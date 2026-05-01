Sports

Atlanta’s most embarrassing sports moments: How the Hawks’ debacle fits in

Sure, it was bad. But haven’t Atlanta sports fans seen worse?
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson looks on after Game 6 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the New York Knicks Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson looks on after Game 6 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the New York Knicks Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
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1 hour ago

So here’s the thing.

The Hawks lost Thursday night’s Game 6 against the Knicks by 51 points. The 83-36 deficit at halftime? An NBA playoff record.

It was, by every metric imaginable, an embarrassment. An abomination, really.

Buuuut, it was also the first round. With a Hawks team that hit a late-season heater but, solid assembly of talent aside, carried no realistic expectations of postseason greatness — too many holes, too little experience.

And this is Atlanta, folks.

Our fanatical little hearts are calloused from far more harrowing fates.

Consider, if you will, the only Super Bowl in history that does not require a reference to Roman numerals — or a year, or the competitors, or the final score — for folks to know exactly what you’re talking about.

Even Aunt Marilyn knows what it means when someone mutters, “28-3.”

And she’s never watched a football game in her life.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan after losing the Super Bowl. (Curtis Compton/AJC)
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan after losing the Super Bowl. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

That, frankly, was way worse than any first-round meltdown.

It ain’t just the Falcons who’ve prepared us to endure this moment, either.

There are so many possible examples that one must carefully separate the embarrassing from the merely heartbreaking.

Mike Foltynewicz stands alone in the dugout following his implosion in Game 5 of the 2018 NLDS. (Curtis Compton/AJC)
Mike Foltynewicz stands alone in the dugout following his implosion in Game 5 of the 2018 NLDS. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

The college kids aren’t immune either.

Just a few months ago, Georgia Tech football showed up with a chance to make an ACC Championship Game … and quickly spotted Pittsburgh four scores. The Jackets lost their last two games of 2021 (to Notre Dame and UGA) by a cumulative score of 100-0.

Georgia basketball, meanwhile, has been run out of the gym in two straight NCAA Tournaments.

We could go on forever.

Once upon a time, the Atlanta Dream made it to the WNBA Finals three times in four seasons — and got swept all three times. NHL hockey left town, not once but twice.

The mission today, though, is not to mire ourselves in mortification.

Or maybe it is.

Misery loves both company and context. Any kind of fandom requires a degree of blind hope, but wallowing in past pain also serves a purpose.

In the grand scheme of things, a hastily reimagined Hawks team losing to a title contender in the first round of the NBA playoffs is … not that bad. Even if they lost by roughly a million.

History and our Atlanta-hardened hearts tell us things could always be worse.

About the Author

Tyler Estep hosts the AJC Win Column, Atlanta's new weekly destination for all things sports. He also shepherds the Sports Daily and Braves Report newsletters to your inbox.

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