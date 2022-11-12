Newnan Heritage busts Gainesville Lakeview

Newnan Heritage gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Gainesville Lakeview 36-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Newnan Heritage drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Gainesville Lakeview after the first quarter.
The Hawks registered a 27-0 advantage at intermission over the Lions.
Newnan Heritage stormed to a 36-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lions closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the final quarter.
