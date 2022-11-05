Vienna Dooly County smashes through Hawkinsville

Sure, Da Vinci could’ve painted Mona Lisa’s smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Vienna Dooly County’s performance in a 49-16 destruction of Hawkinsville in Georgia high school football action on November 4.
Vienna Dooly County opened with a 14-8 advantage over Hawkinsville through the first quarter.
The Bobcats registered a 20-8 advantage at intermission over the Red Devils.
Vienna Dooly County roared to a 41-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 49-16.
Recently on October 21, Vienna Dooly County squared off with Rochelle Wilcox County in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.