Teams in each GHSA classification allowing fewest points through Week 12

Buford’s Demarious Nibbe (20) runs the ball after catching an interception during a High School football game between Mill Creek and Buford at Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, GA., on Friday, November 1, 2024. (Photo/Jenn Finch, AJC)

By
1 minute ago

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 6A

9.9 - Grayson

10.7 - Buford

10.8 - Hillgrove

12.7 - Lowndes

13.3 - North Gwinnett

13.7 - Collins Hill

15.0 - Carrollton

15.3 - Campbell

15.8 - Norcross

16.1 - Harrison

Class 5A

9.1 - Hughes

11.0 - Milton

13.2 - Rome

13.4 - Woodward Academy

13.9 - Sprayberry

14.4 - East Paulding

14.5 - New Manchester

14.8 - Decatur

14.9 - Thomas County Central

14.9 - Coffee

14.9 - Jackson County

Class 4A

5.5 - Marist

8.0 - Ola

9.5 - North Oconee

9.7 - Cedartown

10.3 - Cartersville

11.8 - Harris County

12.7 - Blessed Trinity

13.9 - Creekside

14.3 - St. Pius

14.4 - Eastside

Class 3A

8.2 - Calvary Day

8.9 - Long County

10.3 - Douglass

12.4 - Harlem

14.1 - Westside (Augusta)

15.3 - Oconee County

15.8 - LaGrange

16.1 - Calhoun

16.2 - Westover

16.2 - Jenkins

Class 2A

6.4 - Carver (Columbus)

7.6 - Pierce County

10.3 - Carver (Atlanta)

10.8 - Sumter County

11.9 - Hebron Christian

13.2 - Thomson

14.2 - Burke County

15.1 - North Cobb Christian

15.3 - Rockmart

15.6 - Appling County

Class A Division I

8.1 - Savannah Christian

10.9 - Fannin County

11.5 - Lamar County

12.4 - Mount Bethel Christian

12.8 - Toombs County

13.6 - Northeast

14.1 - Dublin

14.8 - Fitzgerald

15.0 - Jasper County

15.3 - Thomasville

Class A Division II

8.1 - Metter

8.8 - Manchester

9.2 - Wilcox County

9.4 - Lincoln County

9.4 - Johnson County

11.1 - Miller County

11.4 - McIntosh County Academy

11.6 - Taylor County

12.4 - Emanuel County Institute

14.0 - Jenkins County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

