Schedule for GHSA basketball finals in Macon

Here is the schedule for the GHSA basketball finals at the Macon Coliseum. GPB will televise the games. Tickets can be purchased through GoFan.
Wednesday
1 p.m. – Class 3A-A private girls: Hebron Christian (24-5) vs. Holy Innocents’ (29-1)
3 p.m. – Class 3A-A private boys: North Cobb Christian (28-3) vs. Holy Innocents’ (26-4)
5 p.m. – Class 3A girls: Cherokee Bluff (24-8) vs. Baldwin (25-6)
7 p.m. – Class 3A boys: Sandy Creek (28-3) vs. Cedar Grove (28-3)
Thursday
1 p.m. – Class 2A girls: Murray County (30-1) vs. Hardaway (25-6)
3 p.m. – Class 2A boys: Butler (20-8) vs. Union County (26-5)
5:30 p.m. – Class 4A girls: Creekside (31-0) vs. Maynard Jackson (20-7)
7:30 p.m. – Class 4A boys – Class 4A: Pace Academy (27-4) vs. North Oconee (29-2)
Friday
1 p.m. – Class A-D2 girls: Wilcox County (27-1) vs. Washington-Wilkes (14-8)
3 p.m. – Class A-D2 boys: Savannah (26-4) vs. McIntosh County Academy (26-5)
5:30 p.m. – Class 5A girls: Hughes (29-2) vs. River Ridge (30-1)
7:30 p.m. – Class 5A boys: Woodward Academy (27-4) vs. Tri-Cities (25-6)
Saturday
11 a.m. Class A-D1 girls: Fannin County (28-2) vs. Banks County (25-5)
1 p.m. – Class A-D1 boys: B.E.S.T. Academy (24-7) vs. Southwest (27-2)
3 p.m. – AAASP: Clayton Eagles vs. Houston Sharks
5:30 p.m. – 6A girls: Grayson (30-1) vs. Newton (24-5)
7:30 p.m. – 6A boys: Wheeler (28-3) vs. Newton (21-9)
