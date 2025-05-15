Gainesville senior linebacker Xavier Griffin, the state’s consensus No. 2 football prospect, backed off his commitment to Southern Cal on Wednesday, several recruiting sites are reporting.

Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee and others are recruiting him.

Griffin had 29 solo tackles and a team-leading 13 tackles for losses last season despite being limited to eight games because of injury. He had 20 tackles for losses as a sophomore on a 12-1 team.