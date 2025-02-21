Union County, Cedar Shoals hire football coaches

Union County and Cedar Shoals have new football coaches.
Rob Stowe, who led Wilcox County in South Georgia to two region titles in his six seasons, confirmed Friday morning that he is headed to Union County.
“Got a good team coming back here [at Wilcox], and the culture is right. Hard to leave,‘’ Stowe said in a text. ”But Union is a great place. Ready to take to the next step."
Stowe is moving closer to home. He’s from Stephens County and previously was a head coach at Gilmer.
Stowe was 50-24 at Wilcox, a program that was 16-45 in the preceding six seasons. Union County, a Class 2A school, was 4-7 last season.
Cedar Shoals of Athens hired Brookland-Cayce head coach Rusty Charpia, a former Clemson football and baseball player.
Charpia was 91-70 with four region titles and three state semifinal finishes at Brookland-Cayce, a Columbia, S.C.-area school.
Cedar Shoals, a Class 4A school, was 0-10 last season.
