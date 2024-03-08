Suwanee Lambert darts by Milton

Suwanee Lambert controlled the action to earn an impressive 15-4 win against Milton on March 7 in Georgia boys high school lacrosse.

Suwanee Lambert darted in front of Milton 3-1 to begin the second quarter.

The Longhorns’ attack jumped in front for a 7-2 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Suwanee Lambert thundered to a 13-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Longhorns held on with a 2-1 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

