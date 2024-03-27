Sports

Statesboro overwhelms Hinesville Bradwell Institute

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran catcher Will Schnure (left) and Mt. Paran pitcher Kyle Trammell (26) confer during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran catcher Will Schnure (left) and Mt. Paran pitcher Kyle Trammell (26) confer during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Statesboro unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Hinesville Bradwell Institute 13-2 Tuesday for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 26.

Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mike Luckovich

FROM OUR PUBLISHER
On this, we agree: Protect the Okefenokee

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Hawks owner says Centennial Yards could reshape downtown Atlanta

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia Senate passes cap on property tax assessment hikes. Part 2.

Roger Goodell said NFL is ‘making progress’ on tampering investigation of Falcons

Roger Goodell said NFL is ‘making progress’ on tampering investigation of Falcons

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, whose homes were searched Monday, has a long history in Atlanta
The Latest

Suwanee Lambert posts win at Cumming West Forsyth’s expense
1h ago
Savannah Calvary Day defense stifles Savannah Christian
1h ago
LaGrange Troup County shuts out Riverdale
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves: Can Mr. 40-70 Ronald Acuña Jr. do even more in 2024?
Bridges near Georgia’s ports protected from ship strikes, officials say
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town