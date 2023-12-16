Toccoa Stephens County denies Westminster West-Oak’s challenge

Toccoa Stephens County notched a win against Westminster West-Oak 52-42 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.
In recent action on Dec. 5, Toccoa Stephens County faced off against Elberton Elbert County and Westminster West-Oak took on Bogart Prince Avenue Christian on Dec. 5 at Bogart Prince Avenue Christian High School.
