Swainsboro escapes close call with Quitman Brooks County

Quitman Brooks County took the lead 17-16 to start the final quarter.

It took an 8-0 rally, but the Tigers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Quitman Brooks County faced off against Dublin and Swainsboro took on Barnesville Lamar County on Nov. 17 at Barnesville Lamar County High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.