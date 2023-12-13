Rome Model tacks win on Tallapoosa Haralson County

Rome Model recorded a big victory over Tallapoosa Haralson County 51-17 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 12.
The first quarter gave Rome Model an 18-3 lead over Tallapoosa Haralson County.
The Blue Devils opened a colossal 34-8 gap over the Rebels at the intermission.
Rome Model charged to a 43-11 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Blue Devils held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
