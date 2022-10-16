Nerve-racking affair ends with Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian on top of Charlotte Greater Cabarrus Home

Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian didn’t flinch, finally repelling Charlotte Greater Cabarrus Home 23-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian opened with a 7-6 advantage over Charlotte Greater Cabarrus Home through the first quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.
Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian jumped to a 17-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Stallions outpointed the Blue Knight 8-6 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.