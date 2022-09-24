Thomson produces precision performance against Sandersville Washington County

Thomson left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sandersville Washington County 41-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Thomson opened with a 21-7 advantage over Sandersville Washington County through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs’ offense roared in front for a 41-7 lead over the Golden Hawks at the intermission.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.
