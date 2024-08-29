Week 3 high school football schedule

Thursday’s games
Bacon County at Treutlen
Crawford County at Kendrick
Decatur at Carver-Atlanta
East Forsyth at Winder-Barrow
Howard at Rutland
Landmark Christian at Towers
Lovett at Spencer
Northeast at Washington County
South Atlanta at Washington
Friday
ACE Charter at Jefferson County
Adairsville at Cass
Allatoona at River Ridge
Alpharetta at Milton
Apalachee at Walnut Grove
Arabia Mountain at Newnan
Archer at Mill Creek
Athens Academy at Shaw
Atkinson County at Montgomery County
Baconton at Piedmont Academy
Bainbridge at Ware County
Berkmar at Peach County
Berrien at Telfair County
Bleckley County at East Laurens
Blessed Trinity at Prince Avenue Christian
Bowdon at Bremen
Brantley County at Pierce County
Brentwood at GMC Prep
Brooks County at Cook
Brookstone at Mount Vernon
Burke County at Benedictine
Callaway at Opelika, Ala.
Calvary Day at Oceanside, Coll., S.C.
Carver-Columbus at Harris County
Cedar Grove at Collins Hill
Cedartown at Alexander
Central Gwinnett at Lowndes
Central-Carrollton at Hiram
Central-Macon at Dodge County
Central-Talbotton at Calhoun County
Charlton County at Jeff Davis
Chattahoochee at Discovery
Cherokee Christian at Armuchee
Chiles, Fla. at Pelham
Clarke Central at Jefferson
Clinch County at Miller County
Coahulla Creek at North Cobb Christian
Columbia County, Fla. at Coffee
Columbus at Randolph-Clay
Commerce at Luella
Coosa at Model
Creekview at Cambridge
Crisp County at Fitzgerald
Cross Keys at Rock Springs Christian
Dacula at Jackson County
Dade County at LaFayette
Dalton at Northwest Whitfield
Darlington at Ridgeland
Dominion Christian at Walker
Dooly County at Worth County
Dorman, S.C. at Grayson
Dothan, Ala. at Monroe
Dougherty at Valdosta
Drew at South Cobb
Dublin at Southwest
East Coweta at North Cobb
East Jackson at Dawson County
Eastside at Alcovy
Etowah at Campbell
Everglades, Fla. at Richmond Hill
Fannin County at Union County
Fla. State High, Fla. at Thomas County Central
Flowery Branch at Forsyth Central
Forest Park at Utopian Academy
Franklin County at Banks County
Gainesville at Westlake
Gilmer at Pickens
Glascock County at Briarwood Academy
Gordon Central at Josey
Greene County at Haralson County
Groves at Jenkins
Grovetown at Evans
Hampton at Jones County
Hancock Central at Lake Oconee Academy
Hapeville Charter at Cartersville
Hardaway at Greenville
Harrison at North Paulding
Hart County at Lumpkin County
Heard County at Murphy, N.C.
Heritage-Ringgold at Ringgold
Houston County at Perry
Irwin County at Schley County
Islands at Southeast Bulloch
Jackson at Lamar County
Johns Creek at Centennial
Johnson-Gaines. at East Hall
Johnson-Savannah at Long County
Jonesboro at Atlantic, Fla.
Jordan at Chattahoochee County
King’s Ridge at Heritage-Newnan
KIPP Atl. Collegiate at Social Circle
LaGrange at Sandy Creek
Lanier at North Forsyth
Lanier County at Hawkinsville
Lassiter at Northview
Lee County at Tift County
Liberty County at Windsor Forest
Lincoln County at McCormick, S.C.
Lithia Springs at Pebblebrook
Macon County at Lakeside-Atlanta
Madison County at Loganville
Marietta at McEachern
Marion County at Southland Academy
Marist at Woodward Academy
McIntosh at Hillgrove
Metter at Swainsboro
Midtown at McNair
Morrow at Holy Innocents’
Mountain View at Seckinger
Mt. Pisgah Christian at B.E.S.T. Academy
Mt. Zion-Carroll at Bethlehem Christian
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Riverdale
New Hampstead at Effingham County
New Westminster, B.C. at Mary Persons
North Clayton at West Laurens
North Gwinnett at Colquitt County
North Hall at Cherokee Bluff
North Springs at Woodstock
Northgate at Northside-Columbus
Oconee County at Morgan County
Ola at Eagle’s Landing Christian
Parkview at West Forsyth
Pataula Charter at Aucilla Christian, Fla.
Paulding County at East Paulding
Pepperell at Christian Heritage
Pope at Cherokee
Portal at Twiggs County
Providence Christian at Savannah Christian
Putnam County at Laney
Redan at Therrell
Rockdale County at Miller Grove
Rome at Carrollton
Salem at M.L. King
Sav. Country Day at Porter Gaud, S.C.
Seminole County at Sneads, Fla.
Sequoyah at Kell
Shiloh at Duluth
South Aiken, S.C. at Lakeside-Evans
South Forsyth at Riverwood
South Gwinnett at Brookwood
Southeast Whitfield at Murray County
Southwest DeKalb at Chamblee
Sprayberry at Kennesaw Mountain
St. Francis at Mount Paran Christian
Stephens County at Cedar Shoals
Stephenson at Dutchtown
Stockbridge at Locust Grove
Stone Mountain at New Manchester
Sumter County at Pike County
SW Georgia STEM at SW Georgia Academy
Tattnall County at Vidalia
Temple at Trion
Thomasville at Cairo
Thomson at Richmond Academy
Toombs County at South Effingham
Towns County at Lakeview Academy
Union Grove at McDonough
University Christian, Fla. at Hebron Christian
Veterans at Starr’s Mill
Walton at Roswell
Warner Robins at Northside-W.R.
Warren County at Johnson County
Washington-Wilkes at Oglethorpe County
Wayne County at Appling County
Wesleyan at Elbert County
West Broward, Fla. at Camden County
West Hall at Chestatee
Westminster at Calhoun
Westover at Westside-Macon
Wheeler at North Atlanta
White County at Habersham Central
Wilcox County at Terrell County
Wilkinson County at Jasper County
Woodland-Stockbridge at Eagle’s Landing
Saturday
Creekside at DeSoto, Texas
Douglas County at Newton
Mays at Douglass
