 205.; 8. Alpharetta 183.; 9. Wheeler 166.; 9. Richmond Hill 166.; 11. Walton 163.; 12. Norcross 132.; 13. Mill Creek 110.; 14. Tift County 104.; 15. Peachtree Ridge 94.; 16. Colquitt County 82.; 17. Duluth 64.; 18. Archer 41.; 19. Grayson 37.; 19. Lambert 37.; 21. Etowah 32.; 22. Collins Hill 29.; 23. Denmark 28.; 24. North Atlanta 25.; 25. Dacula 23.; 26. Campbell 16.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Ellie Cooper, North Forsyth, 55.18. 2. Natalia Amescua, Peachtree Ridge, 55.53. 3. Allison Shin, Mill Creek, 57.38. 4. Kate Breiding, Parkview, 57.71. 5. Carrigan Burks, West Forsyth, 57.99.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Caroline Hughes, Wheeler, 1:03.00. 2. Evelyn Jezerinac, Harrison, 1:03.34. 3. Can Wang, Alpharetta, 1:03.88. 4. McKenna Williams, South Forsyth, 1:04.84. 5. Milly Grossmann, South Forsyth, 1:05.82.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Harrison (Isabella Parrenas, Evelyn Jezerinac, Anjoli Mohanty, Reagan Burton) 3:31.23. 2. West Forsyth (Alisa Shmidt, Ariana Lutz, Carrigan Burks, Addie Speigner) 3:31.58. 3. South Forsyth (Agata Puchala, Allie Sanders, McKenna Williams, Haley Pierce) 3:32.44. 4. Brookwood (Nicole Amike, Amelia Moore, Lillian Petersen, Sophie Hamilton) 3:34.38. 5. Parkview (Emily Hardy, Zara Boyer, Cate Joyce, Kate Breiding) 3:37.35.
Class 6A boys
Team standings: 1. Brookwood; 2. South Forsyth; 3. North Gwinnett; 4. West Forsyth; 5. Parkview; 6. Richmond Hill; 7. Lambert; 8. Walton; 9. Harrison; 10. Alpharetta; 11. Norcross; 12. Mill Creek; 13. North Forsyth; 14. Camden County; 15. Buford; 16. Denmark; 17. Hillgrove; 18. Peachtree Ridge; 19. Chapel Hill; 20. Colquitt County; 21. North Atlanta; 22. Collins Hill; 23. Heritage-Conyers; 24. Etowah; 25. Campbell; 26. Grovetown; 26. Mountain View; 28. Duluth; 29. Wheeler; 30. Archer; 30. Carrollton; 32. Douglas County; 33. East Coweta; 34. Forsyth Central
200-yard medley relay: 1. Brookwood (Baylor Stanton, Ean Silvers, Collin Severtson, Christian Alston) 1:32.26. 2. North Gwinnett (Maxwell Goreshnik, Camden Cook, Carson Waters, David Kang) 1:32.46. 3. Lambert (Ben Edwards, Micah Kim, Alex Unger, Davis Chance) 1:36.27. 4. Parkview (Cameron Jones, Alan Nguyen, William Leonard, Logan Mercer) 1:36.34. 5. Walton (Sam Fields, Thomas Iglar, Quang Le, Joshua Chapman) 1:36.36.
200-yard freestyle: 1. Oliver Van Peteghem, South Forsyth, 1:36.76. 2. Ty McGinn, West Forsyth, 1:38.68. 3. Kohlston Katz, South Forsyth, 1:39.67. 4. Collier Stanton, Brookwood, 1:39.79. 5. Timothy Duffield, Parkview, 1:40.98.
200-yard individual medley: 1. Baylor Stanton, Brookwood, 1:44.49. 2. Camden Cook, North Gwinnett, 1:48.90. 3. Carson Waters, North Gwinnett, 1:50.37. 4. Austin Klemmer, Mill Creek, 1:51.01. 5. Ethan Meeker, South Forsyth, 1:51.13.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Owen Cooper, North Forsyth, 20.53. 2. Joshua Chapman, Walton, 21.43. 2. Micah Kim, Lambert, 21.43. 4. Clayton Simmer, Camden County, 21.48. 5. Tad Thompson, Mountain View, 21.54.
Diving: 1. Miles Gravitt, North Gwinnett, 603.9. 2. Judson Taylor, Colquitt County, 581.3. 3. Christopher Griffin, Colquitt County, 544.25. 4. Tommy Dunmire, Alpharetta, 426.3. 5. Bryson McKnight, Buford, 415.45.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Josh Wilkinson, Chapel Hill, 48.84. 2. Carson Waters, North Gwinnett, 49.39. 3. Ty McGinn, West Forsyth, 49.53. 4. Nathan Fedke, West Forsyth, 49.92. 5. Nathan Grimm, Norcross, 51.55.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Owen Cooper, North Forsyth, 44.72. 2. Timothy Duffield, Parkview, 45.27. 3. Daniel Goshko, Denmark, 45.39. 4. Thomas Iglar, Walton, 46.18. 5. Andrew Lee, South Forsyth, 46.65.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Oliver Van Peteghem, South Forsyth, 4:27.04. 2. Kohlston Katz, South Forsyth, 4:31.85. 3. Collier Stanton, Brookwood, 4:35.65. 4. Nathan Fedke, West Forsyth, 4:39.74. 5. Colton Carter, West Forsyth, 4:39.91.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Brookwood (Baylor Stanton, Ean Silvers, Evan Loo, Collier Stanton). 2. South Forsyth (Andrew Lee, Henry Van Peteghem, Kohlston Katz, Oliver Van Peteghem). 3. North Gwinnett (Camden Cook, Gavin Shingadia, Josh Chandran, Carson Waters). 4. Walton (Sam Fields, Evan Kambies, Joshua Chapman, Thomas Iglar). 5. Lambert (Micah Kim, Davis Chance, Alex Unger, Ben Edwards).
100-yard backstroke: 1. Baylor Stanton, Brookwood, 46.92. 2. Daniel Goshko, Denmark, 49.14. 3. Nathan Grimm, Norcross, 50.1. 4. Josh Wilkinson, Chapel Hill, 50.36. 5. Sam Fields, Walton, 50.54.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Camden Cook, North Gwinnett, 55.06. 2. Austin Klemmer, Mill Creek, 55.99. 3. Nikolay Chernev, Harrison, 56.45. 4. Ean Silvers, Brookwood, 58.25. 5. Joshua Montone, Richmond Hill, 58.79.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. South Forsyth (Andrew Lee, Henry Van Peteghem, Kohlston Katz, Oliver Van Peteghem) 3:05.64. 2. West Forsyth (Nathan Fedke, Carter Jann, Colton Carter, Ty McGinn) 3:07.99. 3. Richmond Hill (Joshua Montone, Anthony Whitney, Gavin Maish, Wesley Hatala) 3:11.16. 4. Parkview (Timothy Duffield, Liam Ellison, William Leonard, Nathaniel Beeney) 3:13.20. 5. Harrison (Jensen Gerda, Jeremiah McKinney, Nikolay Chernev, Aiden Willis) 3:14.63.
Class 5A girls
Team standings: 1. Lassiter 337; 2. Johns Creek 275; 3. Lakeside-Evans 245; 4. Pope 214; 5. Chamblee 205; 6. Decatur 177; 7. Riverwood 172.5; 8. River Ridge 166; 9. Sequoyah 162; 10. Chattahoochee 160; 11. Milton 157.5; 12. Kennesaw Mountain 141; 13. Northgate 127; 14. Lakeside, DeKalb 95; 15. Roswell 93; 16. Creekview 92; 17. Jackson County 80; 18. Seckinger 62; 19. Woodstock 58; 20. Greenbrier 54; 21. Dunwoody 47; 22. Alexander 39; 23. Loganville 35; 24. McIntosh 32; 25. Rome 14; 26. Lanier 11; 27. South Paulding 8; 28. East Paulding 5; 29. Coffee 4; 30. Clarke Central 3; 30. Houston County 3
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
