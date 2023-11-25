Swainsboro earns stressful win over Elberton Elbert County

Swainsboro topped Elberton Elbert County 34-28 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game on Nov. 24.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.
Elberton Elbert County jumped a narrow margin over Swainsboro as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
The Blue Devils had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Tigers won the session and the game with a 14-7 performance.
Recently on Nov. 10, Elberton Elbert County squared off with Lexington Oglethorpe in a football game.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.