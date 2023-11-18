Ocilla Irwin County allows no points against Cochran Bleckley County

A suffocating defense helped Ocilla Irwin County handle Cochran Bleckley County 31-0 for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 17.
Ocilla Irwin County darted in front of Cochran Bleckley County 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Indians’ offense moved in front for a 12-0 lead over the Royals at the intermission.
Ocilla Irwin County breathed fire to a 25-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.
In recent action on Nov. 3, Ocilla Irwin County faced off against Alma Bacon County.
