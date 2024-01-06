Martinez Augusta Christian exhales after close call with Columbia Cardinal Newman

Martinez Augusta Christian finally found a way to top Columbia Cardinal Newman 61-59 in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.
Last season, Martinez Augusta Christian and Columbia Cardinal Newman faced off on Feb. 25, 2023 at Martinez Augusta Christian School.
Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.