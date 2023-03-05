Savannah St. Andrew’s squeaks past Newnan Heritage in tight tilt

Mighty close, mighty fine, Savannah St. Andrew’s wore a victory shine after clipping Newnan Heritage 44-42 during this Georgia boys high school basketball game.
Savannah St. Andrew’s jumped in front of Newnan Heritage 18-16 to begin the second quarter.
The Lions registered a 26-24 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.
Newnan Heritage took the lead 34-30 to start the final quarter.
It took a 14-8 rally, but the Lions were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
Recently on Feb. 18, Savannah St. Andrew’s squared off with St. Simons Island Frederica in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.