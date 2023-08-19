Roswell Fellowship Christian triumphs over Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian

Roswell Fellowship Christian controlled the action to earn an impressive 38-3 win against Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Roswell Fellowship Christian roared in front of Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian 31-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Paladins registered a 38-3 advantage at halftime over the Patriots.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Johns Creek Mt Pisgah Christian and Roswell Fellowship Christian faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Roswell Fellowship Christian School.

