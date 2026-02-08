AJC Varsity

Nation’s No. 1 swim recruit sets GHSA record, leads Brookwood to boys title

Baylor Stanton sets mark in 200 IM. South Forsyth’s girls win 6A. Lassiter sweeps 5A. Kennesaw Mountain swimmer sets record in 100 fly.
Brookwood’s Baylor Stanton warms up prior to his swimming event during the GHSA Swimming State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center. He set the state record in the 200 individual medley, finishing in 1:44.49. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Brookwood’s Baylor Stanton warms up prior to his swimming event during the GHSA Swimming State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center. He set the state record in the 200 individual medley, finishing in 1:44.49. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Baylor Stanton, the nation’s No. 1 senior swimming prospect, broke his state record in the boys 200-yard individual medley Saturday in his final high school meet and helped Brookwood to the Class 6A title at the GHSA Swimming State Championships at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.

Brookwood’s boys joined South Forsyth’s girls as Class 6A champions. Lassiter’s boys and girls swept Class 5A.

RELATED
Stanton brothers enjoy ‘kind of insane’ journey to state championships

Stanton, a senior committed to California-Berkeley, won the 200 individual medley in 1:44.49, nearly 4½ seconds ahead of runner-up Camden Cook of North Gwinnett. It’s his fourth straight title in the event.

Stanton also won the 100 backstroke and led off Brookwood’s winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams. Younger brother Collier Stanton was third in the 500 free and anchored the 200 relay team.

Also winning two individual 6A events were South Forsyth’s Oliver Van Peteghem (200 free, 500 free) and North Forsyth’s Owen Cooper (50 free, 100 free).

South Forsyth’s girls, without winning an event, edged two-time defending champion Brookwood. South Forsyth got two top-five finishes apiece from McKenna Williams, Agata Puchala and Haley Pierce.

In 5A, Lassiter’s girls won a championship for the sixth straight season, but it was the boys’ first title. Both won largely because of depth.

Lassiter’s Ashlyn Loftin was the girls team’s top point earner, winning the 100 breaststroke, finishing third in the 100 butterfly and anchoring the 200 free relay team.

The boys won two relays, and Gavin Halusic won the 50 free and was second in the 100 butterfly. Landon Loftin (second) and Jonathan Lewelling (fourth) earned points in diving.

Kennesaw Mountain’s Isaiah Tucker set a state record in the 100 fly in 46.61 seconds.

Brookwood’s Collier Stanton (bottom left) reacts to winning the 200 yard freestyle relay with teammates during the GHSA Swimming State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Brookwood’s Collier Stanton (bottom left) reacts to winning the 200 yard freestyle relay with teammates during the GHSA Swimming State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Class 6A girls

Team standings: 1. South Forsyth 343.; 2. Brookwood 328.; 3. Parkview 261.; 4. Harrison 260.; 5. North Gwinnett 249.; 6. West Forsyth 222.; 7. North Forsyth 205.; 8. Alpharetta 183.; 9. Wheeler 166.; 9. Richmond Hill 166.; 11. Walton 163.; 12. Norcross 132.; 13. Mill Creek 110.; 14. Tift County 104.; 15. Peachtree Ridge 94.; 16. Colquitt County 82.; 17. Duluth 64.; 18. Archer 41.; 19. Grayson 37.; 19. Lambert 37.; 21. Etowah 32.; 22. Collins Hill 29.; 23. Denmark 28.; 24. North Atlanta 25.; 25. Dacula 23.; 26. Campbell 16.

200-yard medley relay: 1. Harrison (Haley Huffstetler, Evelyn Jezerinac, Reagan Burton, Anjoli Mohanty) 1:46.62. 2. South Forsyth (Allie Sanders, McKenna Williams, Agata Puchala, Haley Pierce) 1:47.72. 3. Parkview (Kate Breiding, Elsie Wethington-Mercer, Lillie Robinson, Quynh Diep) 1:49.26. 4. Richmond Hill (Eleen Fang, Reese Jones, Abby Found, Piper Crowther) 1:49.37. 5. North Forsyth (Ellie Cooper, Emma Tannehill, Caroline Pinchok, Katelyn Boyer) 1:50.15.

200-yard freestyle: 1. McKenzie Jenny, North Gwinnett, 1:51.23. 2. Ariana Lutz, West Forsyth, 1:52.18. 3. Mackenzie Britt, Brookwood, 1:52.47. 4. Reese Hawkins, Wheeler, 1:53.39. 5. Ansley Palmer.

200-yard individual medley: 1. Natalia Amescua, Peachtree Ridge, 2:01.76. 2. Can Wang, Alpharetta, 2:04.42. 3. McKenna Williams, South Forsyth, 2:04.59. 4. Reagan Burton, Harrison, 2:05.44. 5. Agata Puchala, South Forsyth, 2:06.68.

50-yard freestyle: 1. Sophie Hamilton, Brookwood, 23.53. 2. Emily Hardy, Parkview, 23.56. 3. Nicole Amike, Brookwood, 23.58. 4. Haley Pierce, South Forsyth, 23.99. 5. Quynh Diep, Parkview, 24.41.

Diving: 1. Elizabeth Hobby, Colquitt County, 673.55. 2. Jewel Hart, Colquitt County, 640.3. 3. Susie Kang, North Gwinnett, 621.3. 4. Maggie Strange, Colquitt County, 618.75. 5. Kendall Deloach, Colquitt County, 592.65.

100-yard butterfly: 1. Addie Speigner, West Forsyth, 54.99. 2. Abby Found, Richmond Hill, 56.31. 3. Agata Puchala, South Forsyth, 56.58. 4. Reagan Burton, Harrison, 56.87. 5. Reese Jones, Richmond Hill, 57.01.

100-yard freestyle: 1. Emily Hardy, Parkview, 51.66. 2. Evelyn Jezerinac, Harrison, 52.02. 3. Sophie Hamilton, Brookwood, 52.06. 4. Haley Pierce, South Forsyth, 52.32. 5. Nicole Amike, Brookwood, 52.35.

500-yard freestyle: 1. Mackenzie Britt, Brookwood, 4:53.49. 2. McKenzie Jenny, North Gwinnett, 4:59.61. 3. Stella Tannehill, North Forsyth, 5:01.87. 4. Ariana Lutz, West Forsyth, 5:05.98. 5. Reese Hawkins, Wheeler, 5:07.61.

200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Brookwood (Nicole Amike, Amelia Moore, Lillian Petersen, Sophie Hamilton) 1:37.10. 2. Parkview (Emily Hardy, Lillie Robinson, Izzie Carlton, Quynh Diep) 1:38.05. 3. Alpharetta (Can Wang, Lily McIntosh, Ansley Palmer, Sydney Modglin) 1:38.48. 4. West Forsyth (Alisa Shmidt, Ariana Lutz, Carrigan Burks, Addie Speigner) 1:38.74. 5. Walton (Greer Lovett, Leilani Doan, Elizabeth Pruitt, Ariel Ninomiya) 1:39.88.

100-yard backstroke: 1. Ellie Cooper, North Forsyth, 55.18. 2. Natalia Amescua, Peachtree Ridge, 55.53. 3. Allison Shin, Mill Creek, 57.38. 4. Kate Breiding, Parkview, 57.71. 5. Carrigan Burks, West Forsyth, 57.99.

100-yard breaststroke: 1. Caroline Hughes, Wheeler, 1:03.00. 2. Evelyn Jezerinac, Harrison, 1:03.34. 3. Can Wang, Alpharetta, 1:03.88. 4. McKenna Williams, South Forsyth, 1:04.84. 5. Milly Grossmann, South Forsyth, 1:05.82.

400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Harrison (Isabella Parrenas, Evelyn Jezerinac, Anjoli Mohanty, Reagan Burton) 3:31.23. 2. West Forsyth (Alisa Shmidt, Ariana Lutz, Carrigan Burks, Addie Speigner) 3:31.58. 3. South Forsyth (Agata Puchala, Allie Sanders, McKenna Williams, Haley Pierce) 3:32.44. 4. Brookwood (Nicole Amike, Amelia Moore, Lillian Petersen, Sophie Hamilton) 3:34.38. 5. Parkview (Emily Hardy, Zara Boyer, Cate Joyce, Kate Breiding) 3:37.35.

Class 6A boys

Team standings: 1. Brookwood; 2. South Forsyth; 3. North Gwinnett; 4. West Forsyth; 5. Parkview; 6. Richmond Hill; 7. Lambert; 8. Walton; 9. Harrison; 10. Alpharetta; 11. Norcross; 12. Mill Creek; 13. North Forsyth; 14. Camden County; 15. Buford; 16. Denmark; 17. Hillgrove; 18. Peachtree Ridge; 19. Chapel Hill; 20. Colquitt County; 21. North Atlanta; 22. Collins Hill; 23. Heritage-Conyers; 24. Etowah; 25. Campbell; 26. Grovetown; 26. Mountain View; 28. Duluth; 29. Wheeler; 30. Archer; 30. Carrollton; 32. Douglas County; 33. East Coweta; 34. Forsyth Central

200-yard medley relay: 1. Brookwood (Baylor Stanton, Ean Silvers, Collin Severtson, Christian Alston) 1:32.26. 2. North Gwinnett (Maxwell Goreshnik, Camden Cook, Carson Waters, David Kang) 1:32.46. 3. Lambert (Ben Edwards, Micah Kim, Alex Unger, Davis Chance) 1:36.27. 4. Parkview (Cameron Jones, Alan Nguyen, William Leonard, Logan Mercer) 1:36.34. 5. Walton (Sam Fields, Thomas Iglar, Quang Le, Joshua Chapman) 1:36.36.

200-yard freestyle: 1. Oliver Van Peteghem, South Forsyth, 1:36.76. 2. Ty McGinn, West Forsyth, 1:38.68. 3. Kohlston Katz, South Forsyth, 1:39.67. 4. Collier Stanton, Brookwood, 1:39.79. 5. Timothy Duffield, Parkview, 1:40.98.

200-yard individual medley: 1. Baylor Stanton, Brookwood, 1:44.49. 2. Camden Cook, North Gwinnett, 1:48.90. 3. Carson Waters, North Gwinnett, 1:50.37. 4. Austin Klemmer, Mill Creek, 1:51.01. 5. Ethan Meeker, South Forsyth, 1:51.13.

50-yard freestyle: 1. Owen Cooper, North Forsyth, 20.53. 2. Joshua Chapman, Walton, 21.43. 2. Micah Kim, Lambert, 21.43. 4. Clayton Simmer, Camden County, 21.48. 5. Tad Thompson, Mountain View, 21.54.

Diving: 1. Miles Gravitt, North Gwinnett, 603.9. 2. Judson Taylor, Colquitt County, 581.3. 3. Christopher Griffin, Colquitt County, 544.25. 4. Tommy Dunmire, Alpharetta, 426.3. 5. Bryson McKnight, Buford, 415.45.

100-yard butterfly: 1. Josh Wilkinson, Chapel Hill, 48.84. 2. Carson Waters, North Gwinnett, 49.39. 3. Ty McGinn, West Forsyth, 49.53. 4. Nathan Fedke, West Forsyth, 49.92. 5. Nathan Grimm, Norcross, 51.55.

100-yard freestyle: 1. Owen Cooper, North Forsyth, 44.72. 2. Timothy Duffield, Parkview, 45.27. 3. Daniel Goshko, Denmark, 45.39. 4. Thomas Iglar, Walton, 46.18. 5. Andrew Lee, South Forsyth, 46.65.

500-yard freestyle: 1. Oliver Van Peteghem, South Forsyth, 4:27.04. 2. Kohlston Katz, South Forsyth, 4:31.85. 3. Collier Stanton, Brookwood, 4:35.65. 4. Nathan Fedke, West Forsyth, 4:39.74. 5. Colton Carter, West Forsyth, 4:39.91.

200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Brookwood (Baylor Stanton, Ean Silvers, Evan Loo, Collier Stanton). 2. South Forsyth (Andrew Lee, Henry Van Peteghem, Kohlston Katz, Oliver Van Peteghem). 3. North Gwinnett (Camden Cook, Gavin Shingadia, Josh Chandran, Carson Waters). 4. Walton (Sam Fields, Evan Kambies, Joshua Chapman, Thomas Iglar). 5. Lambert (Micah Kim, Davis Chance, Alex Unger, Ben Edwards).

100-yard backstroke: 1. Baylor Stanton, Brookwood, 46.92. 2. Daniel Goshko, Denmark, 49.14. 3. Nathan Grimm, Norcross, 50.1. 4. Josh Wilkinson, Chapel Hill, 50.36. 5. Sam Fields, Walton, 50.54.

100-yard breaststroke: 1. Camden Cook, North Gwinnett, 55.06. 2. Austin Klemmer, Mill Creek, 55.99. 3. Nikolay Chernev, Harrison, 56.45. 4. Ean Silvers, Brookwood, 58.25. 5. Joshua Montone, Richmond Hill, 58.79.

400-yard freestyle relay: 1. South Forsyth (Andrew Lee, Henry Van Peteghem, Kohlston Katz, Oliver Van Peteghem) 3:05.64. 2. West Forsyth (Nathan Fedke, Carter Jann, Colton Carter, Ty McGinn) 3:07.99. 3. Richmond Hill (Joshua Montone, Anthony Whitney, Gavin Maish, Wesley Hatala) 3:11.16. 4. Parkview (Timothy Duffield, Liam Ellison, William Leonard, Nathaniel Beeney) 3:13.20. 5. Harrison (Jensen Gerda, Jeremiah McKinney, Nikolay Chernev, Aiden Willis) 3:14.63.

Class 5A girls

Team standings: 1. Lassiter 337; 2. Johns Creek 275; 3. Lakeside-Evans 245; 4. Pope 214; 5. Chamblee 205; 6. Decatur 177; 7. Riverwood 172.5; 8. River Ridge 166; 9. Sequoyah 162; 10. Chattahoochee 160; 11. Milton 157.5; 12. Kennesaw Mountain 141; 13. Northgate 127; 14. Lakeside, DeKalb 95; 15. Roswell 93; 16. Creekview 92; 17. Jackson County 80; 18. Seckinger 62; 19. Woodstock 58; 20. Greenbrier 54; 21. Dunwoody 47; 22. Alexander 39; 23. Loganville 35; 24. McIntosh 32; 25. Rome 14; 26. Lanier 11; 27. South Paulding 8; 28. East Paulding 5; 29. Coffee 4; 30. Clarke Central 3; 30. Houston County 3

200-yard medley relay: 1. Johns Creek (Julia Pou, Yumeng Jiang, Teagan Markott, Amelia McEwan) 1:44.74. 2. Lakeside-Evans (Allie Jost, Georgia Morris, Heba Fouitah, Grace Gambrell) 1:47.11. 3. Lassiter (Mia Burgos, Maria Beretta, Evie Higgins, Alie Gale) 1:48.98. 4. River Ridge (Addison Hodgins, Payton Horner, Ellie Portis, Evan Wiley) 1:49.57. 5. Milton (Lyla Elliott, Elena Breedlove, Kaleigh Greene, Vivian Bodner) 1:51.09

200-yard freestyle: 1. Kylie Mann, Chattahoochee, 1:51.89. 2. Addison Clark, Pope, 1:52.30. 3. Addison Hodgins, River Ridge, 1:52.58. 4. Katelyn Borland, Roswell, 1:53.14. 5. Mena Alexandrova, Chamblee, 1:53.26.

200-yard individual medley: 1. Heba Fouitah, Lakeside-Evans, 2:00.37. 2. Teagan Markott, Johns Creek, 2:03.96. 3. Julia Pou, Johns Creek, 2:05.85. 4. Olivia Parks, Sequoyah, 2:09.84. 5. Brooke Kehl, Chamblee, 2:09.85.

50-yard freestyle: 1. Allie Jost, Lakeside-Evans, 23.64. 2. Skyelar Richards, Riverwood, 23.76. 3. Caroline Champney, Chattahoochee, 24.36. 4. Olivia Widdowson, Northgate, 24.45. 5. Alie Gale, Lassiter, 24.71.

Diving: 1. Alyssa Pace, Jackson County, 485.5.

100-yard butterfly: 1. Teagan Markott, Johns Creek, 53.94. 2. Heba Fouitah, Lakeside-Evans, 53.96. 3. Ashlyn Loftin, Lassiter, 57.27. 4. Vanessa Campbell, Johns Creek, 57.63. 5. Lauren Haldeman, Pope, 58.4.

100-yard freestyle: 1. Katie Kessell, Riverwood, 51.41. 2. Dina Miller, Alexander, 52.59. 3. Lyla Elliott, Milton, 52.82. 3. Skyelar Richards, Riverwood, 52.82. 5. Olivia Widdowson, Northgate, 52.97.

500-yard freestyle: 1. Kylie Mann, Chattahoochee, 4:54.03. 2. Addison Clark, Pope, 4:55.57. 3. Katelyn Borland, Roswell, 4:57.95. 4. Katie Lee Cutts, Sequoyah, 5:04.78. 5. Emma Perkins, Pope, 5:12.64.

200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Riverwood (Caroline Kittrell, Katie Kessell, Megan Murden, Skyelar Richards) 1:38.65. 2. Decatur (Calla Lockwood, Laura Durbin, Sidney Cape, Melanie Joyner) 1:39.50. 3. Pope (Emma Perkins, Eliana Carpenter, Addison Clark, Lauren Haldeman) 1:39.74. 4. Lassiter (Evie Higgins, Emma Fincher, Kennedy Orcutt-Kesicke, Ashlyn Loftin) 1:40.98. 5. Kennesaw Mountain (Sapana Parajuli, Lydia Marcum, Aubrey Gerevics, Grace Chisamore) 1:41.60

100-yard backstroke: 1. Willa Faulkner, Creekview, 55.32. 2. Allie Jost, Lakeside-Evans, 55.49. 3. Julia Pou, Johns Creek, 56.19. 4. Lyla Elliott, Milton, 57.67. 5. Dina Miller, Alexander, 57.95.

100-yard breaststroke: 1. Ashlyn Loftin, Lassiter, 1:03.63. 2. Kate Bolte, Chamblee, 1:03.99. 3. Payton Horner, River Ridge, 1:04.13. 4. Maria Beretta, Lassiter, 1:04.79. 5. Yumeng Jiang, Johns Creek, 1:07.11.

400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Lakeside-Evans (Allie Jost, Grace Gambrell, Taylor Marchan, Heba Fouitah) 3:30.60. 2. Johns Creek (Julia Pou, Amelia McEwan, Yumeng Jiang, Teagan Markott) 3:30.74. 3. Lassiter (Mia Burgos, Emma Fincher, Alie Gale, Ashlyn Loftin) 3:36.70. 4. Pope (Addison Clark, Eliana Carpenter, Lauren Haldeman, Emma Perkins) 3:37.81. 5. Chamblee (Mena Alexandrova, Kate Bolte, Anna Entrekin, Brooke Kehl) 3:38.35

Class 5A boys

Team standings: 1. Lassiter 446; 2. Johns Creek 411; 3. Pope 225; 4. Decatur 186; 5. Kennesaw Mountain 174; 6. Jackson County 172; 7. Chamblee 161; 8. Lakeside, DeKalb 149; 9. Lakeside, Evans 146; 10. Chattahoochee 125; 11. Greenbrier 111; 12. Northgate 110; 13. Milton 90; 14. Clarke Central 87; 14. Loganville 87; 16. Woodward Academy 84; 17. McIntosh 71; 18. Sequoyah 61; 18. Dunwoody 61; 20. River Ridge 58; 21. Thomas County Central 57; 22. Coffee 53; 23. Riverwood 44; 24. Evans 42; 25. Gainesville 38; 26. East Paulding 32; 27. Roswell 28; 28. Rome 23; 29. Seckinger 15; 30. Glynn Academy 11; 31. Houston County 10; 32. Habersham Central 7; 33. Arabia Mountain 6; 34. Statesboro 2

Boys 200-yard medley relay: 1. Johns Creek (Tianyu Cui, Jaxon Lou, Bryce Debowsky, Paul Wajnberg) 1:33.50. 2. Lassiter (Alex O’Brien, Nick Nurnberg, Lincoln Holder, Raef Jollands) 1:37.11. 3. Kennesaw Mountain (Isaiah Tucker, Briley Tighe, Gavin Buettner, Caleb Clemens) 1:37.59. 4. Jackson County (Michael Barrette, Ryland Sheppard, Daniel Atkins, Zachary Davison) 1:38.46. 5. Lakeside-Evans (Riley Opalka, Junior Long, Stephen Liu, Alex Ballance) 1:38.55

Boys 200-yard freestyle: 1. Parker Hebert, Loganville, 1:40.31. 2. Houston Bickers, Pope, 1:40.53. 3. Alexander Lou, Johns Creek, 1:41.00. 4. Raef Jollands, Lassiter, 1:41.51. 5. Colden Mckay, Gainesville, 1:43.48.

Boys 200-yard individual medley: 1. Paul Wajnberg, Johns Creek, 1:50.51. 2. Nick Nurnberg, Lassiter, 1:54.45. 3. Gavin Buettner, Kennesaw Mountain, 1:55.24. 4. Hudson Villemain, Greenbrier, 1:55.49. 5. Riley Opalka, Lakeside-Evans, 1:56.09.

Boys 50-yard freestyle: 1. Gavin Halusic, Lassiter, 20.19. 2. Isaiah Lewis, Decatur, 20.53. 3. Keegan Stahl, Northgate, 20.84. 4. Ethan Jones, Lassiter, 21.01. 5. Colden Mckay, Gainesville, 21.57.

Diving: 1. David Randolph, Riverwood, 702.95. 2. Landon Loftin, Lassiter, 692.6. 3. Gabriel Ledon, Loganville, 547.6. 4. Jonathan Lewelling, Lassiter, 424.7. 5. Savva Safronov, Roswell, 405.25.

Boys 100-yard butterfly: 1. Isaiah Tucker, Kennesaw Mountain, 46.61. 2. Gavin Halusic, Lassiter, 47.52. 3. Bryce Debowsky, Johns Creek, 50.66. 4. Riley Opalka, Lakeside-Evans, 51.49. 5. Ziyad Sultan, Pope, 52.16.

Boys 100-yard freestyle: 1. Isaiah Lewis, Decatur, 44.71. 2. Houston Bickers, Pope, 45.57. 3. Keegan Stahl, Northgate, 45.97. 4. Ethan Jones, Lassiter, 46.63. 5. Jaxon Lou, Johns Creek, 47.

Boys 500-yard freestyle: 1. Paul Wajnberg, Johns Creek, 4:32.97. 2. Houston Bickers, Pope, 46.29. 3. Ethan Jones, Lassiter, 46.59. 4. Keegan Stahl, Northgate, 46.65. 5. Jaxon Lou, Johns Creek, 47.36.

Boys 200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Lassiter (Ethan Jones, Nick Nurnberg, Lincoln Holder, Gavin Halusic) 1:24.81. 2. Decatur (Isaiah Lewis, Will Sauer, William Sollie, Tobias Hylen) 1:25.71. 3. Pope (Sebastian Jaramillo, Cody Peterson, Ziyad Sultan, Houston Bickers) 1:26.92. 4. Johns Creek (William Tong, Jedidiah Hung, Alexander Lou, Bryce Debowsky) 1:27.21. 5. Kennesaw Mountai (Isaiah Tucker, Caleb Clemens, Sebastian Andrade, Gavin Buettner) 1:27.40

Boys 100-yard backstroke: 1. Isaiah Tucker, Kennesaw Mountain, 47.86. 2. Tianyu Cui, Johns Creek, 50.85. 3. Oliver Rodela, McIntosh, 50.95. 4. Garrett Peters, Chamblee, 51.99. 5. Mason Thomas, Sequoyah, 52.22.

Boys 100-yard breaststroke: 1. Jaxon Lou, Johns Creek, 57.08. 2. Bryce Douglas, Evans, 58.12. 3. Gavin Buettner, Kennesaw Mountain, 58.27. 4. Ryland Sheppard, Jackson County, 58.57. 5. Stephen Liu, Lakeside-Evans, 58.82.

Boys 400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Lassiter (Gavin Halusic, Alex O’Brien, Ethan Jones, Raef Jollands) 3:06.60. 2. Decatur (Isaiah Lewis, Will Sauer, William Sollie, Tobias Hylen) 3:08.48. 3. Johns Creek (Paul Wajnberg, Tianyu Cui, Alexander Lou, Jaxon Lou) 3:08.94. 4. Pope (Ziyad Sultan, Cody Peterson, Lee Hardman, Houston Bickers) 3:12.49. 5. Chamblee (Sean Ziegler, Peter Vrazel, Garrett Peters, Alexander Alexandrov) 3:18.44

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

Bills Jaguars Football

Could this team of former Georgia high school players win the Super Bowl?

Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald, Ernest Jones lead Georgia contingent in Super Bowl

Tales from Cedar Shoals show early potential of Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald

Keep Reading

Marist, GAC sweep swim championships; Midtown girl claims two more titles

Stanton brothers enjoy ‘kind of insane’ journey to state championships

2h ago

Where players in Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class finished in final rankings

Featured

The remains of Gwinnett County police officer Pradeep Tamang depart following a celebration of life ceremony at 12Stone Church on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Lawrenceville. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Gwinnett honors officer killed in the line of duty

OPINION

Are you a Bad Bunny or a Kid Rock American? In U.S., be free to choose.

Wildman’s sister gets Civil War shop, ending fight over late owner’s estate