Week 3 high school football schedule

Milton defensive back Tyler Redmond (8) celebrates after Buford wide receiver Kyle Carpenter (16) misses a catch on a failed fourth down conversion before the end of the first half at Milton High School, Friday, August 16, 2024, in Milton, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Thursday’s games

Bacon County at Treutlen

Crawford County at Kendrick

Decatur at Carver-Atlanta

East Forsyth at Winder-Barrow

Howard at Rutland

Landmark Christian at Towers

Lovett at Spencer

Northeast at Washington County

South Atlanta at Washington

Friday

ACE Charter at Jefferson County

Adairsville at Cass

Allatoona at River Ridge

Alpharetta at Milton

Apalachee at Walnut Grove

Arabia Mountain at Newnan

Archer at Mill Creek

Athens Academy at Shaw

Atkinson County at Montgomery County

Baconton at Piedmont Academy

Bainbridge at Ware County

Berkmar at Peach County

Berrien at Telfair County

Bleckley County at East Laurens

Blessed Trinity at Prince Avenue Christian

Bowdon at Bremen

Brantley County at Pierce County

Brentwood at GMC Prep

Brooks County at Cook

Brookstone at Mount Vernon

Burke County at Benedictine

Callaway at Opelika, Ala.

Calvary Day at Oceanside, Coll., S.C.

Carver-Columbus at Harris County

Cedar Grove at Collins Hill

Cedartown at Alexander

Central Gwinnett at Lowndes

Central-Carrollton at Hiram

Central-Macon at Dodge County

Central-Talbotton at Calhoun County

Charlton County at Jeff Davis

Chattahoochee at Discovery

Cherokee Christian at Armuchee

Chiles, Fla. at Pelham

Clarke Central at Jefferson

Clinch County at Miller County

Coahulla Creek at North Cobb Christian

Columbia County, Fla. at Coffee

Columbus at Randolph-Clay

Commerce at Luella

Coosa at Model

Creekview at Cambridge

Crisp County at Fitzgerald

Cross Keys at Rock Springs Christian

Dacula at Jackson County

Dade County at LaFayette

Dalton at Northwest Whitfield

Darlington at Ridgeland

Dominion Christian at Walker

Dooly County at Worth County

Dorman, S.C. at Grayson

Dothan, Ala. at Monroe

Dougherty at Valdosta

Drew at South Cobb

Dublin at Southwest

East Coweta at North Cobb

East Jackson at Dawson County

Eastside at Alcovy

Etowah at Campbell

Everglades, Fla. at Richmond Hill

Fannin County at Union County

Fla. State High, Fla. at Thomas County Central

Flowery Branch at Forsyth Central

Forest Park at Utopian Academy

Franklin County at Banks County

Gainesville at Westlake

Gilmer at Pickens

Glascock County at Briarwood Academy

Gordon Central at Josey

Greene County at Haralson County

Groves at Jenkins

Grovetown at Evans

Hampton at Jones County

Hancock Central at Lake Oconee Academy

Hapeville Charter at Cartersville

Hardaway at Greenville

Harrison at North Paulding

Hart County at Lumpkin County

Heard County at Murphy, N.C.

Heritage-Ringgold at Ringgold

Houston County at Perry

Irwin County at Schley County

Islands at Southeast Bulloch

Jackson at Lamar County

Johns Creek at Centennial

Johnson-Gaines. at East Hall

Johnson-Savannah at Long County

Jonesboro at Atlantic, Fla.

Jordan at Chattahoochee County

King’s Ridge at Heritage-Newnan

KIPP Atl. Collegiate at Social Circle

LaGrange at Sandy Creek

Lanier at North Forsyth

Lanier County at Hawkinsville

Lassiter at Northview

Lee County at Tift County

Liberty County at Windsor Forest

Lincoln County at McCormick, S.C.

Lithia Springs at Pebblebrook

Macon County at Lakeside-Atlanta

Madison County at Loganville

Marietta at McEachern

Marion County at Southland Academy

Marist at Woodward Academy

McIntosh at Hillgrove

Metter at Swainsboro

Midtown at McNair

Morrow at Holy Innocents’

Mountain View at Seckinger

Mt. Pisgah Christian at B.E.S.T. Academy

Mt. Zion-Carroll at Bethlehem Christian

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Riverdale

New Hampstead at Effingham County

New Westminster, B.C. at Mary Persons

North Clayton at West Laurens

North Gwinnett at Colquitt County

North Hall at Cherokee Bluff

North Springs at Woodstock

Northgate at Northside-Columbus

Oconee County at Morgan County

Ola at Eagle’s Landing Christian

Parkview at West Forsyth

Pataula Charter at Aucilla Christian, Fla.

Paulding County at East Paulding

Pepperell at Christian Heritage

Pope at Cherokee

Portal at Twiggs County

Providence Christian at Savannah Christian

Putnam County at Laney

Redan at Therrell

Rockdale County at Miller Grove

Rome at Carrollton

Salem at M.L. King

Sav. Country Day at Porter Gaud, S.C.

Seminole County at Sneads, Fla.

Sequoyah at Kell

Shiloh at Duluth

South Aiken, S.C. at Lakeside-Evans

South Forsyth at Riverwood

South Gwinnett at Brookwood

Southeast Whitfield at Murray County

Southwest DeKalb at Chamblee

Sprayberry at Kennesaw Mountain

St. Francis at Mount Paran Christian

Stephens County at Cedar Shoals

Stephenson at Dutchtown

Stockbridge at Locust Grove

Stone Mountain at New Manchester

Sumter County at Pike County

SW Georgia STEM at SW Georgia Academy

Tattnall County at Vidalia

Temple at Trion

Thomasville at Cairo

Thomson at Richmond Academy

Toombs County at South Effingham

Towns County at Lakeview Academy

Union Grove at McDonough

University Christian, Fla. at Hebron Christian

Veterans at Starr’s Mill

Walton at Roswell

Warner Robins at Northside-W.R.

Warren County at Johnson County

Washington-Wilkes at Oglethorpe County

Wayne County at Appling County

Wesleyan at Elbert County

West Broward, Fla. at Camden County

West Hall at Chestatee

Westminster at Calhoun

Westover at Westside-Macon

Wheeler at North Atlanta

White County at Habersham Central

Wilcox County at Terrell County

Wilkinson County at Jasper County

Woodland-Stockbridge at Eagle’s Landing

Saturday

Creekside at DeSoto, Texas

Douglas County at Newton

Mays at Douglass

