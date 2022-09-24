Savannah Benedictine Military outlasts Jacksonville Bolles

Savannah Benedictine Military stretched out and finally snapped Jacksonville Bolles to earn a 26-7 victory in Florida high school football action on September 23.
Savannah Benedictine Military opened with a 3-0 advantage over Jacksonville Bolles through the first quarter.
The Cadets opened a small 13-0 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Savannah Benedictine Military charged to a 23-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs narrowed the gap 7-3 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
In recent action on September 9, Jacksonville Bolles faced off against Brunswick and Savannah Benedictine Military took on Waycross Ware County on September 9 at Waycross Ware County High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
