Teams in each GHSA classification allowing fewest points through Week 13

31 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 6A

9.1 - Grayson

10.7 - Buford

10.8 - Hillgrove

12.7 - Lowndes

13.3 - North Gwinnett

13.7 - Collins Hill

15.0 - Carrollton

15.3 - Campbell

15.8 - Norcross

16.1 - Harrison

Class 5A

9.1 - Hughes

11.0 - Milton

13.2 - Rome

13.4 - Woodward Academy

13.9 - Sprayberry

14.4 - East Paulding

14.5 - New Manchester

14.8 - Decatur

14.9 - Thomas County Central

14.9 - Coffee

14.9 - Jackson County

Class 4A

5.5 - Marist

8.0 - Ola

9.5 - North Oconee

9.7 - Cedartown

10.3 - Cartersville

11.8 - Harris County

12.7 - Blessed Trinity

13.9 - Creekside

14.3 - St. Pius

14.4 - Eastside

Class 3A

8.1 - Calvary Day

10.3 - Douglass

12.0 - Harlem

12.1 - Long County

13.0 - Westside (Augusta)

15.3 - Oconee County

15.8 - LaGrange

16.1 - Calhoun

16.2 - Jenkins

16.2 - Westover

Class 2A

6.4 - Carver (Columbus)

6.8 - Pierce County

10.8 - Carver (Atlanta)

10.8 - Sumter County

11.9 - Hebron Christian

15.1 - North Cobb Christian

15.3 - Rockmart

16.1 - Appling County

16.1 - Miller Grove

16.3 - Burke County

Class A Division I

8.1 - Savannah Christian

10.9 - Fannin County

11.5 - Lamar County

12.2 - Toombs County

12.4 - Mount Bethel Christian

13.5 - Jasper County

13.6 - Northeast

14.1 - Dublin

14.9 - Fitzgerald

15.3 - Thomasville

Class A Division II

8.3 - Metter

8.5 - Johnson County

8.8 - Manchester

9.4 - Lincoln County

11.1 - Miller County

11.3 - Wilcox County

11.4 - McIntosh County Academy

11.6 - Taylor County

13.3 - Jenkins County

14.0 - Emanuel County Institute

