Nation’s No. 1 swim recruit sets GHSA record, leads Brookwood to boys title

Brookwood’s Baylor Stanton warms up prior to his swimming event during the GHSA Swimming State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center. He set the state record in the 200 individual medley, finishing in 1:44.49. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Baylor Stanton , the nation’s No. 1 senior swimming prospect, broke his state record in the boys 200-yard individual medley Saturday in his final high school meet and helped Brookwood to the Class 6A title at the GHSA Swimming State Championships at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.

Stanton, a senior committed to California-Berkeley, won the 200 individual medley in 1:44.49, nearly 4½ seconds ahead of runner-up Camden Cook of North Gwinnett. It’s his fourth straight title in the event.

Stanton also won the 100 backstroke and led off Brookwood’s winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams. Younger brother Collier Stanton was third in the 500 free and anchored the 200 relay team.

Also winning two individual 6A events were South Forsyth’s Oliver Van Peteghem (200 free, 500 free) and North Forsyth’s Owen Cooper (50 free, 100 free).

South Forsyth’s girls, without winning an event, edged two-time defending champion Brookwood. South Forsyth got two top-five finishes apiece from McKenna Williams, Agata Puchala and Haley Pierce.