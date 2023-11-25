Swainsboro earns stressful win over Elberton Elbert County

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Swainsboro topped Elberton Elbert County 34-28 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game on Nov. 24.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Elberton Elbert County jumped a narrow margin over Swainsboro as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Blue Devils had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Tigers won the session and the game with a 14-7 performance.

