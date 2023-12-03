Statesboro bests Reidsville Tattnall County

Statesboro controlled the action to earn an impressive 66-38 win against Reidsville Tattnall County in Georgia girls basketball action on Dec. 2.
Statesboro moved in front of Reidsville Tattnall County 16-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Blue Devils opened a monstrous 34-13 gap over the Warriors at the half.
Statesboro pulled to a 48-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Blue Devils held on with an 18-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.
