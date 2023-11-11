Toccoa Stephens County pushes over Atlanta Carver

Toccoa Stephens County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Atlanta Carver through the first quarter.

The Indians registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Toccoa Stephens County breathed fire to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Indians prevailed.

