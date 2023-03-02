Norcross overcomes Covington Newton in seat-squirming affair

Olive Oil isn’t as slim as the win Norcross chalked up in tripping Covington Newton 58-56 in Georgia boys basketball action on March 1.
In recent action on Feb. 25, Covington Newton faced off against Mableton Pebblebrook . For more, click here. Norcross took on Suwanee Collins Hill on Feb. 22 at Suwanee Collins Hill High School. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC