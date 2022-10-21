Griffin Spalding chalks up convincing victory over Macon Westside

Griffin Spalding earned a convincing 39-18 win over Macon Westside at Griffin Spalding High on October 20 in Georgia football action.
The Jaguars registered a 28-18 advantage at halftime over the Seminoles.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Griffin Spalding and Macon Westside were both scoreless.
The Jaguars hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 11-0 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on October 7, Griffin Spalding faced off against Atlanta The Howard and Macon Westside took on Dexter West Laurens on October 7 at Macon Westside High School. For more, click here.
