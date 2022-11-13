Suwanee North Gwinnett engulfs Dacula in point barrage

Dacula had no answers as Suwanee North Gwinnett compiled a 37-7 victory in Georgia high school football action on November 12.
The Bulldogs’ offense steamrolled in front for a 23-7 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
The Bulldogs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
In recent action on November 4, Suwanee North Gwinnett faced off against Norcross and Dacula took on Suwanee Collins Hill on November 4 at Dacula High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
