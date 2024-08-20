High School Sports

Preseason Volleyball Rankings

ajc.com

Credit: GHSA

Credit: GHSA

Aug 5, 2024

In Class 6A, Alpharetta debuts at No. 1 after capturing the Class 6A title last year and remaining in the classification to contend in the largest classification this season. Last year, the Raiders went 37-1 after opening the year 1-2 and avenged the only loss during that span by sweeping Pope in the finals (25-21, 25-16, 25-21). Defending Class 7A state champion North Cobb starts the season at No. 2 behind Alpharetta and last year’s Class 7A runner-up Walton debuts at No. 3. North Forsyth is a former Class 6A school that is back in Class 6A similar to Alpharetta and opens the year at No. 4.

The Class 5A poll is led by defending Class 5A champion McIntosh at No. 1 and last year’s Class 6A runner-up Pope at No. 2. Johns Creek, Newnan and Woodward Academy round out the top 5 and Milton, which was in Class 7A last year, comes in at No. 6 with an opportunity to contend in the new classification this season.

Class 4A is led by reigning state champion Pace Academy and the rest of the top 10 is filled with newcomers to the classification, including St. Pius, Blessed Trinity, Marist, Dalton, Kell, Midtown and ELCA. The Class 3A top 10 is led by defending state champion Sandy Creek at No. 1 and Jefferson at No. 2 after the Dragons moved down from Class 3A. In Class 2A, Morgan County opens up at No. 1 and this classification is ripe with opportunity after the reclassification. Pierce County, Columbus, Davidson Arts and Hart County round out the top 5. In Class A, Gordon Lee, Tallulah Falls, Model, Lake Oconee Academy and Elite Scholar’s Academy lead the top 5 and the new Class A-3A Private poll is absolutely loaded with Class 5A state finalist Greater Atlanta Christian opening at No. 1 ahead of 4A state finalist Lovett, defending Class 2A state champion Mt. Paran, Hebron Christian and defending Class A champion Mt. Pisgah all in the top 5.

Class 6A

1. Alpharetta

2. North Cobb

3. Walton

4. North Forsyth

5. Hillgrove

6. North Gwinnett

7. Cherokee

8. West Forsyth

9. Marietta

10. Brookwood

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Pope

3. Johns Creek

4. Newnan

5. Woodward Academy

6. Milton

7. Chattahoochee

8. Lakeside-Evans

9. Loganville

10. Northgate

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. St. Pius

3. Blessed Trinity

4. Marist

5. Starr’s Mill

6. Dalton

7. Midtown

8. Kell

9. ELCA

10. Westminster

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Jefferson

3. Oconee County

4. Whitewater

5. Heritage-Catoosa

6. Chestatee

7. White County

8. Richmond Academy

9. Cherokee Bluff

10. Northwest Whitfield

Class 2A

1. Morgan County

2. Pierce County

3. Columbus

4. Davidson Arts

5. Hart County

6. Appling County

7. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

8. Sonoraville

9. Miller Grove

10. Coahulla Creek

Class A

1. Gordon Lee

2. Tallulah Falls

3. Model

4. Lake Oconee Academy

5. Elite Scholar’s Academy

6. Heard County

7. Armuchee

8. Savannah

9. Bremen

10. Chattooga

Class A-3A Private

1. Greater Atlanta Christian

2. Lovett

3. Mt. Paran

4. Hebron Christian

5. Mt. Pisgah

6. Savannah Arts

7. St. Vincent’s

8. Landmark Christian

9. Savannah Christian

10. Whitefield Academy

