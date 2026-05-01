Atlanta’s most embarrassing sports moments: How the Hawks’ debacle fits in

So here’s the thing.
The Hawks lost Thursday night’s Game 6 against the Knicks by 51 points. The 83-36 deficit at halftime? An NBA playoff record.
So here’s the thing.
The Hawks lost Thursday night’s Game 6 against the Knicks by 51 points. The 83-36 deficit at halftime? An NBA playoff record.
It was, by every metric imaginable, an embarrassment. An abomination, really.
Buuuut, it was also the first round. With a Hawks team that hit a late-season heater but, solid assembly of talent aside, carried no realistic expectations of postseason greatness — too many holes, too little experience.
And this is Atlanta, folks.
Our fanatical little hearts are calloused from far more harrowing fates.
Consider, if you will, the only Super Bowl in history that does not require a reference to Roman numerals — or a year, or the competitors, or the final score — for folks to know exactly what you’re talking about.
Even Aunt Marilyn knows what it means when someone mutters, “28-3.”
And she’s never watched a football game in her life.
That, frankly, was way worse than any first-round meltdown.
It ain’t just the Falcons who’ve prepared us to endure this moment, either.
There are so many possible examples that one must carefully separate the embarrassing from the merely heartbreaking.
The college kids aren’t immune either.
Just a few months ago, Georgia Tech football showed up with a chance to make an ACC Championship Game … and quickly spotted Pittsburgh four scores. The Jackets lost their last two games of 2021 (to Notre Dame and UGA) by a cumulative score of 100-0.
Georgia basketball, meanwhile, has been run out of the gym in two straight NCAA Tournaments.
We could go on forever.
Once upon a time, the Atlanta Dream made it to the WNBA Finals three times in four seasons — and got swept all three times. NHL hockey left town, not once but twice.
The mission today, though, is not to mire ourselves in mortification.
Or maybe it is.
Misery loves both company and context. Any kind of fandom requires a degree of blind hope, but wallowing in past pain also serves a purpose.
In the grand scheme of things, a hastily reimagined Hawks team losing to a title contender in the first round of the NBA playoffs is … not that bad. Even if they lost by roughly a million.
History and our Atlanta-hardened hearts tell us things could always be worse.