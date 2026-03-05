Atlanta Braves

Braves announce players for Spring Breakout

Prospects to compete in games March 19-22.
Cam Caminiti is on the Braves 40-man list for the Spring Breakout later this month. (LM Otero/AP 2024)
The Braves announced Thursday their player pool for Spring Breakout.

The Spring Breakout is a four-day event showcasing prospects in 16 exhibition games played between teams of each MLB organization’s top prospects. The third edition of the event is scheduled March 19-22 at Grapefruit and Cactus League stadiums.

The Braves’ prospects are scheduled to face the Yankees’ prospects March 21 at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

Thursday’s announcement included a 40-man roster that will be cut to anywhere between 23 and 27 players by March 18. Determined by MLB Pipeline, the initial list of 40 players includes the Braves’ top 30 prospects (excluding injured players, players on a Dominican Summer League roster or players who have elected to not participate).

Here are the 40 Braves players:

Pitchers: Blane Abeyta, Ethan Bagwell, Landon Beidelschies, Lucas Braun, Garrett Baumann, Blake Burkhalter, Cam Caminiti, Didier Fuentes, Isaac Gallegos, Drue Hackenberg, Hayden Harris, Herick Hernandez, Jhancarlos Lara, Briggs McKenzie, Ian Mejia, Rolddy Munoz, Owen Murphy, Raudy Reyes, JR Ritchie, Luke Sinnard, Luis Vargas

Catchers: Archer Brookman, Colin Burgess, Manuel Dos Passos

Infielders: Lizandro Espinoza, John Gil, Jim Jarvis, Alex Lodise, David McCabe, Cody Miller, Jose Perdomo, Tate Southisene, Dixon Williams

Outfielders: Owen Carey, Patrick Clohisy, Isaiah Drake, Conor Essenburg, Luis Guanipa, Eric Hartman, Diego Tornes

