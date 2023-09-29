Macon Rutland earns narrow win over Macon Southwest

Macon Rutland topped Macon Southwest 21-14 in a tough tilt at Macon Southwest High on Sept. 28 in Georgia football action.

The Hurricanes opened a modest 21-14 gap over the Patriots at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Macon Southwest and Macon Rutland played in a 33-14 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Macon Southwest faced off against Columbus Jordan Voc and Macon Rutland took on Macon Central on Sept. 14 at Macon Central High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.