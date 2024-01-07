Toccoa Stephens County escapes Elberton Elbert County in thin win

Toccoa Stephens County posted a narrow 51-47 win over Elberton Elbert County in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 6.
Last season, Toccoa Stephens County and Elberton Elbert County faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Toccoa Stephens County High School.
Recently on Dec. 27, Elberton Elbert County squared off with Easley in a basketball game.
Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.