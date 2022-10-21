ajc logo
Griffin Spalding chalks up convincing victory over Macon Westside

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Griffin Spalding earned a convincing 39-18 win over Macon Westside at Griffin Spalding High on October 20 in Georgia football action.

The Jaguars registered a 28-18 advantage at halftime over the Seminoles.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Griffin Spalding and Macon Westside were both scoreless.

The Jaguars hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 11-0 advantage in the frame.

