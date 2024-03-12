Sports

Milton pushes over Suwanee Lambert

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Kyle Trammell (26) reacts after he struck out to end the game during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Kyle Trammell (26) reacts after he struck out to end the game during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Milton notched a win against Suwanee Lambert 10-7 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 11.

Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Georgia primary could set presidential rematch, but there’s more to it than that8h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Some Georgia senators look to punish Rivian for pausing $5B plant
7h ago

UPDATE
2 children hit, killed minutes apart in separate Gwinnett crashes
9h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta manufacturer fined for employees’ cancer-chemical exposure
8h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta manufacturer fined for employees’ cancer-chemical exposure
8h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Porsche unveils record-setting models of its all-electric sport sedan
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Zebulon Pike County earns stressful win over Sharpsburg East Coweta
1h ago
Tyrone Sandy Creek prevails over Atlanta Midtown
1h ago
Smyrna Campbell edges past Atlanta Pace in tough test
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’
19h ago
Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide