Peachtree Corners Wesleyan holds off Toccoa Stephens County

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 26-18 lead over Toccoa Stephens County.

The Wolves maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-7 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Toccoa Stephens County and Peachtree Corners Wesleyan played in a 51-14 game on Nov. 12, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Toccoa Stephens County faced off against Dacula Hebron Christian and Peachtree Corners Wesleyan took on Jasper Pickens County on Nov. 3 at Peachtree Corners Wesleyan School.

