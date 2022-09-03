Nashville Berrien dances past Alma Bacon County

Nashville Berrien had its hands full but finally brushed off Alma Bacon County 34-14 at Nashville Berrien High on September 2 in Georgia football action.
Nashville Berrien opened with a 6-0 advantage over Alma Bacon County through the first quarter.
The Rebels’ offense jumped in front for a 12-0 lead over the Red Raiders at the intermission.
Nashville Berrien struck to a 26-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Rebels added to their advantage with an 8-7 margin in the closing period.
Recently on August 19 , Alma Bacon County squared off with Lakeland Lanier County in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.