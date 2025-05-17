River Ridge goes back-to-back, wins Class 5A title on penalty kicks

Vangilder gave his team the advantage by blocking the first penalty kick and the Knights built on the momentum.

“I love being under pressure,” Vangilder said. “I’ve been at it for so long and I trust the Lord and He helped he.”

River Ridge’s Nolan McLure, Moses Samstag and Reed McLure converted penalty kicks to secure the win and complete their title defense. The same group finished second in 2023, losing in overtime in the state final.

“We’ve got 14 seniors and they were all sophomores on that team (that finished second),” Thomas said. “And ever since then, all we want is to get that championship. This year was all about, can we repeat? It was amazing to be able to come back and repeat.”

Sprayberry scored the only goal of the first half on a penalty kick was converted by senior midfielder Eric Cruz, who found the left side at 15:18.

River Ridge tied the game with 17:42 minutes left in regulation when Moses Samstag scored on a header off a corner kick.

Sprayberry regained the lead with 14:49 remaining on a goal by Caua Siqueira.

But River Ridge upped the pressure and knotted the game 2-2 when senior captain Nolan McClure took a ball from his brother, Reed McLure, and headed it into the net.

“I just saw my brother,” Nolan McLure said. “I looked up and he was ready to cross it. I put my hands in there and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s coming. I’ve got to score.’ I headed it and saw it in the back of the net.”

Neither team was able to score in either of the 10-minut overtime periods, leaving the outcome to be decided by penalty kicks.

The two teams both compete in Region 6. Sprayberry defeated River Ridge 3-1 during the regular season, but the Yellow Jackets lost two league games, leaving River Ridge as the No. 1 seed for the state tournament.

“They’re a very good team, great athletes all over the field,” Thomas said. “The whole idea tonight was who could control the moments, because it can be chaotic at times. So, when there are those moments, can you focus defensive or attacking-wise?”

River Ridge wound up 19-1. Sprayberry finished 18-3 and came up short in trying to win its first title.

“We’ve played for three straight and winning two back-to-back is hard to do,” Nolan McLure said. “Most of our games have been close because they’re going to give their best effort but we still come out on top. Just like tonight.”