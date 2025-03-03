High School Sports
Schedule for GHSA basketball finals in Macon

Sandy Creek players celebrate their win over Johnson-Savannah during GHSA Basketball Class 3A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, Mar. 8, 2024, in Macon. Sandy Creek won 74-49 over Johnson-Savannah. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

1 hour ago

Here is the schedule for the GHSA basketball finals at the Macon Coliseum. GPB will televise the games. Tickets can be purchased through GoFan.

Wednesday

1 p.m. – Class 3A-A private girls: Hebron Christian (24-5) vs. Holy Innocents’ (29-1)

3 p.m. – Class 3A-A private boys: North Cobb Christian (28-3) vs. Holy Innocents’ (26-4)

5 p.m. – Class 3A girls: Cherokee Bluff (24-8) vs. Baldwin (25-6)

7 p.m. – Class 3A boys: Sandy Creek (28-3) vs. Cedar Grove (28-3)

Thursday

1 p.m. – Class 2A girls: Murray County (30-1) vs. Hardaway (25-6)

3 p.m. – Class 2A boys: Butler (20-8) vs. Union County (26-5)

5:30 p.m. – Class 4A girls: Creekside (31-0) vs. Maynard Jackson (20-7)

7:30 p.m. – Class 4A boys – Class 4A: Pace Academy (27-4) vs. North Oconee (29-2)

Friday

1 p.m. – Class A-D2 girls: Wilcox County (27-1) vs. Washington-Wilkes (14-8)

3 p.m. – Class A-D2 boys: Savannah (26-4) vs. McIntosh County Academy (26-5)

5:30 p.m. – Class 5A girls: Hughes (29-2) vs. River Ridge (30-1)

7:30 p.m. – Class 5A boys: Woodward Academy (27-4) vs. Tri-Cities (25-6)

Saturday

11 a.m. Class A-D1 girls: Fannin County (28-2) vs. Banks County (25-5)

1 p.m. – Class A-D1 boys: B.E.S.T. Academy (24-7) vs. Southwest (27-2)

3 p.m. – AAASP: Clayton Eagles vs. Houston Sharks

5:30 p.m. – 6A girls: Grayson (30-1) vs. Newton (24-5)

7:30 p.m. – 6A boys: Wheeler (28-3) vs. Newton (21-9)

Grayson won the boys state championship in Class 7A last season, and currently stands two wins away from the Class 6A boys title this season. The state's top-ranked team will face No. 2 Wheeler Saturday in the state semifinals Saturday at Georgia State. (AJC file photo/Hyosub Shin)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Apalachee coach Mike Hancock greets strength coach Matt Bradley before their game. Apalachee High School returned to the field against Clarke Central on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 in their first game since the school shooting earlier in the month. (Photo by Nell Carroll for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Nell Carroll for the Journal Constitution

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

