Blackshear Pierce County left no doubt in recording a 49-14 beating of Savannah Windsor Forest for a Georgia high school football victory on October 21.
Blackshear Pierce County drew first blood by forging a 21-6 margin over Savannah Windsor Forest after the first quarter.
The Bears registered a 42-6 advantage at halftime over the Knights.
Blackshear Pierce County jumped to a 49-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Knights enjoyed an 8-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
Recently on October 7, Savannah Windsor Forest squared off with Nahunta Brantley County in a football game. Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.