Teams in each GHSA classification allowing fewest points through Week 12

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 6A
9.9 - Grayson
10.7 - Buford
10.8 - Hillgrove
12.7 - Lowndes
13.3 - North Gwinnett
13.7 - Collins Hill
15.0 - Carrollton
15.3 - Campbell
15.8 - Norcross
16.1 - Harrison
Class 5A
9.1 - Hughes
11.0 - Milton
13.2 - Rome
13.4 - Woodward Academy
13.9 - Sprayberry
14.4 - East Paulding
14.5 - New Manchester
14.8 - Decatur
14.9 - Thomas County Central
14.9 - Coffee
14.9 - Jackson County
Class 4A
5.5 - Marist
8.0 - Ola
9.5 - North Oconee
9.7 - Cedartown
10.3 - Cartersville
11.8 - Harris County
12.7 - Blessed Trinity
13.9 - Creekside
14.3 - St. Pius
14.4 - Eastside
Class 3A
8.2 - Calvary Day
8.9 - Long County
10.3 - Douglass
12.4 - Harlem
14.1 - Westside (Augusta)
15.3 - Oconee County
15.8 - LaGrange
16.1 - Calhoun
16.2 - Westover
16.2 - Jenkins
Class 2A
6.4 - Carver (Columbus)
7.6 - Pierce County
10.3 - Carver (Atlanta)
10.8 - Sumter County
11.9 - Hebron Christian
13.2 - Thomson
14.2 - Burke County
15.1 - North Cobb Christian
15.3 - Rockmart
15.6 - Appling County
Class A Division I
8.1 - Savannah Christian
10.9 - Fannin County
11.5 - Lamar County
12.4 - Mount Bethel Christian
12.8 - Toombs County
13.6 - Northeast
14.1 - Dublin
14.8 - Fitzgerald
15.0 - Jasper County
15.3 - Thomasville
Class A Division II
8.1 - Metter
8.8 - Manchester
9.2 - Wilcox County
9.4 - Lincoln County
9.4 - Johnson County
11.1 - Miller County
11.4 - McIntosh County Academy
11.6 - Taylor County
12.4 - Emanuel County Institute
14.0 - Jenkins County
