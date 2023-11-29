Savannah Country Day overwhelms Statesboro Bulloch

Savannah Country Day controlled the action to earn an impressive 73-35 win against Statesboro Bulloch in Georgia boys basketball on Nov. 28.
The first quarter gave Savannah Country Day an 18-6 lead over Statesboro Bulloch.
The Hornets’ offense stormed in front for a 35-14 lead over the Gators at the intermission.
Savannah Country Day breathed fire to a 58-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Hornets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-11 edge.
Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.