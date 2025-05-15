Gainesville senior linebacker Xavier Griffin, the state’s consensus No. 2 football prospect, backed off his commitment to Southern Cal on Wednesday, several recruiting sites are reporting.
Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee and others are recruiting him.
Griffin had 29 solo tackles and a team-leading 13 tackles for losses last season despite being limited to eight games because of injury. He had 20 tackles for losses as a sophomore on a 12-1 team.
Griffin is among four Georgia players who are consensus five-star prospects, according to the 247Sports Composite. Among them, only Jorden Edmonds, a Sprayberry cornerback, is committed to a school. He made a pledge to Alabama.
The No. 1 prospect in Georgia in the 247Sports Composite is Grayson linebacker Tyler Atkinson, the AJC’s 2024 Class 6A defensive player of the year. No. 4 is Kaiden Prothro, a Bowdon tight end and the AJC’s Class A Division II offensive player of the year.
Credit: Jeff Sentell
Credit: John Spink
