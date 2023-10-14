Marietta Kell rallies to rock Milton Cambridge

The start wasn’t the problem for Milton Cambridge, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Marietta Kell through the end of the first quarter.

The Bears jumped a meager margin over the Longhorns as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Marietta Kell broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-21 lead over Milton Cambridge.

The Longhorns held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Milton Cambridge and Marietta Kell faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Marietta Kell High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Milton Cambridge faced off against Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian.

